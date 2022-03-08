- Home
- Waterville
- Pizza
- The Two Cent - 82 Clinton Ave
The Two Cent 82 Clinton Ave
115 Reviews
82 Clinton Ave
Winslow, ME 04901
Pizza
- 16" New York Pizza Build Your Own$16.00
16" NY Fresh Dough Red Sauce and Cheese Blend. Pick your toppings priced per each
- 16" White Pizza$16.75
16" White Pizza Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Feta and our Cheese Blend. Add your choice of toppings, priced per each
- 12" Cauliflower Crust$15.75
12" GF Cauliflower Crust, Red Sauce and pizza cheese blend Add your choice of toppings
- 16 "Italian Sandwich$23.00
Boars Head Italian Sandwich Dressing, Ham, Genoa, Mortadella with cheese blend, topped with tomato, red onion, green pepper, black olives. Finished with cracked black pepper and dill pickle
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.00
House Pulled Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Blue Cheese, House cheese blend finished with ranch dressing
- 16" Mediterranean Pizza$23.00
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Feta, House Blend Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives and Roasted Red Peppers
- 16" BBQ Chicken$23.00
House Pulled Chicken, Maine Made BBQ Sauce and Our Red Sauce Blend, Cheese Blend, Banana Peppers and Red Onion
- 16" Hawaiian$21.00
Boars Head Ham, Pineapple, Red Sauce and our House Cheese Blend
- 16" Meat Sweats$24.00
Italian Sausage, Deli Pepperoni, Hamburger and Bacon with Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese
- 12" Italian Sandwich$17.00
Boars Head Italian Sandwich Dressing, Ham, Genoa, Mortadella with cheese blend, topped with tomato, red onion, green pepper, black olives. Finished with cracked black pepper and dill pickle
- 16" Spaghettio Pizza$21.00
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Spaghetti O's, Hamburger and house blend cheese. Finished with Fresh Basil. It's One of a kind.
- 16" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza$23.00
House Pulled Pork, Maine Made BBQ Sauce and Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Bacon and Red Onion
- 12" Meat sweats$19.00
Italian Sausage, Deli Pepperoni, Hamburger and Bacon with Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese
- 12" BBQ Pork Pizza$18.00
House Pulled Pork, Maine Made BBQ Sauce and Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Bacon and Red Onion
- 12” Mediterranean$17.00
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Feta, House Blend Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives and Roasted Red Peppers
- 16" Reuben Pizza$23.00
Boars Head Corned Beef & Sour Kraut, 1000 Island Base with Cheese Blend. Topped with Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- 12" New York Build Your Own$13.00
Fresh Dough Red Sauce and Cheese Blend. Pick your toppings priced per each
- 12" White Pizza$13.75
White Pizza Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Feta and our Cheese Blend. Add your choice of toppings, priced per each
- 12" BBQ Chicken$17.00
House Pulled Chicken, Maine Made BBQ Sauce and Our Red Sauce Blend, Cheese Blend, Banana Peppers and Red Onion
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$17.00
House Pulled Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Blue Cheese, House cheese blend finished with ranch dressing
- 12” Hawaiian$16.00
Boars Head Ham, Pineapple, Red Sauce and our House Cheese Blend
- 12” Reuben$17.00
Boars Head Corned Beef & Sour Kraut, 1000 Island Base with Cheese Blend. Topped with Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- 16" Margarita Pizza$21.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato and Fresh Basil
- 12” Margarita Pizza$17.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato and Fresh Basil
- 12” Bruschetta Pizza$17.00
Our Simple Red Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Light amount of our cheese blend. Finished with Balsamic Glaze and Fresh Basil
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.00
House Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Base and Cheese Blend
- 12” Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.00
House Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Base and Cheese Blend
- 16" Bruschetta Pizza$23.00
Our Simple Red Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Light amount of our cheese blend. Finished with Balsamic Glaze and Fresh Basil
- 12" White Pizza Pastrami Pickles$17.00
White Pizza Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Feta, Boars Head Pastrami and Cheese Blend. Finished with Dill Pickle Chips
- 16" White Pizza Pastrami Pickles$22.00
White Pizza Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Feta, Boars Head Pastrami and Cheese Blend. Finished with Dill Pickle Chips
- Two 16" One Topping Pizzas$14.00
- 16" BLT Pizza$21.00
Bacon, Tomato, Red Sauce, Cheese Blend. Finished with Fresh Chopped Lettuce and a side of Mayo
- 12" BLT Pizza$17.00
Bacon, Tomato, Red Sauce, Cheese Blend. Finished with Fresh Chopped Lettuce and a side of Mayo
- 16" Veggie Garden Pizza$23.00
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend
- 12" Veggie Garden$18.00
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend
- 12" Porky Pig$19.00
Boars Head Ham, Mortadella , Italian Sausage and Bacon with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend
- 16" Porky Pig$24.00
Boars Head Ham, Mortadella , Italian Sausage and Bacon with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend
Panini
- Two Cent$12.50
Choice of Boars Head Ham or House Pulled Chicken Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato and honey mustard Pressed on the Panini Grill Served with Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- Classic Reuben$14.00
Thin Sliced Boars Head Corned Beef, Swiss & Sour Kraut, 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye Pressed in our Panini Grill Served with Maine Deep River Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- When Pigs Fly$12.50
Choice of Ham or Chicken or Vegetarian (no meat) Fresh Mozzarella, EVOO, Balsamic Vinegar and Fresh Basil Pressed on the Panini Grill Served with Maine Deep River Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- Pastrami Panini$14.00
4 oz Boars Head Pastrami, Swiss with Yellow Mustard Pressed on the Panini Grill Served with Deep River Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- The Holiday$12.50
Boars Head Ham, Bacon, Pineapple with Honey Mustard on Sourdough Bread Pressed on Panini Grill Served with Maine Deep River Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- The Proper Pepper$12.50
Choice of Boars Head Ham/ House Pulled Chicken or Vegetarian Boars Head Cheddar Cheese, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Boars Head Jalapeno Sauce Pressed on Panini Grill Served with Maine Deep River Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- Cubano$14.00
House Pulled Pork, Boars Head Ham, Swiss, Pickle Chips and Yellow Mustard Pressed on the Panini Grill Served with Maine Deep River Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- The Halifax$12.50
Boars Head Ham, Swiss, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato and Choice of Mayo or Honey Mustard Pressed on the Panini Grill Served with Maine Deep River Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
- The Genoa$14.00
Boars Head Explosion of Genoa, Mortadella, Ham and Provolone with Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Green Pepper and Drizzled with Boars Head Italian Sandwich Dressing. Pressed in our Panini Grill or order in a Spinach Wrap Served with Maine Deep River Kettle Chips and Boars Head Dill Pickle Chips
Salad
- Anitpasto$15.00
Mortadella, Genoa, Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, chopped romaine, red onion and tomato with olive oil and balsamic vinegar on side
- Greek$12.00
Romaine, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, tomato and feta served with Side Greek Dressing. Add Chicken $4.00
- Chef Salad$16.00
Boars Head Ham, Swiss, Provolone, House Chicken, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onion. Choice of Dressing
- Caprese Salad$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh thick sliced tomato with balsamic drizzle and basil
- Spinach Salad$14.00
Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Cranberries & Candied Nuts, Bacon and Feta. with Vinaigrette Dressing
Starters
- Classic Nachos$10.00
Classic Corn Chips, covered in melted Jack Cheddar and Queso. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Kalamata Olives. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese Filled Quesadilla served with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Veggie Quesadilla$15.50
Spinach, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mexi Cheese and Seasoned. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Pork Quesadilla$15.50
House Pork, Bacon, Green Pepper and Red Onion with Mexi Blend Cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.50
House Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Pepper and Mexi Cheese Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Cheese Garlic Bread$13.00
Fresh Dough, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic and Cheese Blend Served with a side of Pizza Sauce for Dipping
- Chicken Nachos$14.00
Corn Chips, House Chicken, Melted Mexi Cheese and Queso Covered in Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos and Kalamata Olives Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.00
Corn Chips, House Pulled Pork, Melted Mexi Cheese and Queso Covered in Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos and Kalamata Olives Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Cup of Chili$9.00
House Made Chili with Ground Beef, Pork, Kidney & Black Beans, Tomato covered in Melted Cheese
- Bowl of Chili$12.50
House Made Chili with Ground Beef, Pork, Kidney & Black Beans, Tomato covered in Melted Cheese
- Pretzel Sticks$10.25
3 Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, Lightly Salted Served with your choice of Boars Head Honey Mustard, Queso or Beer Cheese
- Chili Nachos$15.00
Corn Chips Smothered in House Chili, Melted Jack Cheddar and Queso Finished with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Kalamata Olives and Jalapenos Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
- Pork Cheesy Bread$15.00
Fresh Dough, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Pulled Pork and Cheese Blend. Served with Dipping Sauce
- Side Marinara$2.00
Entrees
- Mac N Cheese Build Your Own$13.00
Cavatappi Pasta with our house alfredo & Boars Head Extra Sharp Cheese Blend. Made to order, enjoy as is or customize from the pizza toppings
- Chicken Alfredo$17.00
House Alfredo Sauce and Pulled Chicken with Fresh Spinach and Cavatappi Pasta
- Pasta & Red Sauce$12.00
House Red Sauce, Seasoned and Served over Cavatappi Pasta topped with Grated Parmesan Add any of our pizza toppings for additional charge
- Brisket Mac & Cheese$20.00
- Mediterranean Pasta$16.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Fresh Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers Sauteed in Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Finished with Feta Add Pulled Chicken from the mods for $4.00
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Your Neighborhood Pub with weekly events, live music and NY Style Pizza. We even have our own Kennebec Union Beer! Family friendly, private parties, take out and Karaoke.
82 Clinton Ave, Winslow, ME 04901