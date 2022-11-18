Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Salad

The Ugly Mug Kitchen 401 S 1st St

review star

No reviews yet

401 S 1st St

Haskell, TX 79521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Turkey Sandwich
Breakfast taco
Latte

Breakfast

Plain Jane

$4.95

Homemade biscuit with choice of sausage, bacon or ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese. Does not come with diced potatoes.

Omelet

$5.75

Two eggs, add on meat, veggies and cheese.

Smothered Potatoes

Smothered Potatoes

$8.75

Full order includes crispy bacon, two fried eggs, sautéed bell pepper and onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and gravy on top of a full order of fried diced potatoes. Add bacon, sausage or ham.

Smothered Biscuit

$8.75

Full order includes crispy bacon, two fried eggs, sautéed bell pepper and onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and gravy on top of a homemade biscuit. Add bacon, sausage or ham.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.75

Full order includes chorizo, two fried eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and homemade salsa on top of a full order of fried diced potatoes. Add bacon, sausage, additional chorizo, or ham.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$3.75

Toasted wheat bread with avocado spread. Add on eggs, bacon, etc.

SPAM and eggs

$6.25

Diced spam, eggs and potatoes. Add cheese and ketchup on top.

Yogurt parfait

$3.75Out of stock

Vanilla greek yogurt with homemade granola clusters and fresh fruit.

Breakfast taco

$3.75

Flour tortilla, egg, cheese and your choice of filling. Comes with homemade salsa.

Classic Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Homemade biscuits and gravy with sausage. Not served with fried diced potatoes.

Gourmet Sandwiches

Grown-up Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Thick cut bacon with provolone, bleu cheese, green apple slices on toasted bread, comes with a bag of chips or side salad for additional charge.

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Tuna, mayo, pickles, red onion, extra sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, on toasted white or sourdough bread, comes with bag of chips or side salad for additional charge.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Our chicken salad mix on white bread, comes with a bag of chips or side salad for additional charge.

Southwest Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, home-made jalapeno spread, pepper jack cheese, avocado slices served on white or sourdough bread comes with bag of chips or side salad for additional charge.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato, comes with a bag of chips or side salad for additional charge.

Southwest Ham Sandwich

$10.95

Build-your-own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.45

Don't see what you want? Build it! Served cold or toasted. Price includes 1 meat, unlimited veggies, 1 cheese, sauce, and choice of shoestring fries or homemade potato chips.

Salads

Chef's Salad

$4.75+Out of stock

Mixed greens, purple cabbage, bacon, cheese, carrots, tomato +some other stuff. It will be good.

Chicken & Apple Salad

$4.95+Out of stock

Chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, toasted nuts, bleu cheese with apple slices served with a sweet white vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$4.95+Out of stock

Chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, black bean and bell pepper salsa, grape tomatoes, avocado spread, served with chili lime ranch

Grilled Chicken Salad

$4.95+Out of stock

Specials

Meatloaf

$9.95Out of stock

Slice of meatloaf w/ mashed potatoes and corn, option to put on bread.

Mexican Street Tacos

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled chicken with special seasoning, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato served on white bread.

Pulled pork sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Slow cooked pulled pork with pickles on white bread.

Cajun Pasta

$9.95Out of stock

Coffee

Latte

$4.15

16oz latte made with steamed milk and a shot of espresso.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75

Special extraction techniques used to brew smooth, delicious cold coffee served with milk over ice.

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Home ground and brewed drip coffee. Sugars and half &half provided.

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Chai tea served with milk and shot of espresso.

Shots of Espresso

$1.20

Americano

$2.25

2:1 Water to espresso

Other drinks

Soda

$1.50

Canned drink

Tea

$2.25

Homebrewed unsweet tea. Sweeteners provided if desired.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.60

Spiced tea with steamed milk. Non-coffee beverage.

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Chocolate sauce whisked with steamed milk for creamy hot chocolate beverage topped with whipped cream.

Milk

$1.00+

Sugar Free Lemonade

$2.00

London Fog

$3.75

Hot Earl Gray tea with vanilla and a splash of milk for a delicious soothing beverage.

Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$2.75

16oz freshly brewed green tea.

Seasonal

Pumpkin Pie Hot Latte

$4.75

Pumpkin pie spice flavor topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Pumpkin Pie Iced Latte

$4.75

Pumpkin pie flavoring sprinkled with cinnamon.

Cinnamon Apple Latte

$4.75

Apple flavoring topped with cinnamon sprinkle.

Kid's Lunch

Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.95

Crispy chicken strips and shoestring french-fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Cheddar cheese on toasted bread.

PB&J

$2.75

Peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich on white bread.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Ugly Mug Kitchen is a restaurant and coffee shop that offers a delicious breakfast and lunch menu featuring gourmet biscuits, sandwiches, baked goods, and espresso-based beverages. It is our goal that you will be greeted with a smile upon arrival and that your order will be taken and delivered efficiently. You will have the option of dining in or easily taking your order to-go. To skip the line, use our online ordering ahead of time, and pick up through our carry-out only door on the east side of the building.

Location

401 S 1st St, Haskell, TX 79521

Directions

Gallery
The Ugly Mug Kitchen image
The Ugly Mug Kitchen image
The Ugly Mug Kitchen image
Map
More near Haskell
Abilene
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Granbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
San Angelo
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston