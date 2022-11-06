Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Pizza

The Upper Crust - Cedarhurst

1,112 Reviews

$$

442 Central Ave

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Order Again

Popular Items

***Margherita
Penne Alla Vodka
Mac N' Cheese Bites

Antipasti

3 Cheese Ravioli Crisp

$12.00

Baked Italian Nachos

$17.00

Cali Poppers

$15.00

Cauliflower & Broccoli Duo

$15.00

Grilled Cheese Romano

$13.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$13.00

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$15.00

Nachos Veracruz

$17.00

Pretzilla

$12.00

Quesadilla Formaggio

$13.00

Roasted Broccoli & Cheddar Melt

$16.00

Spicy Salmon Spring Rolls

$13.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Vidalia Onion Rings

$11.00

Cauliflower Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Baby Burrata

$16.00

Mini Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Salads

Avocado Crisp Salad

$20.00

Beet Carpaccio

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Cara Mia Salad

$19.00

Crispy Cauliflower Salad

$20.00

Halloumi & Mushroom Salad

$19.00

Mediterranean Salad

$18.00

Panzanela Salad

$18.00

Pecan & Pear Salad

$20.00

Poke Tuna Bowl

$24.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$19.00

Sweet Potato Salad

$18.00

Taco Supreme Salad

$19.00

Teriyaki Crunch Salad

$23.00

Upper Crust Salad

$19.00

Za'atar Salad

$19.00

Chicken & Broccoli Quinoa Bowl

$24.00

Mamilla Quinoa Bowl

$22.00

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$26.00

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$24.00

Tuna Steak Quinoa Bowl

$25.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Italian Onion Soup

$9.00

Sides

Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$11.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Vegetable Medley

$10.00

Zucchini Spirals (Side Dish)

$10.00

Side Salad

$10.00

Pasta Al Forno

Baked Ziti

$21.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$23.00

Fusilli Quattro Formaggio

$18.00

Lasagne Formaggio

$26.00

Spaguetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash

$24.00

Pasta

Blackened Tuna Scampi

$22.00

Caprese Pasta

$19.00

Cheese Tortellini Tricolore

$22.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Fusilli Dell Ortelano

$19.00

Gnocchi Di Mamma

$22.00

Pappardelle

$22.00

Pasta Ragu

$18.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni

$22.00

Spaghetti Homestyle

$16.00

Three Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Whole Wheat Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Zucchini Spirals

$20.00

Fish

Bronzino

$32.00

Sole Francese

$27.00

Crispy Fish & Chips

$23.00

Oreganata

$27.00

Blackened Tilapia

$26.00

Fresh Pacific Salmon

$27.00

Grilled Tuna Steak

$32.00

Brick Oven Pizza

***Build Your Pie

$17.00

***Caesar's Favorite

$19.00

***Aglio

$18.00

***Bonta Verde

$18.00

***Quattro Formaggio

$17.00

***Spinaci

$18.00

***Funghi

$19.00

***Kalamata

$19.00

***Buffalo Pollo

$19.00

***Sunrise

$20.00

***Margherita

$17.00

***Aloha

$20.00

***Pepperoni

$20.00

***Caprese

$18.00

***Jerusalem

$20.00

***Melanzana

$18.00

***Tuscan Bbq

$19.00

***Santa Fe

$18.00

***Alla Vodka

$19.00

***Spicy Chipotle

$19.00

***Carnita

$21.00

***Merguez

$20.00

***California

$23.00

***Broccoli Flower

$21.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Americana Burger

$21.00

Broccoli Burger

$21.00

Cheddar Mushroom Burger

$24.00

New Englander

$22.00

Quinoa Burger

$21.00

Roadhouse Burger

$24.00

Salmon Burger

$22.00

Paninos

***Caprese Panino

$16.00

***Chello Spinach Panino

$16.00

***Broccolini Panino

$16.00

***Pesto Panino

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Fusilli

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Pizza Fries

$12.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

We take our food very seriously and put our heart and soul in every dish we make. From our pan seared mahi mahi or our famous roasted beat salad to our signature appetizers, our menu is chock full of choices that will tantalize your imagination. It’s no wonder that so many people return again and again, just to get a taste of all of our carefully-crafted foods.

Website

Location

442 Central Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Directions

