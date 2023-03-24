Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

The Upland Pizza Kitchen

950 Reviews

$$

121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B

Upland, CA 91786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

16" BYO Pizza
The Upland Hawaiian
Antipasto Salad

Signature Pizzas

chipotle sauce, chicken, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, chipotle drizzle

Little Italy

$24.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, tomatoes, black olives with mozzarella cheese and our house blend seasonings.

The Upland Hawaiian

$24.95

ham, pineapple, mushrooms and onion with mozzarella cheese and our house blend seasonings.

The Margherita

The Margherita

$23.95

Try a classic with all of the traditional ingredients, fresh cut and seasoned tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic vinaigrette.

The Big Italy

$24.95

Our all meat pizza. Comes with Ham, Pepperoni, salami, Italian Sausage and red onions.

The Upland Veggie

$24.95

Our all veggie pizza. Red onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and Spinach.

Upland Finest

Upland Finest

$28.95

Our large 16" (meat lovers ) meat . Pepperoni , Sausage, Bacon , Ham, Bell Pepper , Red Onion , Mushroom , Black Olive , Spinach

Chicken Blanco

Chicken Blanco

$24.95

Our large 16" Chicken , Alfredo sauce, cheese , red onion , Bell pepper , Black Olive, Jalapeno

west coast spice

$26.95

Marinara sauce, Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Bell pepper , Red onion, jalapeño Chipotle drizzle

BYO Pizza

14" BYO PIzza

$15.95

16" BYO Pizza

$18.95

Personal

$9.95

Chicken Wings

12 Pc. Chicken Wings

12 Pc. Chicken Wings

$15.95

Pastas

Italian Sausage House Pasta

$8.95

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, black olives, onions, tomatoes and green peppers. served with two garlic bread knots

Meatballs House Pasta

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese, black olives, and mushrooms. served with two garlic bread knots

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$8.95

Our mac and cheese with a hearty portion of bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Includes garlic bread knots

Chicken Alfredo

$9.95

Seasoned Chicken, red onion, mushrooms, served with two garlic bread knots

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomato, salami, pepperoni, provolone and Ham roll, mushrooms, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, pepper, Italian garlic oil, and dressing.

 Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Shredded lettuce, peppered chicken, Parmesan cheese. All salads include a garlic bread knot.

House Salad

$8.95

House salad with tomatoes, red onion, black olives, croutons and served with two garlic bread knots

Sandwiches

Grinder Sandwich

Grinder Sandwich

$10.95

Meatballs, cheese, marinara sauce, black olives and bell peppers. on a 12" roll

The Chicken Ranch

The Chicken Ranch

$10.95

Seasoned chicken, provolone cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle

Extras

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$5.95
4pc. Garlic Knots

4pc. Garlic Knots

$4.95
Potato Wedge w/bacon, cheese , jalap

Potato Wedge w/bacon, cheese , jalap

$9.95
Potato Wedges Original

Potato Wedges Original

$6.95

Desserts

Chocolate Chips Cake

Chocolate Chips Cake

$5.95
Chocolate Fudge Brownie w/ Berry topping

Chocolate Fudge Brownie w/ Berry topping

$5.95
Lemon Bar w/ Berry topping

Lemon Bar w/ Berry topping

$5.95

DRINKS

Soft Drink

$2.49

2 Liter Soda

$3.75

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Family Pack #1

FAMILY

-1 PIZZA 16"

$39.99

12 WINGS

(1) CHEESY BREAD

(1) - 2L SODA

Party Pack #2

1st PIZZA

1st PIZZA 16'

$69.95

2nd PIZZA 16'

-24 WINGS

( 1 ) CHEESY BREAD TRAY

(2) - 2L SODA

SUPER BOWL

1st PIZZA

1st PIZZA 16'

$69.95

2nd PIZZA 16'

3rd Pizza 16"

-24 WINGS

( 1 ) CHEESY BREAD TRAY

(2) - 2L SODA

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B, Upland, CA 91786

Directions

Gallery
The Upland Pizza Company image
The Upland Pizza Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick Shack Pizza
orange star4.3 • 670
1201 N Grove Ave Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
19th Street Pizzeria - 8689 19th Street
orange star4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Euro Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,130
546 E Baseline Rd Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe - 101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107
orange starNo Reviews
101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107 Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurantnext
Pita Street - Eastvale
orange star4.5 • 626
12768 Limonite Ave Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Chick Norris - Norco
orange star4.5 • 363
2650 Hamner Ave Norco, CA 92860
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Upland

WaBa Grill - WG0061 - Upland
orange star4.5 • 1,905
899 W. Foothill Blvd Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Rad Coffee - Upland
orange star4.5 • 1,276
232 N 2nd Ave Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Butter Cafe & Bakery - Upland
orange star4.3 • 494
1071 E 16th St Upland, CA 91784
View restaurantnext
Nuno's Bistro & Bar
orange star4.9 • 243
2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Thai Satay BBQ
orange star4.5 • 227
1403 E Foothill Boulevard Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Upland
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Glendora
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston