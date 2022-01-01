The Underground Lounge The Underground Lounge - NEW
136 N Park Ave
Lower Level Best Western
Warren, OH 44481
Starters
Panini's
On The Bun
Wings & Tenders
Flatbreads
Late Night Menu
Specials
Sides
Brunch
Chicken and Waffles
$13.50
Breakfast Burritos
$11.50
Waffles and Berries
$11.50
Avocado Bacon Panini
$12.00
Grilled Balsamic Blueberry & Cheese Panini
$12.00
Peanut Butter & Banana Panini
$12.00
Sausage Gravy & Biscuit Platter
$12.00
Smoked Sausage & Zucchini Skillet
$12.00
Banana Split Breakfast Parfait
$11.50
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
$12.00
Side Homefries
$3.00
Side French Fries
$3.00
Side Yogurt Parfait
$4.00
Side Sliced Tomatoes
$2.50
Side Sausage Gravy
$4.00
Side Bisquit
$1.50
Add Scrambled Egg
$2.50
Misc.
Football Specials
$.95 wings 12
$11.40
$ .95 wings 6
$5.70
6 Wings Buffalo Flatbread
$15.00
6 Wings Cheese Flatbread
$12.00
6 Wings Chicken Florentine Flatbread
$15.00
6 Wings Italian Sausage Flatbread
$15.00
6 Wings Margherita Flatbread
$15.00
6 Wings Roni Flatbread
$12.00
$2 0ff Margherita
$10.00
$2 off Chik Florentine
$10.00
$2 off Italian Sausage
$10.00
$2 off Buffalo Chicken
$10.00
Soft Drinks
House Cocktail
Blue Hawaii
$7.00
Strawberry Mule
$6.50
UG Rum Runner
$7.00
Underground Old Fashioned
$7.00
Pineapple Tequila Soda
$7.00
Mango Cooler
$7.50
Apple Mule
$7.00
Gummy Bear
$7.00
Almond Joy
$7.00
Bourbon Peach Smash
$7.50
Happy Ending
$6.75
Adult Carrot Cake
$7.25
The Grinch
$7.00
Red Fruit Roll-Up
$6.50
Lounge Whiskey Smash
$7.75
Birthday Cake Martini
$7.50
Twinkie Martini
$5.75
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto/Whiskey Sour
$5.50
Aviation
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Cosmo
$7.00
Long Island
$7.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$10.00
Manhattan
$7.00
Margarita
$6.75
Martini
$7.00
Mimosa
$4.00
Mojito
$6.50
Moscow Mule
$6.50
Negroni
$5.50
Screwdriver
$5.50
Tequila Sunrise
$6.75
Old Fashioned
$6.75
Espresso Martini
$6.75
Lemon Drop Martini
$7.00
Dirty Martini
$7.00
Chocolate Martini
$7.50
Perfect Martini
$7.00
Red Apple Martini
$7.00
Pineapple Upside Down Drink
$6.75
Strawberry Mojito
$7.00
White Russian
$6.50
Too Pretty For Jail
$9.00
Specialty Shots
Seasonal Cocktails
Rum
Gin
Vodka
Scotch/Brandy
Tequila
Bourbon/Whiskey
10 High
$3.50
Aberlour
$8.50
Ancient Age
$4.00
Basil Haydens
$6.00
Benchmark
$3.00
Blantons
$8.43
Buffalo Trace
$7.00
Bulliet
$6.00
Bulliet Rye
$6.00
Calumet
$9.00
Canadian Club
$4.25
Crown Royal
$4.68
Crown Royal Apple
$4.69
Crown Royal Reserve
$7.00
Fireball
$4.25
Four Roses Select
$7.00
Freedom
$6.00
Jack Daniels
$4.68
Jameson
$4.68
Jefferson
$6.50
Jim Beam
$4.75
Jim Beam Honey
$4.69
Knob Creek
$6.00
Knob Creek Rye
$5.50
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
$5.50
Knob Creek 120 Proof
$8.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Michters
$6.00
Russell's 10
$6.25
Seagrams
$4.50
Skrewball
$4.68
Western Reserve 8
$7.00
Wild Turkey 101
$4.69
Woodford Reserve
$5.50
Woodford Reserve Rye
$5.50
Yukon Jack
$3.75
Larceny
$5.50
Crown Royal Peach
$5.50
Tullamore Dew
$4.69
Boone County 1833
$6.00
Elijah Craig
$6.00
Eagle Rare
$8.00
Eagle Rare
$6.50
Crown Royal Vanilla
$4.68
Crown Peach
$6.00
Screwball
$4.69
Angels Envy
$9.00
Proper 12
$4.69
Red Wine
Nicolas Idiart Pinot Noir
$6.75
Avalon Cabernet
$7.00
Avalon Red Blend
$7.00
Deloach Pinot Noir
$7.00
Avalon Cabernet Bottle
$28.00
Avalon Red Blend Bottle
$28.00
Symmetry Red Bottle
$72.00
Cuttings Cab Bottle
