- Home
- /
- New Orleans
- /
- Lower Garden District
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
No reviews yet
725 Howard Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
A La CArte
Creamy Grits
Creamy Grits W/ Cheese Blend
Creamy Grits W/ American Cheese
Fresh Fruit
Seasoned Potatoes
Two Scrambled Eggs
Two Sunny Side Up Eggs
Two Over Easy Eggs
Two Over Medium Eggs
Two Over Hard Eggs
Two Egg Whites
Bacon (3)
Turkey Bacon (3)
Pork Sausage Patties (2)
Turkey Sausage Patties (2)
Ham
Turkey
Breaded Chicken (only)
Grilled Chicken (only)
Grilled Shrimp (only)
Crab Meat
Hot Sausage Patty
Maple Bacon (3)
Waffled Shaped Buttermilk Biscuit (1)
Waffled Shaped Cheddar Garlic Biscuits (Order Of 3)
Texas Toast
Creole Gravy
Sausage Gravy
Extra Twisted Sauce
American Cheese
Shredded Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Cream Cheese
Avocado Spread
Salsa
Jalapeno
Waffles & Breakfasts
Belgian Waffle
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
Gluten Free Waffle
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Waffle shaped buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy or sub for turkey sausage
Breakfast Sampler
Your choice of bacon, sausage patties, ham, turkey or no meat; eggs done your way, an order of waffle shaped buttermilk biscuits and a breakfast side of your choice.
Breakfast Waffle Bowl
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
Breakfast Wafflewich
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
Chicken & Waffle
Crispy chicken breast between Belgian waffles with maple syrup on the side.
Chicken Wafflewich
Crispy chicken breast topped with egg of your choice ( scrambled, over easy, over hard, over medium or sunny side up) and american cheese between two mini waffles
Creole Grits
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
French Toast
Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.
Fruit Oats
Hot Creamy oats topped with brown sugar, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, walnuts and pecans
Sampler Sides
Specialty Waffles
Banana Nut Waffle
Banana nut Belgian cinnamon waffle topped with confectioners’ sugar, bananas, whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.
Banana Split
Burst of Berries Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
Caramel Apple Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with warm apples, graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream, drizzled in caramel.
It's Peachy Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with warm peaches, whipped cream, granola and confectioners’ sugar.
Lemon Drop Waffle
Lemon Belgian waffle with poppy seeds, topped with cream cheese, a tease of lemon glaze, whipped cream, lemon zest and confectioners’ sugar.
Maple Cream Bacon Waffle
Buttery Belgian waffle with caramelized bacon, topped off with a maple cream sauce drizzle.
Pineapple Upside Down
Pumpkin Spice
Raspberry Delight
White chocolate chip belgian waffle topped confectioners' sugar, with cream cheese, white chocolate chips, whipped cream and raspberry drizzle
Sweet Potato Waffle
Turtle Waffle
Caramel pecan Belgian waffle drizzled in chocolate and caramel, topped with whipped cream, pecans and confectioners’ sugar.
Lunch
BLT Sandwich
Caprese Waffle
Herbal Garlic Belgian Waffle topped with basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, fresh bruschetta and balsamic glaze.
Classic Burger
Burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Customize the flavor profile by adding extra toppings!
Club Sandwich
Classic club sandwich with smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce blend, tomato, honey mustard sauce, and American and Swiss cheeses.
Crab with a Kick
Two (2) crab cakes on a bed of lettuce, drizzled in chipotle aioli sauce.
Slammin' Salmon Cakes
Two (2) salmon cakes on a bed of lettuce, drizzled in smokey honey mustard sauce.
Veggie Burger
Waffle veggie burger topped tomatoes, avocado spread and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served on waffle multigrain toast.
Hot Sausage on Bun (Patton)
LUNCH SIDES
Hot Coffee & Espresso Drinks
Cold Coffee & Espresso Drinks
Hot Tea
Hot Tea add on
Beverage
Barq's Root Beer
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Hi C Fruit Punch
Sprite
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Ice
Filtered Water
Filtered Water w/Lemon
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Ginger Ale
Sparkling Water
Table Top Orange Juice
Table Top Cranberry Juice
Lemon
Refill
Bottle Coke
Bottle Diet Coke
Bottle Coke Zero
Bottle Sprite
Bottle Dr. Pepper
Bottle Apple Juice
Bottle Orange Juice
Bottled Barq's Rootbeer
Ozarka Bottle Wattle
Bottle Smart Water
Dasani Water
Red Bull
Mango Lemonade
Blueberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade
Kids Beverage
Kids Menu
The Kid In Me Waffles
Campfire Waffle
Graham cracker wafflewich with toasted marshmallows and drizzled in chocolate.
Cookie Monster Waffle
A blue waffle, wow! Oreo Belgian waffle topped with confectioners' sugar, Oreos and whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate.
Crazy Bananas Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with confectioners’ sugar and bananas, drizzled in caramel.
Fruity Pebblets Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with fruity pebblets and whipped cream, drizzled in white chocolate.
Loops of Fruit Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with loops of fruit and whipped cream, drizzled in white chocolate
Recess Waffle
Peanut butter waffles topped with Nutella, bananas, confectioners’ sugar and whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate.
Candy Corn
Kid Mini Belgian
Up Size
King Cake
Twisted Chicken & Waffles
Banana Nut Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with cinnamon, bananas, walnuts, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and confectioners' sugar
It's Peachy Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with warm peaches, granola, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar
Caramel Apple Chicken & Waffles
Cookie Monster Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with oreo crumbs, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar
Burst of Berries Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with strawberries, blueberries, strawberry drizzle, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar
Turtle Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with pecans, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar
Fruity Pebblets Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with fruity pebblets, whipped cream, vanilla drizzle and confectioners' sugar
Loops of Fruit Chicken & Waffles
Pineapple Upside Down Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with warm crushed pineapples, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, cherries and confectioners' sugar
Lemon Drop Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with cream cheese, lemon glaze, poppy seeds, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar
Recess Chicken & Waffles
Peanut butter Chicken & Waffles topped with recess, nutella, bananas, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar
Sweet Potato Chicken & Waffles
Sweet Potato Chicken & Waffles topped with marshmallow drizzle, caramelized pecans, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar
Pumpkin Spice Chicken & Waffles
Pumpkin Spice Chicken & Waffles topped with marshmallow drizzle, caramelized pecans, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar
Raspberry Delight Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles topped with cream cheese, raspberries, whipped cream, white chocolate chips, raspberry drizzle and confectioners' sugar
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130