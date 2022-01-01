The Underground Lounge The Underground Lounge - NEW

  • Home
Starters

Adult lunchables

$10.00

AK Italian Hots

$7.00

Chip Appetizer

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Pretzels & Cheese

$9.00

Sampler Platter

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

Panini's

Caprese Panini

$13.00

Deluxe Turkey and Bacon Panini

$13.00

The Italian Panini

$14.00

The Rueben

$12.50

On The Bun

BYOB

$12.50

Italian Sausage Burger

$13.00

Wings & Tenders

6 Traditional

$8.50

12 Traditional

$16.00

6 Boneless

$8.50

12 Boneless

$16.00

4 Tenders

$8.00

6 Tenders

$11.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.75

Dinners

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.50

Fried Fish Dinner

$15.00

Flatbreads

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$12.50

Pepperoni and Cheese

$11.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Chicken Florentine Flatbread

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.50

Late Night Menu

Mozzarella Stick

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Fresh Chips and French Onion Dip App

$8.00

Sampler Platter

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Peperoni & Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Chicken Florentine Flatbread

$12.50

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$12.50

Late Night 4 Tenders

$5.50

Late Night 6 Wings

$8.50

Specials

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Birria Taco Special

$14.00Out of stock

Bruschetta

$8.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Caprese Flatbread

$10.00

Yardbird Banh Mi

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Chips (Side)

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

House Salad

$4.00

Fried Potato Wedge

$3.50

Wedge Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings (Side)

$4.25

Deserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.50

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$13.50

Breakfast Burritos

$11.50

Waffles and Berries

$11.50

Avocado Bacon Panini

$12.00

Grilled Balsamic Blueberry & Cheese Panini

$12.00

Peanut Butter & Banana Panini

$12.00

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit Platter

$12.00

Smoked Sausage & Zucchini Skillet

$12.00

Banana Split Breakfast Parfait

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.00

Side Homefries

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Bisquit

$1.50

Add Scrambled Egg

$2.50

Misc.

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Football Specials

$.95 wings 12

$11.40

$ .95 wings 6

$5.70

6 Wings Buffalo Flatbread

$15.00

6 Wings Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

6 Wings Chicken Florentine Flatbread

$15.00

6 Wings Italian Sausage Flatbread

$15.00

6 Wings Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

6 Wings Roni Flatbread

$12.00

$2 0ff Margherita

$10.00

$2 off Chik Florentine

$10.00

$2 off Italian Sausage

$10.00

$2 off Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Liquid Death Water

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.00

Tonic

$1.00

Redbull

$4.00

House Cocktail

Blue Hawaii

$7.00

Strawberry Mule

$6.50

UG Rum Runner

$7.00

Underground Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pineapple Tequila Soda

$7.00

Mango Cooler

$7.50

Apple Mule

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Almond Joy

$7.00

Bourbon Peach Smash

$7.50

Happy Ending

$6.75

Adult Carrot Cake

$7.25

The Grinch

$7.00

Red Fruit Roll-Up

$6.50

Lounge Whiskey Smash

$7.75

Birthday Cake Martini

$7.50

Twinkie Martini

$5.75

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto/Whiskey Sour

$5.50

Aviation

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.75

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Negroni

$5.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Old Fashioned

$6.75

Espresso Martini

$6.75

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Dirty Martini

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.50

Perfect Martini

$7.00

Red Apple Martini

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Drink

$6.75

Strawberry Mojito

$7.00

White Russian

$6.50

Too Pretty For Jail

$9.00

Specialty Shots

GreenTea

$5.00

Kamikaze

$4.50

Bazooka Joe

$3.50

Washington Apple

$4.25

Jolly Rancher

$3.00

Starburst Shot

$3.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.25

Car Bomb

$6.00

White Tea

$5.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Late Night Well Mixer

$3.00

Thursday Mojito

$5.00

Thursday Margarita

$5.00

Grass Clippings

$6.50

Summer Smash

$7.50

Red At Night

$7.00

Orange Dreamtini

$5.50

The Twink

$7.00

Blue Eyed Bae

$7.00

Key Lime Kiss

$7.00

Rose Bud

$7.00

Purple Nurple

$7.00

Orange You Glad...

$7.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Cruzan

$4.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$5.00

Kraken

$4.50

Malibu

$4.00

Paramount

$3.50

Pyrat

$4.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.25

Smith and Cross

$4.75

Sugar Island

$4.25

Gin

Beefeaters

$4.75

Bombay Dry

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Bulrush

$4.50

Gunpowder Irish

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.50

Miles

$4.00

Paramount

$3.50

Plymouth

$4.50

Plymouth Navy Strength

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Watershed 4 Peel

$4.50

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Paramount

$3.50

Pinnacle

$4.00

Russian Standard

$3.75

Skyy

$4.00

Stoli

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.75

Three Olives

$4.00

Scotch/Brandy

B&B

$4.50

Chivas Regal 12

$5.75

Cutty Sark

$4.50

Dewars

$5.50

E&J

$4.50

Glenlivet 12

$6.00

Hennessey

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black

$5.75

Johnny Walker Gold

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red

$5.25

Watershed Apple Brandy

$4.50

Monkey Shoulder

$5.25

MaCallan 12yr

$11.24

Tequila

1800 Resposado

$6.00

1800 Silver

$5.00

2 Fingers

$4.00

Ayate

$8.00

Cantera Negra

$8.00

Cantera Negra Coffee

$4.50

Cantera Negra Extra

$9.50

Jose Gold

$4.25

Jose White

$5.00

La Prima

$3.50

Mezcal

$4.00

Patron Gold

$6.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

10 High

$3.50

Aberlour

$8.50

Ancient Age

$4.00

Basil Haydens

$6.00

Benchmark

$3.00

Blantons

$8.43

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulliet

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Calumet

$9.00

Canadian Club

$4.25

Crown Royal

$4.68

Crown Royal Apple

$4.69

Crown Royal Reserve

$7.00

Fireball

$4.25

Four Roses Select

$7.00

Freedom

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$4.68

Jameson

$4.68

Jefferson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$4.75

Jim Beam Honey

$4.69

Knob Creek

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye

$5.50

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$5.50

Knob Creek 120 Proof

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Michters

$6.00

Russell's 10

$6.25

Seagrams

$4.50

Skrewball

$4.68

Western Reserve 8

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$4.69

Woodford Reserve

$5.50

Woodford Reserve Rye

$5.50

Yukon Jack

$3.75

Larceny

$5.50

Crown Royal Peach

$5.50

Tullamore Dew

$4.69

Boone County 1833

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$6.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$6.50

Crown Royal Vanilla

$4.68

Crown Peach

$6.00

Screwball

$4.69

Angels Envy

$9.00

Proper 12

$4.69

Red Wine

Nicolas Idiart Pinot Noir

$6.75

Avalon Cabernet

$7.00

Avalon Red Blend

$7.00

Deloach Pinot Noir

$7.00

Avalon Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Avalon Red Blend Bottle

$28.00

Symmetry Red Bottle

$72.00

Cuttings Cab Bottle

$70.00

Three Finger Jack Bottle

$36.00

Federalist Bottle

$38.00

Deloach Bottle

$28.00

Italian Red Special

$5.62

Sangria

$7.49

White Wine

Mercer Chardonnay

$6.00

Avalon Chardonnay

$7.00

Cascinetta Vietti Moscato

$10.00

Twisted Moscato

$6.00

Oyster Bay Savignon Blanc

$7.00

Pacific Rim Riesling

$6.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Mercer Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Avalon Chard Bottle

$28.00

Casinetta Vietti Bottle

$40.00

Twisted Bottle

$24.00

Oyster Bay Bottle

$28.00

Pacific Rim Bottle

$24.00

Zenato Bottle

$32.00

Verdi Bottle

$16.00

Italian White Special

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud

$2.34

Bud Light (Bottle)

$2.34

Coors Light

$2.34

Corona

$3.28

Guiness Stout

$3.74

GL Xmas Ale (Bottle)

$4.22

Heinekin

$4.22

Labatt Blue

$2.81

Michelob Lager

$2.34

Michelob ultra

$2.34

Miller High Life

$2.34

Miller Lite (Bottle)

