The Union Market - Indoor, Outdoor, Takeout, Delivery

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Chai
Weezer

Coffee Bar

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

steamed milk & coffee

Chai

$4.50+

a blend of black tea, honey, bourbon, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, cardamom, star anise & ginger

Chai - Dairy Free

$4.60+

black tea, spices, honey

Cold Brew

$3.85+

16 hour cold water steeped coffee OffShore Coffee Roasters

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Offshore Coffee Roasters

French Press

$2.45+

your choice of a featured roast from The Coffee BouTEAque or standard options from Offshore Coffee Roasters

Herbal Tea*

$2.25+

Mighty Leaf Tea

Tea Latte

$3.95+

Mighty Leaf Tea

London Fog

$4.50+

earl gray Mighty Leaf Tea, vanilla, steamed milk

Matcha

$4.50+

sweetened green tea, milk

Milk

$1.50+

choose dairy or non-dairy milk

Milk - Chocolate

$1.60+

dairy or non-dairy milk with chocolate syrup

Refill - Bring Your Own Growler - Cold Brew 64oz

$16.50

Offshore Coffee Roasters

Americano

$2.75+

espresso & water small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso

Cappuccino

$3.50+

espresso, steamed milk, foam 12oz small : 2oz espresso 16oz large : 3oz espresso

Caramel Macchiato

$4.35+

espresso, milk, caramel & vanilla small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso

Cortado

$2.95+

equal parts espresso & steamed milk 4oz small : 2oz espresso 6oz large : 3oz espresso 12oz iced : 3oz espresso

Espresso

$1.75+

straight espresso

Latte

$3.85+

espresso & steamed milk small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso

Macchiato (Traditional)

$2.90+

espresso, touch steamed milk small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso

Mochaccino

$4.35+

espresso, milk & chocolate milano small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso

Babyccino

$1.60+

steamed milk & marshmallows

Dreamy Hot Cocoa

$3.95+

our houseblend cocoa topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate syrup. proceeds benefit david's dream & believe cancer foundation.

VEGAN Dreamy Hot Cocoa

$4.20+

our houseblend cocoa topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate syrup. proceeds benefit david's dream & believe cancer foundation.

Frappuccino

$4.85

iced java chip caffeinated treat.

Houseblend Cocoa

$3.50+

a proprietary blend of cocoa, sugar, cinnamon & salt

Kids Cocoa

$1.95+

swiss miss for the kids (and kids at heart).

MUD/WTR

$4.15+

MUD\WTR™ is a coffee alternative consisting of organic ingredients lauded by cultures old and young for their health and performance benefits. With 1/7th the caffeine of coffee, mud gives you natural energy, focus and more. Cacao, Masala Chai, Turmeric, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Chaga, Cordyceps, Reishi, Lions Mane

Puppaccino

$1.60

whipped cream & doggy biscuit

White Hot Chocolate

$3.80+

a delicious white chocolate & coffee blend.

Coffee - Offshore Coffee Roasters Whole Bean

$8.00+

Espresso - Offshore Coffee Roasters Whole Bean

$10.00+

Juice Bar

The Beetles

$5.50+

beet, carrot, apple, celery, lemon, orange juice

The Clash

$5.50+

beet, celery, apple, sweet potato, ginger, lime

The Cure

$5.50+

spinach, cucumber, kale, apple, lemon

The Detox

$5.50+

apple, beet, celery, lemon, charcoal

Juice - Make Your Own

$5.50+

choose up to four fruits and/or veggies!

Single Juice

$2.00+

choice of apple, orange or pineapple

The Black Hearts (shot)

$2.75

ginger, turmeric, black pepper

The Flaming Lips (shot)

$2.75

carrot, tomato, lemon, ginger, cayenne

The Triple Lindy (shot)

$2.75

ginger, lemon, cayenne, black pepper, turmeric

Juice Days (cleanse)

$42.00+

One, Two or Three Days of Six Juices + Good Morning (apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric) + The Cure + The Clash + The Blondie + Tropical Refresher (pineapple, cucumber, apple, mint, lime) + Good Night (carrot, apple, beet, lemon, ginger) Please pre-purchase 24-48 hours before intended start date. We will notify you upon completion of the order.

Smoothie Bar

The Elvis

$5.50+

almond milk, banana, peanut butter, granola, honey

The Hendrix

$5.50+

pineapple juice, strawberry, banana, spinach

The Beach Boys

$5.50+

apple juice, pineapple, banana, mango, kale

The Wild Blue

$5.50+

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, blue spirulina

Ice Ice Baby

$5.50+

strawberry, banana, granola & whole milk

Smoothie - Make Your Own

$5.50+

choose your base & up to five items to blend

Smoothie Bowl

$9.00

select from our original smoothies and top with sliced banana, blueberries, hemp seeds, rice crispies & granola OR choose your own toppings!

Smoothie Bowl - Make Your Own

$9.00

choose your base, up to five to blend and your toppings!

