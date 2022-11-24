A map showing the location of The Upstairs Catering & Lounge 4500 Mahoning AvenueView gallery
American

The Upstairs Catering & Lounge 4500 Mahoning Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4500 Mahoning Avenue

Austintown, OH 44515

Salads

Roasted Chicken

$9.00

The Mediterranean

$9.00

Strawberry Paradise

$9.00

Market Salad

$9.00

Fattoush Salad

$7.00

Soup'S

Qt Chili

$15.00

Qt Veg

$12.00

Grocery

Pirouline Wafer

$5.49

Honey

$7.55

Fruit Rolls

$1.05

Chips

$0.95

Cracker vinta

$3.35

Flatbread

$3.59

Can mixed nuts

$8.35

Wraps

Lebanese Wrap

$6.75

Tuna Salad Wrap

$6.75

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.75

Grilled Veg Wrap

$6.75

Pie's

Meat Pie

$3.50

Spinach Pie

$3.50

Pepperoni Pie

$4.75

Italian Pie

$6.00

Meatball

$5.50

Bologna

$4.50

Ruben

$8.25

Breakfast Pie

$6.50

$4.25 Items

Hot Pepper Oil

$4.25

Hummus

$4.25

Orzo

$4.25

Lentils & Rice

$4.25

Tabouli

$4.25

Chicken Salad

$4.25

Tuna Salad

$4.25

Yogurt

$4.25

Beets

$4.25

Grape Leavs

1 Dozen

$15.00

Single

$1.25

Pop & Drinks

Freeze

$1.95

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Pepsi

$1.89

Diet Pepsi

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Barg's Root beer

$1.89

Mellow yellow

$1.89

Clearly Canadian

$2.49

Pure leaf ice tea

$1.89

Gatorade

$1.89

Langers

$1.39

Norka

$1.99

Ibc

$1.99

Red Bull

$1.99

Nesq strawberry or chocolate

$2.19

Nesq frootlop

$2.49

Alcohol

White claw 12 pack

$17.99

White claw 6 pack

$9.99

Truth 12 pack

$18.99

Bud light 12 pack

$12.49

Truly 12 pack

$16.99

Miller lite case

$24.99

Tall Miller High Life

$1.69

Tall Miller

$2.29

Tall Coor's

$2.29

Tall White Claw

$2.69

Stella 12

$16.99

Mich ultra 12

$14.99

Yuengling 6

$7.99

Jameson ginger

$11.99

High noon 4

$9.99

High noon 12

$17.99

Tall twisted tea

$2.79

Summer shandy

$10.99

Peroni 6

$9.99

Tall Redd's apple

$2.49

Pabst coffee

$9.99

Pabst single coffee

$2.50

Wine

Marsal 750

$9.99

Sherry

$9.99

Coppola

$16.00

Barefoot 1.5

$13.99

Barefoot 750

$6.99

Canyon road

$6.39

Salads - G2G

Garden

$20.00+

Fresh garden greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers served with house dressing

Char-Chicken

$32.00+

Fresh garden greens and vegetables topped with provolone cheese, grilled chicken with house and ranch dressing

Hot Peppers in Oil

$12.00+

Fresh Hungarian hot peppers with onions, garlic and spices

Cole Slaw

$24.00+

Middle Eastern - G2G

Hummus Tahini

$9.50+

Mashed chick peas, tahini, garlic and lemon juice served with flat bread

Tabbouleh

$9.00+

Chopped parsley with tomatoes, onions, olive oil and lemon served with flat bread

Fattoush

$29.00+

Romaine, parsley, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & toasted pita chips tossed with our sumac dressing

Grape Leaves (dozen)

$15.00

Hand rolled, stuffed with ground beef, rice and herbs

Shish-Ta-Wok

$48.00+

Chicken marinated with sumac and served over rice pastina

Lebanese Platter

$115.00+

Rice

$24.00+

Kibbeh Balls

$3.00

Meat Pie

$4.50

Orzo Salad

$9.00+

Italian - G2G

Penne

$35.00+

Penne Pasta tossed in our Sunday Sauce

Meatballs/18 piece

$32.00

Homemade meatballs with our Sunday Sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$50.00+

Eggplant wrapped around herbed ricotta and baked in our house marinara

Penned vodka

$40.00+

Mac & cheese

$45.00

60 MeatBalls

$107.00

Sauce

$45.00

Beef & Pork - G2G

Ribs

$54.00+

Grilled baby back ribs individual cut served with our spicy bbq sauce

Pork Loin

$40.00+

Pork loin slow smoked over a wood fire, served sliced

Filet Tips

$90.00+

Sliced beef tenderloin smoked over a wood fire with horseradish

Italian Sausage

$45.00+

Ribs 1

$27.00

Pulled Pork

$85.00

Seafood - G2G

Shrimp Cocktail (30 pc)

$45.00

Broiled Whitefish (10 pc)

$55.00

Shrimp per piece

$2.75

Chicken - G2G

Chicken L.A.

$43.00+

Sautéed boneless chicken breast with moonlight mushrooms in a dijon cream sauce

Chicken Marsala

$43.00+

Sautéed boneless chicken breast with moonlight mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francaise

$43.00+

Boneless chicken breast in a light egg batter saute golden with a sherry lemon wine sauce

Herb Breaded Chicken

$43.00+

Baked in herbed breadcrumbs

Rosemary Chicken

$43.00+

Vegetables - G2G

Grilled Vegetables

$31.00+

Zucchini, squash, red peppers and portabella mushrooms drizzled with an herb olive oil

Vegetable Medley

$25.00+

Steamed broccoli, zucchini, summer squash, carrots topped with herb butter

Italian Greens

$50.00+

Sautéed escarole & endive, onions and garlic topped with hungarian hot peppers

Green Bean Almondine

$24.00+

Roasted Redskins

$24.00+

Served with our herb butter

Stuffed Mushrooms

$39.00

Cheesy Potato's

$35.00+

Bread

Dozen Rolls

$5.50

Loaf

$3.50

Dessert

Brownies

$35.00

Pop

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Set Up's

Set Up's per person

$1.00

Chafer's

$20.00

Middle Eastern Plates

Tabbouleh

$10.00

Hummous Tahini

$6.00

Baba Ghannouge

$6.00

Fattoush

$10.00

Grape Leaves

$8.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00
Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$5.00

Shish-Ta-Wok

$16.75

Fried Kibbeh

$12.00

Meat Pie

$5.00

Raw Kibbeh

$9.00

Kafta

$11.00

Shish-Ke-Bob

$18.00

Middle Eastern Platters

Maza Platter for One

Maza Platter for One

$25.00
Maza Platter for Two

Maza Platter for Two

$45.00

Upstairs Special Platter

$19.00

Lebanese Platter

$115.00+

Lunch Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$17.50

Kids

$8.25

Extra Side

$2.25

Kids Extra Side

$1.13

Dinner Buffet

Dinner Buffet

$21.50

Extra Side

$3.25

Kids Dinner

$10.75

Breakfast Buffet

Buffet

$12.50

Champane

$25.00

Meat Pie

$2.25

French toast

$2.25

Apps

Veggie Tray

$30.00+

Meat & Cheese

$50.00+

Grape Leaves

$32.00

Brushetta

$30.00

Chicken Skewers

$55.00

Hummus

$18.00

Fruit Tray

$90.00+

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$42.00

Crab Cakes

$65.00

Lamb Skewers

$75.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Dinner

$10.75

Champagne

Champagne Bottle

$25.00

Brunch Buffet

Brunch Buffet

$16.50

Mimosa Bowl

$95.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

4500 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515

Directions

