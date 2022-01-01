Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Underground Cafe + Lounge 742 Columbus Avenue

No reviews yet

742 Columbus Avenue

Boston, MA 02120

Popular Items

The Wake Up Sandwich
Hot Sandwich Melt (With Protein)
Iced Coffee

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Nitro Canned Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Small Cold Brew

$4.25

Large Cold Brew

$5.00

Mixed Drink

$12.00

Wine

$11.00

Beer

$8.00

House Made Lemonade

$3.75

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Vienna Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Americano

$3.00+

Cortado

$3.25

Extra Shot

$0.75

Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Hot TAZO Tea

$2.75+

House Made Specialty Iced Tea

$3.75

Green Immunity Shot

$3.00

Soft Drinks

House Orange Juice

$3.25

Brisk Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

Kevita Kombucha

$3.50

Pepsi

$1.75

Pure Leaf

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Auquafina

$1.85

Life Water

$2.95

Gatorade

$3.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$2.75

Apple Juice

$1.99

VOSS sparking Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Other Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Apple Cider

$3.50

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Sandwiches & Toasts

The Wake Up Sandwich

$7.00

Lox & Cream Toast

$11.00

Smoky Avocado Toast

$8.00

Nutella & Apple Toast

$7.00

Egg Pies

Swiss & Caramelized Onion Egg Pie (20 Min Wait Time)

$10.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheddar Egg Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Kale & Sun Dried Tomato Egg Pie

$10.00

Waffles

Classic Waffle

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Waffle

$8.00Out of stock

Green Tea Waffle

$8.00Out of stock

Breads & Pastries

7 Layer Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Almond Bear Claw

$3.50Out of stock

Bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Croissant

$3.00

Danish

$2.50

DAY OLD PASTRY

$2.00

Lemon Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Macaroon

$1.25

Muffin

$3.50

Fresh Baked Jumbo Muffin In Assorted Varieties

Pecan Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Pop Tart

$3.50

Canolli

$1.85Out of stock

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Pound Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy Bar

$2.75Out of stock

Parfaits

Peach Cobbler Parfait

$5.00

roasted peaches, vanilla Greek yogurt, almond granola

Vanilla Apple Crisp

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Granola Bar

$2.00

Chips

$1.75

Turkey Bacon (2 Pieces)

$2.00

Pork Bacon

$1.75Out of stock

Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00

Egg

$1.50

Egg + Cheese

$2.50

Welchs Fruit Snacks

$2.00

Baguette

$3.00Out of stock

Gluten Dairy Free Bread

$2.00

Jelly

$0.25

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Small Smoothie

Small Berry Roxbury

$7.00Out of stock

Small Husky Pride

$7.00

Small Tropic Thunder

$7.00Out of stock

Small Chocolate City

$7.00

Small Green Monster

$7.00

Large Smoothie

Large Husky Pride

$9.00

Large Berry Roxbury

$9.00Out of stock

Large Tropic Thunder

$9.00Out of stock

Large Green Monster

$9.00

Large Chocolate City

$9.00

Melts

Hot Sandwich Melt (Cheese Only)

$7.00

Hot Sandwich Melt (With Protein)

$11.00

Half Sandwhich Cup Of Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Cup Chili

$5.50Out of stock

Cup Gumbo

$6.00Out of stock

Caprese Sandwich Lunchbox

$12.00

Lox On A Bagel

$12.00

Flatbreads

Cajun Tomato Flatbread

$7.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.00Out of stock

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Super Green Salad

$10.00

Zesty Pasta Salad

$7.50

House Salad Of The Day[from Case]

$8.00

Macaroni Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Mac n Cheese

Soup And Sandwich Special

$13.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Merch

Coffee Mug

$14.95

Tumbler

$16.95

Brown Signature Tee

$17.95

Cream Signature Tee

$19.95

Trucker Hat

$24.95

Chocolate Espresso Bean Jar

$6.50

Fazenda Cold Brew Bag Of Espresso Beans

$15.00

Fazenda House Blend Bag Of Espresso Beans

$14.00

Fazenda Mexico Blend Bag Of Espresso Beans

$14.00

Nothing You Cant Candle

$15.00

Specials

Lox & Cream Cheese

$11.00

Crab Benedict

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00Out of stock

The Wake Up Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Caprese Sandwich Lunchbox

$12.75

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00Out of stock

Bbq Rib Dinner

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort food cafe in the heart of Roxbury.

Location

742 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02120

Directions

The Underground Cafe + Lounge image
The Underground Cafe + Lounge image
The Underground Cafe + Lounge image

