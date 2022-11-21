Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Unofficial - St Anthony

549 Reviews

$$

3701 Stinson Blvd NE

St Anthony, MN 55421

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO BURGER
Mother Clucker
Lonely Guy

Appetizers

Pile of Fries

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Crispy Wings

$15.00

Classic, Cajun, or Parmesan Garlic with a dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$12.00

A pile of jumbo, hand dipped onion rings. Served with Honey Mustard

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Served with warm pita bread

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Served with spicy beer cheese sauce

Cheesy Tots

$11.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Classic, Cajun, or Parmesan Garlic with a side of Chipotle Buffalo, Barbecue, Jerk, Korean BBQ, Honey Sriracha, or Satan's Safe Word

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Nachos

$13.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and cilantro crema; served with salsa. For $3 add seasoned ground beef, pulled pork, grilled chicken or black bean patty.

Curds

$11.00

Served with smoky chipotle ketchup

Soups/Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, and crispy chicken on spring lettuce blend. Served with a toasted brioche crouton and choice of dressing For $2 add blue cheese and buffalo sauce.

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

A classic Caesar with house made dressing, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and oven dried tomatoes. Add crispy or grilled chicken or crispy shrimp for $3

Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy tortilla chips and mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, black bean salsa, and cheddar jack cheese with salsa and sour cream. Choose from seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or vegan black bean.

Cobb

$14.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheddar jack cheese; served with choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

$3.00

Cup Red

$6.00

Bowl Red

$9.00

Cup White Chili

$6.00

Bowl White Chili

$9.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Burgers

BYO BURGER

$12.00

Not in the mood for one of our signature burgers? That's okay, make it however you'd like.

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

House made vegan black bean patty with salsa, lettuce, tomato, and onion on an egg bun.

Lil Boy Blue

$14.00

Sauteed onion, sauteed mushroom, blue cheese crumbles on an egg bun.

Nutty Buddy

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, mayo, peanut butter, and bacon on an egg bun

Face Melter

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, diced green chiles, ghost chili aioli, and crumbled bacon on an egg bun.

Spicy Lou

$14.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy banana pepper rings, and spicy mustard on a pretzel roll.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Sauteed onions, garlic mayo American, swiss, and provolone cheese on griddled marble rye.

Ragin Cajun

$14.00

1/3 lb beef patty with cajun seasoning, sauteed onions and peppers, pepper jack and side of chipotle buffalo

The Dive

$15.00

American cheese, cheese sauce, cheese curds, and potato chips on an egg bun.

Lonely Guy

$13.00

Sauteed onion, cheddar cheese, and roasted garlic mayo on an egg bun.

Baskets & Sandwiches

Mother Clucker

$14.00

Crispy (or grilled) chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, honey mustard sauce on a pretzel roll.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

A soft hoagie filled with breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo and Louisiana hot sauce. Served with house pickles and your choice of side.

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

House pounded breaded pork tenderloin, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on an egg bun.

Dive Bar Club

$14.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, American cheese, zesty pub sauce on griddles brioche.

Pulled Pork

$12.00

House roasted pulled pork on an egg bun with a side of coleslaw and choice of BBQ, Carolina, or Jerk sauce.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.00

American cheese, cheddar, Swiss, and provolone on griddle toast. Add tomato - $.00 Add Bacon - $1.50

Cuban

$13.00

House roasted pulled pork on an egg bun with a side of coleslaw and choice of BBQ, Carolina, or Jerk sauce.

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.00

Crispy chicken strips, coleslaw, griddle toast, and your choice of sauce and dressing.

21 Shrimp Basket

$15.00

2 fistfuls of hand battered shrimp served with lemon, and cocktail sauce

Ultimate BLT

$13.00

Lots of bacon, maybe too much bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic mayo on griddle toast Add guacamole - $1.50

Reuben

$14.00

House braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on marble rye.

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.00

1/4 lb beef patty with american cheese on an egg bun. Your choice of side.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese melted on toasty brioche toast. Your choice of side.

Kid Strips

$7.00

2 breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side

Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle Buffalo

$0.75

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Cilantro Crema

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

French

$0.75

Guacamole

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Jerk

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Seasoned Sour Cream

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Surface of the Sun Sauce

$1.00

Tartar

$0.75

Thousand

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Keeping The Dive Alive! A new kind of old school neighborhood bar and grill. The kind that you remember that you forgot that you love!

Website

Location

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony, MN 55421

Directions

