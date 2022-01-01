Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Up North Lodge

129 Reviews

$$

215 S County Road 557

Gwinn, MI 49841

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben
Up North
BBQ Ribs for Two

Appetizer

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Your choice of boneless wings - served plain, hot, Jamaican jerk or Lodge BBQ. Don't forget to pick your dipping sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Everyone's favorite deep fried "squeaky" Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Your choice of bone in wings - served plain, hot, Jamaican jerk or Lodge BBQ. Don't forget to pick your dipping sauce

Coconut Shrimp App

Coconut Shrimp App

$9.99

Jumbo butterflied shrimp with homemade Pina colada sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.49

Basket full of French Fries

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Thinly sliced pickles, battered and deep fried....mmmmm....do I need to say anymore?

Hot Chips

Hot Chips

$5.99

Thinly sliced potato chips, deep fried to your liking. Served with a side of dipping sauce.

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$9.49

Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Munchkin Plate

Munchkin Plate

$16.49

Chicken wings, boneless chicken, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, chicken tenders, tater tots and onion rings with your choice of dipping sauce! A fan favorite at the Up North.

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$16.49

Tortilla chips, covered in cheese, meat and fresh veggies! Meat - Chicken or Beef Veggie Toppings - Tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Panko Shrimp App

$9.99
Poutine

Poutine

$11.99

Fries and cheese curds smothered in brown gravy, topped with melted co jack cheese.....delicious

Pretzel

$11.99
Spinach Art Dip

Spinach Art Dip

$11.99

Served with melted Parmesan cheese and tortilla chips.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Delicious sweet potato barrels served with our yummy maple dipping sauce

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

Deep fried tator tots, a must have for any meal at the Up North Lodge.

Tenders and Fries

Tenders and Fries

$13.49

Chicken Tenders with a side of fries

Sandwiches & Wraps

Up North

Up North

$13.49

Half pound burger on a kaiser bun. Comes with French fries or tater tots! Maybe you would like to add cheese or bacon?

Way Up North

Way Up North

$16.99

How about a full pound burger on a kaiser roll, comes with French Fries or tater tots.

Going Up North

Going Up North

$12.99

Third pound burger on a kaiser bun. Served with French fries or tater tots. Try adding cheese? Or maybe some bacon?

Texas Wrangler

Texas Wrangler

$15.99

Half pound burger topped with onion rings, swiss cheese and western sauce on a kaiser bun

Guacamol Bacon

Guacamol Bacon

$15.99

Half pound burger with fresh guacamole, hickory smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese on a kaiser bun.

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$15.99

Blackened half pound beef patty topped with caramelized onions and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with French fries or tater tots.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Boneless skinless (hormone and antibiotic free) chicken breast with choice of BBQ, lightly seasoned, cajun or plain seasoning. Comes with side of French fries or tater tots.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.49

An American Classic served with French fries or tater tots.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.99

Half pound burger with American cheese and sauteed red onions grilled on marble rye. Served with French fries or tater tots.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.99

Slow roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye. Served with French fries or tater tots.

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$13.99

Slow roasted beef steak with American cheese, hmmmm did you try adding grilled mushrooms, onions or green peppers? Served with French fries or tater tots.

Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger

Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger

$12.49

Quarter pound veggie burger with a mild kick served on a kaiser bun, your choice of french fries or tater tots.

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$11.99

Pulled Pork roasted in Up North BBQ sauce served with coleslaw and choice of French fries or tater tots.

BLT

BLT

$11.49

A Classic - with savory hickory smoked bacon - served on your choice of bread - white, wheat or rye. Served with French fries or tater tots.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken with bacon, spring mix, tomato, co jack cheese and chipotle ranch, comes with carrots and celery

Buffalo Chx Wrap

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$13.49

Diced, deep fried chicken strips tossed in Buffalo hot sauce, co jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing served with carrot and celery sticks.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Simple plant based burger - no gluten, no soy and non GMO

Entrées

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$25.99

Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with dinner salad, dinner roll and choice of side!

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$35.99

Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with dinner salad, dinner roll and choice of side!

