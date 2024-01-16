Restaurant info

The Upper Room DC is a sophisticated and upscale American cuisine lounge that elevates dining to a whole new level of luxury and refinement. Our attentive staff is dedicated to providing impeccable service, ensuring that every detail of your dining experience is perfect. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, premium wines, and top-shelf spirits from our extensive bar menu as you unwind and savor the moment in the sophisticated atmosphere of The Upper Room. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in a night of luxury, The Upper Room promises an unparalleled dining experience that will leave you craving more.