Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Salad
The Ugly Mug Kitchen 401 S 1st St
Sunday
6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday
6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday
6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday
6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday
6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday
6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday
6:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Ugly Mug Kitchen is a restaurant and coffee shop that offers a delicious breakfast and lunch menu featuring gourmet biscuits, sandwiches, baked goods, and espresso-based beverages. It is our goal that you will be greeted with a smile upon arrival and that your order will be taken and delivered efficiently. You will have the option of dining in or easily taking your order to-go. To skip the line, use our online ordering ahead of time, and pick up through our carry-out only door on the east side of the building.
401 S 1st St, Haskell, TX 79521