BBQ Ribs for Two

BBQ Ribs for Two

$49.99

Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with 2 dinner salads, 2 dinner rolls and 2 choices of side!

Quarter Rack of Ribs

Quarter Rack of Ribs

$20.99

Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with dinner salad, dinner roll and choice of side!

2 Chicken Breast Dinner

2 Chicken Breast Dinner

$19.99

Two boneless skinless hormone & antibiotic free chicken breast, your choice of seasoning and side!

Chicken Breast Dinner - One Breast

Chicken Breast Dinner - One Breast

$17.99

One boneless skinless hormone & antibiotic free chicken breast, your choice of seasoning and side!

Pork Chop Dinner 2 Loins

Pork Chop Dinner 2 Loins

$24.99

2 juicy boneless pork tenderloins charbroiled to perfection, served with applesauce and your choice of side!

Pork Chop Dinner - One loin

Pork Chop Dinner - One loin

$19.99

Juicy boneless pork tenderloin charbroiled to perfection, served with applesauce and your choice of side.

Chicken & Ribs

$28.99

Additional Sides

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.99

Additional Baked Potato, comes with side of sour cream.

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$4.99

Additional Loaded Baked Potato! Baked Potato covered in cheese, bacon and green onions!!!

Loaded Mashed

Loaded Mashed

$4.99

Additional side of Loaded Mashed Potatoes, covered in cheese, bacon and green onions!

Loaded Tots

$5.49
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Additional side of Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed with Gravy

Side Mashed with Gravy

$4.49

Additional Side of Mash Potato and Gravy

Side Mac n Cheese

Side Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Additional side of homemade flavorful 5 cheese sauce mixed with cavatappi noodles.

Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.99

Additional side of rice pilaf.

Side Baked Bean

Side Baked Bean

$3.99

Side of Jerry's Homemade Baked Beans

Vegi of the Day Broc

Vegi of the Day Broc

$3.99

Additional side of Vegetables

Vegi of the Day Mixed

$3.99

Side of Ravs

$5.99

Steak

HC Ribeye

HC Ribeye

$47.99

16 ounces of perfectly marbled ribeye, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll!

Sirloin

Sirloin

$32.99

Our house steak, 8 ounces of Angus sirloin, cooked to your liking, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll!

Burgundy Pepper

Burgundy Pepper

$28.99

Eight ounce choice cut marinated with light burgundy pepper seasoning. Served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.

Pasta Dishes

Chicken Fett

Chicken Fett

$19.99

Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast with your choice of sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Served with dinner salad and roll! Sauce choices - homemade Up North Alfrado, cajun alfredo, garlic olive oil, marinara or vodka cream sauce

Shrimp Fett

Shrimp Fett

$23.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp with your choice of sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Served with dinner salad and roll! Sauce choices - homemade Up North Alfrado, cajun alfredo, garlic olive oil, marinara or vodka cream sauce

CajunChix Mac&Chez

CajunChix Mac&Chez

$20.99

Cajun chicken breast with our homemade five cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi noodles. Served with dinner salad and roll.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Our homemade flavorful blend of five cheeses with cavatappi noodles. Served with dinner salad and roll.

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$21.99

Roasted portabello and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese stuffed raviolis with your choice of sauce. Served with dinner salad and roll! Sauce choices - homemade Up North Alfrado, cajun alfredo, garlic olive oil, marinara or vodka cream sauce

Spagetti

Spagetti

$14.99

Spagetti with meat sauce, served with dinner salad and garlic bread.

Pasta No Meat

Pasta No Meat

$12.99

Fettuccini noodles smothered in butter and parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread

Seafood

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$21.99

Atlantic salmon filet - your choice of seasoning served with a cucumber dill sauce, choice of side, salad and dinner roll.

Panko Shrimp Dinner

Panko Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Butterflied jumbo shrimp breaded and deep fried, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Jumbo butterflied shrimp dipped in a lightly breaded coconut batter and deep fried, served with our homemade Pina colada sauce, choice of side, dinner salad and roll.

