The Ugly Dog Pub - Highlands
294 S 4th Street
Highlands, NC 28741-1648
Apps and Salads
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Crispy smoked wings served with celery sticks and two dipping sauces
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand-breaded tenders served with celery sticks and two dipping sauces
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
Fried green tomatoes with house-made pimento cheese and cilantro-yogurt sauce
- Pretzels & Cheese Dip$11.00
Soft pretzels with queso
- Loaded 'Tater Tots$11.00
Cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and jalapeños. Served with ranch dipping sauce
- Feta Dip$10.00
Whipped feta with herbs and topped with honey, served with lavash
- Ugly Dog Guacamole$11.00
House-made and topped with feta cheese. Served with house-made corn tortilla chips
- Jalapeño Macaroni Bites$11.00
Slightly spicy macaroni bites fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing
- Pimento Cheese$10.00
House-made pimento cheese served with lavash crackers
- Ugly Dog Dip$10.00
House-made dip of spicy sausage, tomatoes, peppers, and cream cheese
- Blue Cheese Chips$9.00
Potato chips with melted blue cheese crumble, on the menu since June 2010
- Rocket Cobb Salad$14.50
Arugula, eggs, chopped bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, corn, and avocado ranch dressing
- Dog House Salad$13.50
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and toasted walnuts. Served with champagne vinaigrette dressing
- Quinoa Salad$13.50
Quinoa, dried apricots, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds, and spring mix tossed with house vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan cheese and croûtons
- Soup of the Day$7.00
Flat Bread Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$12.00
House-made marinara, tomato, basil leaves, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese
- Pesto Portobello & Chicken Pizza$13.00
Basil pesto, grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- House Special Pizza$13.00
House-made marinara, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Sandwiches
- Classic Reuben$13.50
House-cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese on rye
- The Cuban$13.50
Our Version of the Cuban. Puled Pork, Ham, Sliced Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, All pressed on a Demi-Baguette.
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with roasted red peppers, pesto, provolone cheese, and mixed greens on ciabatta bread
- Roast Beef Dip$14.00
Tender roast beef with grilled onion, horseradish cream cheese, provolone cheese on demi baguette with au jus on the side
- Roasted Salmon BLT$17.00
Mixed greens, fried green tomato, thick-cut bacon, avocado, and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread
- Crispy Fish Wrap$12.50
Panko breaded cod in a tomato-basil wrap with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cilantro sauce
The Dog's Burgers
- All American Burger$13.00
Grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sliced pickle
- Rise & Shine Burger$14.50
Topped with a fresh fried egg, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and ugly dog dip
- Bacon-Pimento Burger$14.50
Topped with house-made pimento cheese, thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sliced pickle
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Topped with portobello mushrooms, thick-cut bacon, and swiss cheese
- Ugly Dog Guacamole Burger$14.00
Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and ugly dog guacamole
- Portobello Burger$11.00
Marinated portobello, spring mix, tomato, onion, avocado, goat cheese, and cilantro sauce
1/4 Pound All-Beef Hot Dogs
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:14 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:14 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:14 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:14 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:14 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:14 am
294 S 4th Street, Highlands, NC 28741-1648