$2.34

Stella Artois

$3.51

Yuengling

$2.34

TD 12 Dogs Xmas (Bottle)

$4.22

Market Gardens Prosperity Wheat

$4.22

Weihenstephan Korbinian

$5.00

Sam Adams Winter

$4.22

Stone Arrogant Bastard

$4.22

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$4.22

LHB Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$4.22

Yuengling

$2.58

Yuengling Light

$2.58

Smirnoff

$2.81

Biker High Octane

$4.22

Biker White Wall

$4.22

Biker Changed Up

$4.22

Biker Kick Stand

$4.22

Rolling Rock

$2.34

Mich Edge

$4.22

Can Beer

Malibu Pineapple Coconut

$5.00

Malibu Watermelon

$5.00

Hefeweizen Grapefruit

$2.50

White Claw

$3.25

Rhinegiest

$4.00

Absolut Mango Mule

$5.00

Absolut Raspberry

$5.00

Saucy Boo Thang

$4.25

Great Lakes Seltzer

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Biker Blu Balls

$4.22

Biker Road rash

$4.22

Biker Lemon Bliss

$4.22

Biker Voyager

$4.22

PBR

$1.87

Busch Light

$1.87

Rein Tea

$3.25

High Noon

$4.50

Draft Beer

Abita Pecan

$6.09

Abita Purple Haze

$6.50

Beer Flight

$8.00

Biker Brew American Pie

$5.62

Biker Brew Hopster

$5.62

Birdfish Harveys Finest

$5.62

Birdfish To Hip to Sip

$5.62

Blakes Apple cider

$5.62

Blakes Cider Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.25

Brew Kettle White Raja IPA

$5.62

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$7.49

Brier Pills

$6.00

Budlight

$4.25

Duclaw Unicorn Farts

$6.50

Founders All Day IPA

$5.62

GL Commodore Perry

$5.50

GL Edmond Fitzgerald

$6.56

GL Rubies Revenge

$5.50

Guiseppe's Scooter

$5.62

Kentucky Peppermint Porter

$6.50

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy

$6.55

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.50

Mango Cart

$6.09

Masthead Single Origin

$6.50

Miller Light

$4.25

Mm Bijou

$7.00

Mm Ghost light Porter

$6.55

Mm Kexmas

$6.55

Mm Rodina

$7.00

Modelo

$4.25

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.50

Original Sin Black widow

$6.09

Penguin City

$6.50

Prairie Rainbow Sherbert

$7.49

Rhinegheist Hops is Real

$6.00

Rusty Rail Crunchbot

$7.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.62

Scrimshaw

$5.62

Southern Tier Warlock

$7.49

Stone IPA

$6.50

Strawberry Basil

$5.62

SweetWater 420

$6.09

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$6.09

Thirsty dog Black Cherry Shandy

$6.55

Victory Berry Monkey

$5.62

Wild Ohio Black Raspberry

$6.50

Misc Liquor

Bourbon Cherries (3)

$1.50

Jagermeister

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ameretto

$3.25

Disaranno

$3.75

Cointreau

$4.75

Ryans

$3.50

St. Elder

$5.00

Pimms

$6.00

Gran Marnier

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Pama

$5.00

Marie Brizzard Royal Chocolate

$5.00

Marie Brizzard Apry

$5.00

Marie Brizzard Yuzu

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

St Germain

$6.50

Stillhouse

$6.50

Chartreuse

$8.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Mini Beer

$4.75

Rumplemintz

$4.45

Buckets

Bud Light

$10.31

Budweiser

$10.31

Coors Light

$10.31

Miller Lite

$10.31

PBR

$10.31

Busch Light

$10.31

Halloween Specials

Halloween Cocktail

$5.62

Halloweeb Liquid Death

$1.87

Domestic Bottles

$1.87

Halloween draft

-$2.00

Jello Shots

$0.94

Tickets

1 Ticket

$1.00

6 Tickets

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Stay Safe and Still Enjoy!!!

Location

136 N Park Ave, Lower Level Best Western, Warren, OH 44481

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

