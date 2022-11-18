The Ugly Mug Kitchen 401 S 1st St

Restaurant info

The Ugly Mug Kitchen is a restaurant and coffee shop that offers a delicious breakfast and lunch menu featuring gourmet biscuits, sandwiches, baked goods, and espresso-based beverages. It is our goal that you will be greeted with a smile upon arrival and that your order will be taken and delivered efficiently. You will have the option of dining in or easily taking your order to-go. To skip the line, use our online ordering ahead of time, and pick up through our carry-out only door on the east side of the building.