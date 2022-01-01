The Up North Lodge
129 Reviews
$$
215 S County Road 557
Gwinn, MI 49841
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Boneless Wings
Your choice of boneless wings - served plain, hot, Jamaican jerk or Lodge BBQ. Don't forget to pick your dipping sauce
Cheese Curds
Everyone's favorite deep fried "squeaky" Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.
Chicken Wings
Your choice of bone in wings - served plain, hot, Jamaican jerk or Lodge BBQ. Don't forget to pick your dipping sauce
Coconut Shrimp App
Jumbo butterflied shrimp with homemade Pina colada sauce.
French Fries
Basket full of French Fries
Fried Pickles
Thinly sliced pickles, battered and deep fried....mmmmm....do I need to say anymore?
Hot Chips
Thinly sliced potato chips, deep fried to your liking. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
Mozz Sticks
Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Munchkin Plate
Chicken wings, boneless chicken, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, chicken tenders, tater tots and onion rings with your choice of dipping sauce! A fan favorite at the Up North.
Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips, covered in cheese, meat and fresh veggies! Meat - Chicken or Beef Veggie Toppings - Tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers
Onion Rings
Served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Panko Shrimp App
Poutine
Fries and cheese curds smothered in brown gravy, topped with melted co jack cheese.....delicious
Pretzel
Spinach Art Dip
Served with melted Parmesan cheese and tortilla chips.
Sweet Potato Fries
Delicious sweet potato barrels served with our yummy maple dipping sauce
Tater Tots
Deep fried tator tots, a must have for any meal at the Up North Lodge.
Tenders and Fries
Chicken Tenders with a side of fries
Sandwiches & Wraps
Up North
Half pound burger on a kaiser bun. Comes with French fries or tater tots! Maybe you would like to add cheese or bacon?
Way Up North
How about a full pound burger on a kaiser roll, comes with French Fries or tater tots.
Going Up North
Third pound burger on a kaiser bun. Served with French fries or tater tots. Try adding cheese? Or maybe some bacon?
Texas Wrangler
Half pound burger topped with onion rings, swiss cheese and western sauce on a kaiser bun
Guacamol Bacon
Half pound burger with fresh guacamole, hickory smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese on a kaiser bun.
Black & Bleu
Blackened half pound beef patty topped with caramelized onions and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with French fries or tater tots.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Boneless skinless (hormone and antibiotic free) chicken breast with choice of BBQ, lightly seasoned, cajun or plain seasoning. Comes with side of French fries or tater tots.
Grilled Cheese
An American Classic served with French fries or tater tots.
Patty Melt
Half pound burger with American cheese and sauteed red onions grilled on marble rye. Served with French fries or tater tots.
Reuben
Slow roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye. Served with French fries or tater tots.
Cheese Steak
Slow roasted beef steak with American cheese, hmmmm did you try adding grilled mushrooms, onions or green peppers? Served with French fries or tater tots.
Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger
Quarter pound veggie burger with a mild kick served on a kaiser bun, your choice of french fries or tater tots.
BBQ Pork
Pulled Pork roasted in Up North BBQ sauce served with coleslaw and choice of French fries or tater tots.
BLT
A Classic - with savory hickory smoked bacon - served on your choice of bread - white, wheat or rye. Served with French fries or tater tots.
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled chicken with bacon, spring mix, tomato, co jack cheese and chipotle ranch, comes with carrots and celery
Buffalo Chx Wrap
Diced, deep fried chicken strips tossed in Buffalo hot sauce, co jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing served with carrot and celery sticks.
Beyond Burger
Simple plant based burger - no gluten, no soy and non GMO
Entrées
Half Rack BBQ Ribs
Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with dinner salad, dinner roll and choice of side!
Full Rack BBQ Ribs
Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with dinner salad, dinner roll and choice of side!
BBQ Ribs for Two
Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with 2 dinner salads, 2 dinner rolls and 2 choices of side!
Quarter Rack of Ribs
Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with dinner salad, dinner roll and choice of side!
2 Chicken Breast Dinner
Two boneless skinless hormone & antibiotic free chicken breast, your choice of seasoning and side!
Chicken Breast Dinner - One Breast
One boneless skinless hormone & antibiotic free chicken breast, your choice of seasoning and side!
Pork Chop Dinner 2 Loins
2 juicy boneless pork tenderloins charbroiled to perfection, served with applesauce and your choice of side!
Pork Chop Dinner - One loin
Juicy boneless pork tenderloin charbroiled to perfection, served with applesauce and your choice of side.
Chicken & Ribs
Additional Sides
Baked Potato
Additional Baked Potato, comes with side of sour cream.
Loaded Potato
Additional Loaded Baked Potato! Baked Potato covered in cheese, bacon and green onions!!!
Loaded Mashed
Additional side of Loaded Mashed Potatoes, covered in cheese, bacon and green onions!
