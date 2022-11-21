The Unofficial - St Anthony
549 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Keeping The Dive Alive! A new kind of old school neighborhood bar and grill. The kind that you remember that you forgot that you love!
Location
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony, MN 55421
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
No Reviews
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114 Saint Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurant
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
No Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurant
La Casita Restaurant - Columbia Heights
4.6 • 4,027
5085 Central Ave NE Columbia Heights, MN 55421
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St Anthony
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant