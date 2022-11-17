- Home
The Union Market - Indoor, Outdoor, Takeout, Delivery
287 Reviews
$$
120 West Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Coffee Bar
Cafe Au Lait
steamed milk & coffee
Chai
a blend of black tea, honey, bourbon, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, cardamom, star anise & ginger
Chai - Dairy Free
black tea, spices, honey
Cold Brew
16 hour cold water steeped coffee OffShore Coffee Roasters
Drip Coffee
Offshore Coffee Roasters
French Press
your choice of a featured roast from The Coffee BouTEAque or standard options from Offshore Coffee Roasters
Herbal Tea*
Mighty Leaf Tea
Tea Latte
Mighty Leaf Tea
London Fog
earl gray Mighty Leaf Tea, vanilla, steamed milk
Matcha
sweetened green tea, milk
Milk
choose dairy or non-dairy milk
Milk - Chocolate
dairy or non-dairy milk with chocolate syrup
Refill - Bring Your Own Growler - Cold Brew 64oz
Offshore Coffee Roasters
Americano
espresso & water small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso
Cappuccino
espresso, steamed milk, foam 12oz small : 2oz espresso 16oz large : 3oz espresso
Caramel Macchiato
espresso, milk, caramel & vanilla small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso
Cortado
equal parts espresso & steamed milk 4oz small : 2oz espresso 6oz large : 3oz espresso 12oz iced : 3oz espresso
Espresso
straight espresso
Latte
espresso & steamed milk small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso
Macchiato (Traditional)
espresso, touch steamed milk small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso
Mochaccino
espresso, milk & chocolate milano small : 2oz espresso large : 3oz espresso
Babyccino
steamed milk & marshmallows
Dreamy Hot Cocoa
our houseblend cocoa topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate syrup. proceeds benefit david's dream & believe cancer foundation.
VEGAN Dreamy Hot Cocoa
our houseblend cocoa topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate syrup. proceeds benefit david's dream & believe cancer foundation.
Frappuccino
iced java chip caffeinated treat.
Houseblend Cocoa
a proprietary blend of cocoa, sugar, cinnamon & salt
Kids Cocoa
swiss miss for the kids (and kids at heart).
MUD/WTR
MUD\WTR™ is a coffee alternative consisting of organic ingredients lauded by cultures old and young for their health and performance benefits. With 1/7th the caffeine of coffee, mud gives you natural energy, focus and more. Cacao, Masala Chai, Turmeric, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Chaga, Cordyceps, Reishi, Lions Mane
Puppaccino
whipped cream & doggy biscuit
White Hot Chocolate
a delicious white chocolate & coffee blend.
Coffee - Offshore Coffee Roasters Whole Bean
Espresso - Offshore Coffee Roasters Whole Bean
Juice Bar
The Beetles
beet, carrot, apple, celery, lemon, orange juice
The Clash
beet, celery, apple, sweet potato, ginger, lime
The Cure
spinach, cucumber, kale, apple, lemon
The Detox
apple, beet, celery, lemon, charcoal
Juice - Make Your Own
choose up to four fruits and/or veggies!
Single Juice
choice of apple, orange or pineapple
The Black Hearts (shot)
ginger, turmeric, black pepper
The Flaming Lips (shot)
carrot, tomato, lemon, ginger, cayenne
The Triple Lindy (shot)
ginger, lemon, cayenne, black pepper, turmeric
Juice Days (cleanse)
One, Two or Three Days of Six Juices + Good Morning (apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric) + The Cure + The Clash + The Blondie + Tropical Refresher (pineapple, cucumber, apple, mint, lime) + Good Night (carrot, apple, beet, lemon, ginger) Please pre-purchase 24-48 hours before intended start date. We will notify you upon completion of the order.
Smoothie Bar
The Elvis
almond milk, banana, peanut butter, granola, honey
The Hendrix
pineapple juice, strawberry, banana, spinach
The Beach Boys
apple juice, pineapple, banana, mango, kale
The Wild Blue
coconut milk, banana, pineapple, blue spirulina
Ice Ice Baby
strawberry, banana, granola & whole milk
Smoothie - Make Your Own
choose your base & up to five items to blend
Smoothie Bowl
select from our original smoothies and top with sliced banana, blueberries, hemp seeds, rice crispies & granola OR choose your own toppings!
Smoothie Bowl - Make Your Own
choose your base, up to five to blend and your toppings!
Breakfast
Bagel
your choice of bagel & spread
Build Your Own Belgian Waffle
Bikini Killer
daily special
Biscuits & Gravy
biscuits straight from Long Island & homemade gravy with that Jimmy Dean sausage
Bohemi-AM Wrapsody
scrambled eggs, cheddar, tortilla chips, sour cream, pico & spinach folded into a crunchy little package
Bohemi-AM Wrapsody VEGAN
tofu scramble, nondairy cheddar, tortilla chips, vegan cream cheese, pico & spinach folded into a crunchy little package
Breakfast Platter
two eggs, meat, seasoned potatoes & toast
Build Your Own Oatmeal Bowl
up to five sweet or savory toppings
Cheese Omelet
up to five fillers, potatoes, toast
Eggs
two eggs any style
French Toast
sourdough, fresh strawberries
Green Day
two eggs, american cheese, spinach, avocado & housemade basil dressing sandwich: fried eggs bowl: scrambled
Green Day VEGAN
tofu scramble, vegan cheddar cheese, spinach, avocado & house-made basil dressing
Hangry Eyes
two pieces of sourdough French toast, two pieces of bacon, two sausage patties & scrambled eggs
Jersey Boi
a kaiser roll loaded with pork roll, fried egg, american cheese, salt, pepper & ketchup
Muffin
choose a muffin to toast/grill with butter
Nirvana
cream cheese, bacon, spinach & tomato on a bagel
Nirvana VEGAN
cream cheese, bacon, spinach & tomato on a toasted bagel
Notorious P.I.G. On *French Toasted Brioche*
bacon, fried egg & american cheese on a french toasted croissant served with a side of jam or syrup
Pancakes
buttermilk, fluffy af
Pearl Jam Parfait
layers of yogurt, homemade jam, gluten-free granola & blueberries
Pixie
two eggs, choice of meat, american cheese & housemade sriracha dressing sandwich: fried eggs bowl: scrambled
Pixie VEGAN
tofu scramble, choice of vegan bacon or sausage, vegan cheddar cheese & house-made sriracha dressing
Pixie-rito
two scrambled eggs, choice of meat, american cheese, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap
Pixie-rito VEGAN
tofu scramble, choice of vegan bacon or vegan sausage, dairy-free cheddar, seasoned potatoes & housemade sriracha dressing in a wrap
Weezer
two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese tomato, avocado & housemade sriracha dressing sandwich: fried eggs bowl: scrambled
Weezer VEGAN
tofu scramble, vegan bacon, vegan cheddar, tomato, avocado & house-made sriracha dressing
Weezerito
two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap
Weezerito VEGAN
tofu scramble, vegan bacon, vegan cheddar, tomato, avocado, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap
Lunch
Avocado Queen Toast
smashed avocado, homemade pico, black sesame seeds, wheat toast *vegan
Eastbound Avo Toast
smashed avocado, tomato, cucumber, sunny side eggs, Hank Sauce, Eastbound microgreens (sunflower, pea, radish)
Black Flag Chili
veggie chili topped with cheddar & sour cream *vegetarian *gluten free
Black Flag Chili VEGAN
veggie chili topped with vegan cheddar & vegan cream cheese *vegan *gluten free
Black Sabbath Burger
black bean burger, cheddar, avocado, tomato, red onion, bbq sauce, brioche *vegetarian
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread
BLT VEGAN
vegan bacon, romaine, tomato, vegan mayo
Bohemian Wrapsody
seasoned chickpeas, cheddar, tortilla chips, sour cream, pico & spinach folded into a crunchy little package *vegetarian
Bohemian Wrapsody VEGAN
seasoned chickpeas, nondairy cheddar, tortilla chips, vegan cream cheese, pico & spinach folded into a crunchy little package *vegan *gluten free
Chicken Cro Mags Served On Wheat Today
homemade chicken salad with apples, grapes & red onion on a toasted croissant
Cro Mags Salad
homemade chicken salad with apples, grapes & red onion
Crack Mags
homemade chicken salad, avocado, bacon, wrap
Help Me Rueben
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Hot Chick
grilled chicken, melted american, spinach, ranch, roasted red peppers & bacon on grilled sourdough
Hot Chick - Meatless
molly's breaded chik'n patty, melted american, spinach, ranch, roasted red peppers & bacon on grilled sourdough *vegetarian
I Am Pickle Man
black bean burger, swiss, honey mustard, spinach, romaine, crunchy pickle spears, wrap *vegetarian
Minor Threat
grilled muenster & cheddar cheeses with avocado & basil mayo on sourdough *vegetarian
The Romaines
romaine lettuce, vegan caesar dressing, toasted almonds, seasoned potatoes *vegan
Sublime
bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, basil mayo, wheat toast
Sublime VEGAN
vegan bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, basil mayo, wheat toast
Cuc & The Gang
sliced cucumber, fried egg, bacon, spinach, ranch & cream cheese on marble rye
Soup Of The Day
cup of so