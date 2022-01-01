The Twisted Waffle imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Twisted Waffle New Iberia

review star

No reviews yet

619 S. Lewis Street

New Iberia, LA 70130

Popular Items

A LA CARTE
Belgian Waffle
Chicken & Waffle

Waffles & Breakfasts

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$6.25

Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

Breakfast Sampler

$9.99

Your choice of bacon, sausage patties, ham, turkey or no meat; eggs done your way, an order of waffle biscuits and a breakfast side of your choice.

Breakfast Waffle Bowl

Breakfast Waffle Bowl

$8.99

Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.

Breakfast Wafflewich

Breakfast Wafflewich

$6.95

Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.

Chicken & Waffle

$15.99

Chicken breast and Belgian waffle topped with maple syrup. Twist it up by subbing maple syrup for one of our sauces!

Creole Grits

Creole Grits

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle biscuits.

French Toast

French Toast

$8.25

Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.

Fruit Oats

$7.99

A LA CARTE

Sides

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Specialty Waffles

Banana Nut Waffle

Banana Nut Waffle

$13.99

Banana nut Belgian waffle topped with confectioners’ sugar, bananas, whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.

Burst of Berries Waffle

Burst of Berries Waffle

$13.99

Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.

Caramel Apple Waffle

Caramel Apple Waffle

$13.99Out of stock

Belgian waffle topped with warm apples and whipped cream, drizzled in caramel.

It's Peachy Waffle

It's Peachy Waffle

$13.99

Belgian waffle topped with warm peaches, whipped cream, granola and confectioners’ sugar.

Lemon Drop Waffle

Lemon Drop Waffle

$13.99

Lemon Belgian waffle with poppy seeds, topped with cream cheese, a tease of lemon glaze, whipped cream, lemon zest and confectioners’ sugar.

Maple Cream Bacon Waffle

Maple Cream Bacon Waffle

$13.99

Buttery Belgian waffle with caramelized bacon, topped off with a maple cream sauce drizzle.

Turtle Waffle

Turtle Waffle

$13.99

Caramel pecan Belgian waffle drizzled in chocolate and caramel, topped with whipped cream, pecans and confectioners’ sugar.

Pinapple Upside Down

$13.99

Sweet Potatoe Waffle

$13.99

Creole Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Lunch

All lunch items come with a side of choice.

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Caprese Waffle

$9.99

Herbal Belgian waffle topped with basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, fresh bruschetta and balsamic glaze.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.99

Burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Customize the flavor profile by adding extra toppings!

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Classic club sandwich with smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce blend, tomato, honey mustard sauce, and American and Swiss cheeses.

Crab with a Kick

Crab with a Kick

$13.98

Two (2) crab cakes on a bed of lettuce, drizzled in chipotle aioli sauce.

Slammin' Salmon Cakes

Slammin' Salmon Cakes

$13.98Out of stock

Two (2) salmon cakes on a bed of lettuce, drizzled in smokey honey mustard sauce.

Portobello Mushroom Burger

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$12.98

Waffle portobello mushroom burger topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado spread and mozzarella cheese. Served on a garlic buttered brioche bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Waffle veggie burger topped tomatoes, avocado spread and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served on waffle multigrain toast.

Hot Sausage PoorBoy (Bun)

$8.00

Hot Sausage PoorBoy (French)

$12.00

SIDES

Side Salad

$3.25

Fresh Fruit

$3.25

Seasoned Potatoes

$3.25

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.25

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

$4.25

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Blend of romaine, spinach and spring mix lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled egg, cheese blend and croutons.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Romaine and spinach blend, corn, black beans, bruschetta, onions, shredded mozzarella cheese, carrots and tortilla strips with avocado dressing.

Twisted Spinach & Berries Salad

Twisted Spinach & Berries Salad

$12.99

Baby Spinach, red onions, pecans, goat cheese and a variety of berries with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side

Triple Berry Smoothie

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99Out of stock

Stawberry Smoothie

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Americano

$4.30+

Café au Lait

$3.75+Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.15+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Drip Roast Coffee

$2.49+

Hot Chocolate

$3.85+

Mocha

$4.35+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.65+Out of stock

Latte

$4.15+

Solo Espresso Shot

$1.79

Travel Coffee

$19.99Out of stock

Cold Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Blended Latte

$4.45+Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.39

Iced Americano

$4.85

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Mocha

$4.65

Hot Tea

Chai (Black)

$2.25Out of stock

Earl Grey (Black Tea)

$2.25Out of stock

Decafe Earl Grey (Black Tea)

$2.25Out of stock

English Breakfast (Black Tea)

$2.25Out of stock

Mint Tea (Green Tea)

$2.25Out of stock

Green Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Camomile (Herbal)

$2.25Out of stock

Nectar (Herbal)

$2.25Out of stock

Hot Tea add on

Extras

Beverage

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Barq's Root Beer

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$3.79

Orange Juice

$3.79

Apple Juice

$3.79

Bottle Water

$2.00

Filtered Water

Filtered Water w/Lemon

Lemon

Ice

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.89

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Kid Orange Juice

$2.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kid Soda

$1.65

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Strawberry

$2.89

Kids Tea

$2.00

Table Top Orange Juice

$15.00

Table Top Cranberry Juice

$10.00

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Table Top Apple Juice

$8.00

Kids Filtered Water

Refill

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.79

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

Kids Sampler

$7.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.99

Kids 2 Sliders

$12.99

Kids Waffle

$7.75

The Kid In Me Waffles

Campfire Waffle

Campfire Waffle

$7.75

Graham cracker wafflewich with toasted marshmallows and drizzled in chocolate.

Cookie Monster Waffle

$7.75

A blue waffle, wow! Oreo Belgian waffle topped with confectioners' sugar, Oreos and whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate.

Crazy Bananas Waffle

Crazy Bananas Waffle

$7.75

Belgian waffle topped with confectioners’ sugar and bananas, drizzled in caramel.

Fruity Pebblets Waffle

$7.75

Belgian waffle topped with fruity pebblets and whipped cream, drizzled in white chocolate.

Loops of Fruit Waffle

Loops of Fruit Waffle

$7.75

Belgian waffle topped with loops of fruit and whipped cream, drizzled in white chocolate

Recess Waffle

Recess Waffle

$7.75

Peanut butter waffles topped with Nutella, bananas, confectioners’ sugar and whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate.

Up Size

$5.24

King Cake

$7.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

619 S. Lewis Street, New Iberia, LA 70130

Directions

The Twisted Waffle image