$70.00
Three Finger Jack Bottle
$36.00
Federalist Bottle
$38.00
Deloach Bottle
$28.00
Italian Red Special
$5.62
Sangria
$7.49
White Wine
Mercer Chardonnay
$6.00
Avalon Chardonnay
$7.00
Cascinetta Vietti Moscato
$10.00
Twisted Moscato
$6.00
Oyster Bay Savignon Blanc
$7.00
Pacific Rim Riesling
$6.00
Zenato Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Mercer Chardonnay Bottle
$24.00
Avalon Chard Bottle
$28.00
Casinetta Vietti Bottle
$40.00
Twisted Bottle
$24.00
Oyster Bay Bottle
$28.00
Pacific Rim Bottle
$24.00
Zenato Bottle
$32.00
Verdi Bottle
$16.00
Italian White Special
$7.00
Bottled Beer
Bud
$2.34
Bud Light (Bottle)
$2.34
Coors Light
$2.34
Corona
$3.28
Guiness Stout
$3.74
GL Xmas Ale (Bottle)
$4.22
Heinekin
$4.22
Labatt Blue
$2.81
Michelob Lager
$2.34
Michelob ultra
$2.34
Miller High Life
$2.34
Miller Lite (Bottle)
$2.34
Stella Artois
$3.51
Yuengling
$2.34
TD 12 Dogs Xmas (Bottle)
$4.22
Market Gardens Prosperity Wheat
$4.22
Weihenstephan Korbinian
$5.00
Sam Adams Winter
$4.22
Stone Arrogant Bastard
$4.22
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust
$4.22
LHB Peanut Butter Milk Stout
$4.22
Yuengling
$2.58
Yuengling Light
$2.58
Smirnoff
$2.81
Biker High Octane
$4.22
Biker White Wall
$4.22
Biker Changed Up
$4.22
Biker Kick Stand
$4.22
Rolling Rock
$2.34
Mich Edge
$4.22
Can Beer
Malibu Pineapple Coconut
$5.00
Malibu Watermelon
$5.00
Hefeweizen Grapefruit
$2.50
White Claw
$3.25
Rhinegiest
$4.00
Absolut Mango Mule
$5.00
Absolut Raspberry
$5.00
Saucy Boo Thang
$4.25
Great Lakes Seltzer
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$3.00
Biker Blu Balls
$4.22
Biker Road rash
$4.22
Biker Lemon Bliss
$4.22
Biker Voyager
$4.22
PBR
$1.87
Busch Light
$1.87
Rein Tea
$3.25
High Noon
$4.50
Draft Beer
Abita Pecan
$6.09
Abita Purple Haze
$6.50
Beer Flight
$8.00
Biker Brew American Pie
$5.62
Biker Brew Hopster
$5.62
Birdfish Harveys Finest
$5.62
Birdfish To Hip to Sip
$5.62
Blakes Apple cider
$5.62
Blakes Cider Blueberry Lemonade
$6.00
Blue Moon
$4.25
Brew Kettle White Raja IPA
$5.62
BrewDog Elvis Juice
$7.49
Brier Pills
$6.00
Budlight
$4.25
Duclaw Unicorn Farts
$6.50
Founders All Day IPA
$5.62
GL Commodore Perry
$5.50
GL Edmond Fitzgerald
$6.56
GL Rubies Revenge
$5.50
Guiseppe's Scooter
$5.62
Kentucky Peppermint Porter
$6.50
Leinenkugels Summer Shandy
$6.55
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
$6.50
Mango Cart
$6.09
Masthead Single Origin
$6.50
Miller Light
$4.25
Mm Bijou
$7.00
Mm Ghost light Porter
$6.55
Mm Kexmas
$6.55
Mm Rodina
$7.00
Modelo
$4.25
New Belgium Fat Tire
$6.50
Original Sin Black widow
$6.09
Penguin City
$6.50
Prairie Rainbow Sherbert
$7.49
Rhinegheist Hops is Real
$6.00
Rusty Rail Crunchbot
$7.00
Sam Adams Oktoberfest
$5.62
Scrimshaw
$5.62
Southern Tier Warlock
$7.49
Stone IPA
$6.50
Strawberry Basil
$5.62
SweetWater 420
$6.09
Terrapin Hopsecutioner
$6.09
Thirsty dog Black Cherry Shandy
$6.55
Victory Berry Monkey
$5.62
Wild Ohio Black Raspberry
$6.50
Misc Liquor
Bourbon Cherries (3)
$1.50
Jagermeister
$4.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Ameretto
$3.25
Disaranno
$3.75
Cointreau
$4.75
Ryans
$3.50
St. Elder
$5.00
Pimms
$6.00
Gran Marnier
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$4.00
Pama
$5.00
Marie Brizzard Royal Chocolate
$5.00
Marie Brizzard Apry
$5.00
Marie Brizzard Yuzu
$5.00
Sambuca
$5.00
St Germain
$6.50
Stillhouse
$6.50
Chartreuse
$8.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Mini Beer
$4.75
Rumplemintz
$4.45
Halloween Specials
136 N Park Ave, Lower Level Best Western, Warren, OH 44481