Breakfast

Bagel

$1.25

your choice of bagel & spread

Build Your Own Belgian Waffle

$9.95

Bikini Killer

$7.95+

daily special

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.50

biscuits straight from Long Island & homemade gravy with that Jimmy Dean sausage

Bohemi-AM Wrapsody

$11.95

scrambled eggs, cheddar, tortilla chips, sour cream, pico & spinach folded into a crunchy little package

Bohemi-AM Wrapsody VEGAN

$14.95

tofu scramble, nondairy cheddar, tortilla chips, vegan cream cheese, pico & spinach folded into a crunchy little package

Breakfast Platter

$9.95

two eggs, meat, seasoned potatoes & toast

Build Your Own Oatmeal Bowl

$6.50

up to five sweet or savory toppings

Cheese Omelet

$9.95

up to five fillers, potatoes, toast

Eggs

$2.00

two eggs any style

French Toast

$9.40+

sourdough, fresh strawberries

Green Day

$7.75

two eggs, american cheese, spinach, avocado & housemade basil dressing sandwich: fried eggs bowl: scrambled

Green Day VEGAN

$9.25

tofu scramble, vegan cheddar cheese, spinach, avocado & house-made basil dressing

Hangry Eyes

$14.50

two pieces of sourdough French toast, two pieces of bacon, two sausage patties & scrambled eggs

Jersey Boi

$9.25

a kaiser roll loaded with pork roll, fried egg, american cheese, salt, pepper & ketchup

Muffin

$3.75

choose a muffin to toast/grill with butter

Nirvana

$6.50

cream cheese, bacon, spinach & tomato on a bagel

Nirvana VEGAN

$8.25

cream cheese, bacon, spinach & tomato on a toasted bagel

Notorious P.I.G. On *French Toasted Brioche*

$10.25

bacon, fried egg & american cheese on a french toasted croissant served with a side of jam or syrup

Pancakes

$7.95+

buttermilk, fluffy af

Pearl Jam Parfait

$7.00

layers of yogurt, homemade jam, gluten-free granola & blueberries

Pixie

$6.75

two eggs, choice of meat, american cheese & housemade sriracha dressing sandwich: fried eggs bowl: scrambled

Pixie VEGAN

$9.25

tofu scramble, choice of vegan bacon or sausage, vegan cheddar cheese & house-made sriracha dressing

Pixie-rito

$9.95

two scrambled eggs, choice of meat, american cheese, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap

Pixie-rito VEGAN

$10.95

tofu scramble, choice of vegan bacon or vegan sausage, dairy-free cheddar, seasoned potatoes & housemade sriracha dressing in a wrap

Weezer

$8.25

two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese tomato, avocado & housemade sriracha dressing sandwich: fried eggs bowl: scrambled

Weezer VEGAN

$9.75

tofu scramble, vegan bacon, vegan cheddar, tomato, avocado & house-made sriracha dressing

Weezerito

$10.00

two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap

Weezerito VEGAN

$11.00

tofu scramble, vegan bacon, vegan cheddar, tomato, avocado, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap

Lunch

Avocado Queen Toast

$11.95

smashed avocado, homemade pico, black sesame seeds, wheat toast *vegan

Eastbound Avo Toast

$13.25

smashed avocado, tomato, cucumber, sunny side eggs, Hank Sauce, Eastbound microgreens (sunflower, pea, radish)

Black Flag Chili

$7.50

veggie chili topped with cheddar & sour cream *vegetarian *gluten free

Black Flag Chili VEGAN

$8.50

veggie chili topped with vegan cheddar & vegan cream cheese *vegan *gluten free

Black Sabbath Burger

$11.95

black bean burger, cheddar, avocado, tomato, red onion, bbq sauce, brioche *vegetarian

BLT

$8.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread

BLT VEGAN

$9.95

vegan bacon, romaine, tomato, vegan mayo

Bohemian Wrapsody

$11.95

seasoned chickpeas, cheddar, tortilla chips, sour cream, pico & spinach folded into a crunchy little package *vegetarian

Bohemian Wrapsody VEGAN

$13.95

seasoned chickpeas, nondairy cheddar, tortilla chips, vegan cream cheese, pico & spinach folded into a crunchy little package *vegan *gluten free

Chicken Cro Mags Served On Wheat Today

$12.95

homemade chicken salad with apples, grapes & red onion on a toasted croissant

Cro Mags Salad

$12.95+

homemade chicken salad with apples, grapes & red onion

Crack Mags

$14.50

homemade chicken salad, avocado, bacon, wrap

Help Me Rueben

$14.25

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Hot Chick

$14.25

grilled chicken, melted american, spinach, ranch, roasted red peppers & bacon on grilled sourdough

Hot Chick - Meatless

$14.75

molly's breaded chik'n patty, melted american, spinach, ranch, roasted red peppers & bacon on grilled sourdough *vegetarian

I Am Pickle Man

$11.95

black bean burger, swiss, honey mustard, spinach, romaine, crunchy pickle spears, wrap *vegetarian

Minor Threat

$11.25

grilled muenster & cheddar cheeses with avocado & basil mayo on sourdough *vegetarian

The Romaines

$10.25

romaine lettuce, vegan caesar dressing, toasted almonds, seasoned potatoes *vegan

Sublime

$11.95

bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, basil mayo, wheat toast

Sublime VEGAN

$12.95

vegan bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, basil mayo, wheat toast

Cuc & The Gang

$11.95

sliced cucumber, fried egg, bacon, spinach, ranch & cream cheese on marble rye

Soup Of The Day

$6.95

cup of so