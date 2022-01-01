Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

review star

No reviews yet

725 Howard Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70130

Popular Items

Breakfast Sampler
Chicken & Waffle
Two Scrambled Eggs

A La CArte

Creamy Grits

$4.00

Creamy Grits W/ Cheese Blend

$5.00

Creamy Grits W/ American Cheese

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Seasoned Potatoes

$5.00

Two Scrambled Eggs

$3.25

Two Sunny Side Up Eggs

$3.25

Two Over Easy Eggs

$3.25

Two Over Medium Eggs

$3.25

Two Over Hard Eggs

$3.25

Two Egg Whites

$4.25

Bacon (3)

$6.00

Turkey Bacon (3)

$6.50

Pork Sausage Patties (2)

$4.00

Turkey Sausage Patties (2)

$4.50

Ham

$4.00

Turkey

$4.00

Breaded Chicken (only)

$6.00

Grilled Chicken (only)

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp (only)

$6.99

Crab Meat

$6.99

Hot Sausage Patty

$5.00

Maple Bacon (3)

$7.00

Waffled Shaped Buttermilk Biscuit (1)

$2.00

Waffled Shaped Cheddar Garlic Biscuits (Order Of 3)

$5.99

Texas Toast

$2.25

Creole Gravy

$9.99

Sausage Gravy

$7.99

Extra Twisted Sauce

American Cheese

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Avocado Spread

$2.00

Salsa

$2.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Waffles & Breakfasts

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.

Gluten Free Waffle

$9.00
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$11.99

Waffle shaped buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy or sub for turkey sausage

Breakfast Sampler

Breakfast Sampler

$12.99

Your choice of bacon, sausage patties, ham, turkey or no meat; eggs done your way, an order of waffle shaped buttermilk biscuits and a breakfast side of your choice.

Breakfast Waffle Bowl

Breakfast Waffle Bowl

$13.99

Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.

Breakfast Wafflewich

Breakfast Wafflewich

$8.00

Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$19.99

Crispy chicken breast between Belgian waffles with maple syrup on the side.

Chicken Wafflewich

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with egg of your choice ( scrambled, over easy, over hard, over medium or sunny side up) and american cheese between two mini waffles

Creole Grits

Creole Grits

$18.99

Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.

French Toast

French Toast

$12.99

Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.

Fruit Oats

$7.99

Hot Creamy oats topped with brown sugar, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, walnuts and pecans

Sampler Sides

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Seasoned Potatoes

$5.00

Grits Topped w/ Shredded Cheese Blend

$5.00

Grits Topped w/ American Cheese

$5.00

Specialty Waffles

Banana Nut Waffle

Banana Nut Waffle

$13.99

Banana nut Belgian cinnamon waffle topped with confectioners’ sugar, bananas, whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.

Banana Split

$13.99
Burst of Berries Waffle

Burst of Berries Waffle

$13.99

Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.

Caramel Apple Waffle

Caramel Apple Waffle

$13.99Out of stock

Belgian waffle topped with warm apples, graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream, drizzled in caramel.

It's Peachy Waffle

It's Peachy Waffle

$13.99

Belgian waffle topped with warm peaches, whipped cream, granola and confectioners’ sugar.

Lemon Drop Waffle

Lemon Drop Waffle

$13.99

Lemon Belgian waffle with poppy seeds, topped with cream cheese, a tease of lemon glaze, whipped cream, lemon zest and confectioners’ sugar.

Maple Cream Bacon Waffle

Maple Cream Bacon Waffle

$14.99

Buttery Belgian waffle with caramelized bacon, topped off with a maple cream sauce drizzle.

Pineapple Upside Down

$13.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice

$13.99
Raspberry Delight

Raspberry Delight

$13.99

White chocolate chip belgian waffle topped confectioners' sugar, with cream cheese, white chocolate chips, whipped cream and raspberry drizzle

Sweet Potato Waffle

Sweet Potato Waffle

$13.99
Turtle Waffle

Turtle Waffle

$13.99

Caramel pecan Belgian waffle drizzled in chocolate and caramel, topped with whipped cream, pecans and confectioners’ sugar.

Lunch

All lunch items come with a side of choice.

BLT Sandwich

$12.99
Caprese Waffle

Caprese Waffle

$13.99

Herbal Garlic Belgian Waffle topped with basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, fresh bruschetta and balsamic glaze.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Customize the flavor profile by adding extra toppings!

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Classic club sandwich with smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce blend, tomato, honey mustard sauce, and American and Swiss cheeses.

Crab with a Kick

Crab with a Kick

$18.99

Two (2) crab cakes on a bed of lettuce, drizzled in chipotle aioli sauce.