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$20.99

2 Premium Atlantic cod loins baked in your choice of seasonings, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.

One Only Bakedcod

One Only Bakedcod

$17.99

1 premium Atlantic cod loin baked in choice of seasoning, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.

Skewer of shrimp

Skewer of shrimp

$13.99

Skewer of 8 sauteed garlic shrimp.

Garlic Shrimp Dinner

Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

8 Sauteed Garlic Shrimp with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.

Soup & Salad

Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$5.49

Homemade chili, served with crackers and choice of toppings.

Chix Walnut Salad

Chix Walnut Salad

$17.99

Assorted fresh greens with grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles, served with dinner roll and raspberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine, served with fresh Parmesan cheese, croutons, and tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast served with fresh romaine, shredded fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons, all tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.49

Delicious fried shrimp, served on top of fresh romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$20.99

Seasoned to your liking Salmon, served on top of fresh romaine, shredded fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons. Tossed in creamy caesar dressing.

Small Tossed

Small Tossed

$4.49

Fresh romaine topped with carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, croutons and dressing of choice.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.49

Our house homemade coleslaw!

Potato salad

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.49

An American Classic served with fries, tots, veggies or fruit.

Kid's Platter

Kid's Platter

$7.99

Chicken tenders, squeaky cheese curds and tater tots - served with choice of dipping sauce.

Kid's Chix Tender

Kid's Chix Tender

$7.49

Lightly breaded deep fried tenders with side of french fries, tots, veggies or fruit. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Kid's Rib

Kid's Rib

$14.49

Kids size portion BBQ ribs served with choice of side, roll and salad!

Going Up North

Going Up North

$9.99

Third pound angus beef on Kaiser roll, add cheese or make it a deluxe. Comes with your choice of carrots and celery, seasonal fruit, french fries or tater tots.

Kids Pasta with Meat Sauce

Kids Pasta with Meat Sauce

$6.99

Fettuccine Noodles served with meat sauce and garlic bread.

Kids Pasta with Parm & Butter

Kids Pasta with Parm & Butter

$6.49

Just the right portion for the little one - noodles, with butter and Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread!

Kids Mac & Chz

Kids Mac & Chz

$4.99

The original Kraft Mac & Cheese - served with garlic bread

Fish Fry

FF Beer Batter or Breaded Cod Friday Only

FF Beer Batter or Breaded Cod Friday Only

$16.49

Beer battered or breaded Cod dinner, served with coleslaw, dinner roll and your choice of french fries, tator tots or red potatoes. Fridays only

FF Lake Perch Friday Only

FF Lake Perch Friday Only

$16.49

Deep fried, breaded Lake Perch served with coleslaw, dinner roll and choice of side. Friday only

FF Pollock Friday Only

FF Pollock Friday Only

$15.99

Deep fried and breaded Pollock, served with coleslaw, choice of side and dinner roll. Friday only

Fisherman's Platter Friday Only

Fisherman's Platter Friday Only

$23.99

All your fish favorites - deep fried batter cod, pollock and whitefish. Served with dinner salad, choice of side and dinner roll! Friday only

Dessert

Snickers Blitz

Snickers Blitz

$6.49
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.49

Chocolate Dessert....All you will need! Double layered chocolate cake smothered in chocolate syrup and whip cream!

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$3.99

2 layers of delicious cream cheese cakes covered in your choice of blueberry, raspberry or strawberry toppings!

Feature It

Feature it pig skins

$9.99

Feature it pork nacho

$16.99

Feature it pork mac

$19.99

12" Feature It Pizza

$16.49

1 Feature It Pork Chop

$18.99

2 Feature It Pork Chops

$23.99

Mexican Street Corn Nacho

$16.99

Up North Mexican Burger

$15.99

Breakfast

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Curbside Pickup, The Up North Lodge, always worth the drive! NOTE - CLOSED ON MONDAYS

Location

215 S County Road 557, Gwinn, MI 49841

Directions

Gallery
The Up North Lodge image
The Up North Lodge image
The Up North Lodge image
The Up North Lodge image

