The Ugly Onion

6 Reviews

$

624 North Wallace Ave

Bozeman, MT 59715

Popular Items

Cheese
Meat Lovers
Truffle Tracker

Slices

Margherita Slice

$3.00Out of stock
Cheese

Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Pepperoni pizza slice

Veggie Slice

$3.00

The Goat Slice

$3.00Out of stock

The Vermonter Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Quattro Formaggi

$3.00Out of stock

The Ugly Ranger

$3.00Out of stock

Truffle Tracker

$3.00Out of stock

Black N Blue

$3.00Out of stock

Pepperoni

$3.00Out of stock

Full Pizza

Marg

Marg

$18.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, freshly grated parmesan

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni slices, freshly grated parmesan

Veggie

Veggie

$20.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, local sautéed red onions & local sautéed shiitakes, fire-roasted peppers, freshly grated parmesan

The Vermonter

The Vermonter

$22.00

Oil sauce base, Vermont Cabot Cheddar, mozzarella, thinly sliced Pink Lady apples, crispy local bacon bits, freshly grated parmesan, drizzled with honey

Vegan

$20.00
The Goat

The Goat

$21.00

Oil sauce base, local Amaltheia goat cheese, Local fire-roasted beets, shredded mozzarella, freshly grated parmesan, topped with fresh arugula

GF

$15.00Out of stock
Truffle Tracker

Truffle Tracker

$23.00

Local Wild Mushrooms, Parma Prosciutto, Fontina, Truffle Oil, Tomato Base

The Ugly Ranger

The Ugly Ranger

$22.00

Roasted Ranchero sauce base, Chorizo, Elote, Roasted Poblano peppers, Cilantro Crema

Quattro Formaggi (Bianca)

Quattro Formaggi (Bianca)

$21.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan Remano, Gorgonzola, Gruyère, Roasted garlic, Arugula, Lemon

Black N Blue

Black N Blue

$21.00Out of stock

Marinara, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Balsamic Onions, Roasted Garlic

Meat Lovers

$18.00

Drinks

Spindrift

$2.50+Out of stock

La Croix Assorted Flavors

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Coca-Cola

Izzie

$3.00+Out of stock

Assorted Izzie Flavors

T-Shirts

Women's Short Sleeve

Women's Short Sleeve

$30.00+
Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve

$35.00+
Short Sleeve

Short Sleeve

$30.00+

Full Pizza

Cheese

$17.00
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni slices, freshly grated parmesan

Margherita

Margherita

$18.50

Tomato sauce base, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, freshly grated parmesan, topped with fresh basil

The Vermonter

The Vermonter

$22.00

Oil sauce base, Vermont Cabot Cheddar, mozzarella, thinly sliced Pink Lady apples, crispy local bacon bits, freshly grated parmesan, drizzled with honey

The Goat

The Goat

$21.00

Oil sauce base, local Amaltheia goat cheese, Local fire-roasted beets, shredded mozzarella, freshly grated parmesan, topped with fresh arugula

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$20.00

Tomato base, local Italian sausage (not spicy), local bacon, freshly grated parmesan

Vegan

Vegan

$22.00

Tomato base, fire-roasted beets, apples, tomato slices, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, & onions

Veggie

Veggie

$20.00

Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, local sautéed red onions & local sautéed shiitakes, fire-roasted peppers, freshly grated parmesan

Truffle Tracker

Truffle Tracker

$23.00

Local Wild Mushrooms, Parma Prosciutto, Fontina, Truffle Oil, Tomato Base

Quattro Formaggi (Bianca)

Quattro Formaggi (Bianca)

$21.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan Remano, Gorgonzola, Gruyère, Roasted garlic, Arugula, Lemon

Gluten Free

$15.00
The Ugly Ranger

The Ugly Ranger

$22.00

Roasted Ranchero sauce base, Chorizo, Elote, Roasted Poblano peppers, Cilantro Crema

Shirts

Please Specify Size in the notes section of your order. Thank you!!
Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve

$35.00+
Women's Short Sleeve

Women's Short Sleeve

$30.00+
Short Sleeve

Short Sleeve

$30.00+

Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

624 North Wallace Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Gallery
The Ugly Onion image
The Ugly Onion image