Slammin' Salmon Cakes

Slammin' Salmon Cakes

$14.99Out of stock

Two (2) salmon cakes on a bed of lettuce, drizzled in smokey honey mustard sauce.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Waffle veggie burger topped tomatoes, avocado spread and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served on waffle multigrain toast.

Hot Sausage on Bun (Patton)

$10.99

LUNCH SIDES

Side Salad

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Seasoned Potatoes

$5.00

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

$7.00

Seasoned diced potatoes mixed with cheese blend, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers and bacon.

Salads

House Salad

$11.99

Blend of romaine, spinach and spring mix lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled egg, cheese blend and croutons.

Twisted Spinach & Berries Salad

Twisted Spinach & Berries Salad

$14.99

Baby Spinach, red onions, pecans, goat cheese and a variety of berries with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side

Hot Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Americano

$4.85

Café au Lait

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.25

Chai Latte

$4.50

Drip Roast Coffee

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Mocha

$5.60

Latte

$5.25

Travel Coffee

$19.99

Solo Shot Espresso

$2.50

Cold Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.99

Iced Americano

$4.85

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.25

Iced Mocha

$5.60

Hot Tea

Chai (Black)

$3.25Out of stock

Earl Grey (Black Tea)

$3.25

Decafe Earl Grey (Black Tea)

$3.25

English Breakfast (Black Tea)

$3.25

Mint Tea (Green Tea)

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea add on

Extras

Beverage

Barq's Root Beer

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Ice

Filtered Water

Filtered Water w/Lemon

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock

Table Top Orange Juice

$15.00

Table Top Cranberry Juice

$10.00

Lemon

Refill

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Ozarka Bottle Wattle

$2.00Out of stock

Bottle Smart Water

$4.00Out of stock

Dasani Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.50

Peach Lemonade

$5.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Kids Beverage

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.60

Kids Soda

$1.69

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Sweet Tea

$2.00

Kids Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.89

Kids Filtered Water

Kids Filtered Water w/Lemon

Kids Ginger Ale

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Waffles (1)

$12.99

Kids Sampler

$9.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.99

Kids Sliders (2)

$12.99Out of stock

The Kid In Me Waffles

Campfire Waffle

Campfire Waffle

$8.00

Graham cracker wafflewich with toasted marshmallows and drizzled in chocolate.

Cookie Monster Waffle

$8.00

A blue waffle, wow! Oreo Belgian waffle topped with confectioners' sugar, Oreos and whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate.

Crazy Bananas Waffle

Crazy Bananas Waffle

$8.00

Belgian waffle topped with confectioners’ sugar and bananas, drizzled in caramel.

Fruity Pebblets Waffle

$8.00

Belgian waffle topped with fruity pebblets and whipped cream, drizzled in white chocolate.

Loops of Fruit Waffle

Loops of Fruit Waffle

$8.00

Belgian waffle topped with loops of fruit and whipped cream, drizzled in white chocolate

Recess Waffle

Recess Waffle

$8.00

Peanut butter waffles topped with Nutella, bananas, confectioners’ sugar and whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate.

Candy Corn

$8.00

Kid Mini Belgian

$6.50

Up Size

$5.24

King Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Kid Side

Kids Grits

$3.00

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Kids Seasoned Potatoes

$3.00

Twisted Chicken & Waffles

Banana Nut Chicken & Waffles

Banana Nut Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with cinnamon, bananas, walnuts, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and confectioners' sugar

It's Peachy Chicken & Waffles

It's Peachy Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with warm peaches, granola, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar

Caramel Apple Chicken & Waffles

$24.99
Cookie Monster Chicken & Waffles

Cookie Monster Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with oreo crumbs, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar

Burst of Berries Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with strawberries, blueberries, strawberry drizzle, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar

Turtle Chicken & Waffles

Turtle Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with pecans, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar

Fruity Pebblets Chicken & Waffles

Fruity Pebblets Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with fruity pebblets, whipped cream, vanilla drizzle and confectioners' sugar

Loops of Fruit Chicken & Waffles

$24.99
Pineapple Upside Down Chicken & Waffles

Pineapple Upside Down Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with warm crushed pineapples, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, cherries and confectioners' sugar

Lemon Drop Chicken & Waffles

Lemon Drop Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with cream cheese, lemon glaze, poppy seeds, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar

Recess Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Peanut butter Chicken & Waffles topped with recess, nutella, bananas, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar

Sweet Potato Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Sweet Potato Chicken & Waffles topped with marshmallow drizzle, caramelized pecans, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar

Pumpkin Spice Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Pumpkin Spice Chicken & Waffles topped with marshmallow drizzle, caramelized pecans, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar

Raspberry Delight Chicken & Waffles

Raspberry Delight Chicken & Waffles

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles topped with cream cheese, raspberries, whipped cream, white chocolate chips, raspberry drizzle and confectioners' sugar

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130