Loaded Tots
Mashed Potato
Additional side of Mashed Potatoes
Side Mashed with Gravy
Additional Side of Mash Potato and Gravy
Side Mac n Cheese
Additional side of homemade flavorful 5 cheese sauce mixed with cavatappi noodles.
Side Rice
Additional side of rice pilaf.
Side Baked Bean
Side of Jerry's Homemade Baked Beans
Vegi of the Day Broc
Additional side of Vegetables
Vegi of the Day Mixed
Side of Ravs
Steak
HC Ribeye
16 ounces of perfectly marbled ribeye, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll!
Sirloin
Our house steak, 8 ounces of Angus sirloin, cooked to your liking, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll!
Burgundy Pepper
Eight ounce choice cut marinated with light burgundy pepper seasoning. Served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.
Pasta Dishes
Chicken Fett
Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast with your choice of sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Served with dinner salad and roll! Sauce choices - homemade Up North Alfrado, cajun alfredo, garlic olive oil, marinara or vodka cream sauce
Shrimp Fett
Grilled jumbo shrimp with your choice of sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Served with dinner salad and roll! Sauce choices - homemade Up North Alfrado, cajun alfredo, garlic olive oil, marinara or vodka cream sauce
CajunChix Mac&Chez
Cajun chicken breast with our homemade five cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi noodles. Served with dinner salad and roll.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Our homemade flavorful blend of five cheeses with cavatappi noodles. Served with dinner salad and roll.
Mushroom Ravioli
Roasted portabello and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese stuffed raviolis with your choice of sauce. Served with dinner salad and roll! Sauce choices - homemade Up North Alfrado, cajun alfredo, garlic olive oil, marinara or vodka cream sauce
Spagetti
Spagetti with meat sauce, served with dinner salad and garlic bread.
Pasta No Meat
Fettuccini noodles smothered in butter and parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread
Seafood
Salmon Filet
Atlantic salmon filet - your choice of seasoning served with a cucumber dill sauce, choice of side, salad and dinner roll.
Panko Shrimp Dinner
Butterflied jumbo shrimp breaded and deep fried, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo butterflied shrimp dipped in a lightly breaded coconut batter and deep fried, served with our homemade Pina colada sauce, choice of side, dinner salad and roll.
Baked Cod
2 Premium Atlantic cod loins baked in your choice of seasonings, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.
One Only Bakedcod
1 premium Atlantic cod loin baked in choice of seasoning, served with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.
Skewer of shrimp
Skewer of 8 sauteed garlic shrimp.
Garlic Shrimp Dinner
8 Sauteed Garlic Shrimp with choice of side, dinner salad and roll.
Soup & Salad
Cup Chili
Homemade chili, served with crackers and choice of toppings.
Chix Walnut Salad
Assorted fresh greens with grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles, served with dinner roll and raspberry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, served with fresh Parmesan cheese, croutons, and tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast served with fresh romaine, shredded fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons, all tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Delicious fried shrimp, served on top of fresh romaine, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Seasoned to your liking Salmon, served on top of fresh romaine, shredded fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons. Tossed in creamy caesar dressing.
Small Tossed
Fresh romaine topped with carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, croutons and dressing of choice.
Coleslaw
Our house homemade coleslaw!
Potato salad
Cottage Cheese
Kids
Kid's Grilled Cheese
An American Classic served with fries, tots, veggies or fruit.
Kid's Platter
Chicken tenders, squeaky cheese curds and tater tots - served with choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Chix Tender
Lightly breaded deep fried tenders with side of french fries, tots, veggies or fruit. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Rib
Kids size portion BBQ ribs served with choice of side, roll and salad!
Going Up North
Third pound angus beef on Kaiser roll, add cheese or make it a deluxe. Comes with your choice of carrots and celery, seasonal fruit, french fries or tater tots.
Kids Pasta with Meat Sauce
Fettuccine Noodles served with meat sauce and garlic bread.
Kids Pasta with Parm & Butter
Just the right portion for the little one - noodles, with butter and Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread!
Kids Mac & Chz
The original Kraft Mac & Cheese - served with garlic bread
Fish Fry
FF Beer Batter or Breaded Cod Friday Only
Beer battered or breaded Cod dinner, served with coleslaw, dinner roll and your choice of french fries, tator tots or red potatoes. Fridays only
FF Lake Perch Friday Only
Deep fried, breaded Lake Perch served with coleslaw, dinner roll and choice of side. Friday only
FF Pollock Friday Only
Deep fried and breaded Pollock, served with coleslaw, choice of side and dinner roll. Friday only
Fisherman's Platter Friday Only
All your fish favorites - deep fried batter cod, pollock and whitefish. Served with dinner salad, choice of side and dinner roll! Friday only
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Curbside Pickup, The Up North Lodge, always worth the drive! NOTE - CLOSED ON MONDAYS
215 S County Road 557, Gwinn, MI 49841