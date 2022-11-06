Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Pizza
The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst
1,112 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We take our food very seriously and put our heart and soul in every dish we make. From our pan seared mahi mahi or our famous roasted beat salad to our signature appetizers, our menu is chock full of choices that will tantalize your imagination. It’s no wonder that so many people return again and again, just to get a taste of all of our carefully-crafted foods.
Location
442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Genova's Pizza and Pasta - 212 New York Ave
No Reviews
212 New York Ave Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurant