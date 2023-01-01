- Home
- /
- Inman
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- The Upstate Coffee
The Upstate Coffee
No reviews yet
14 Mill street
Inman, SC 29349
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Coava's S.O. Blend. A rich espresso with tasting notes of Honey Crisp apple, Dark caramel, and chocolate-covered fruits.
Americano
Rich espresso floated atop filtered water.
Pourover
A personalized Cup of coffee for the connoisseur. Each cup is handcrafted with all the proportions just right.
Latte
A silky blend of whole milk and our S.O. Espresso
Breve
A luxurious blend of our S.O. Espresso with steamed to perfection Half and Half.
Cappuccino
An Italian classic: a drink of thirds. Capped with a veil of delicious foam.
Mocha
A dark chocolate classic. Served with a head of whipped-creme
White Mocha
A deliciously sweet fan favorite.
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla sweetened milk marked with a double shot of espresso and drizzled with caramel.
Red Eye
House blend S.O. Drip coffee with a shot of floated atop.
Drip
House pick of S.O. Blend coffee brewed to perfection with tasting notes of Honeycrisp apple, dark caramel. and chocolate-covered fruit.
Cortado
A delicious double shot of espresso cut with perfectly steamed milk in a 1 to 1 ratio.
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
A refreshing balance of whole milk and espresso. Customizable with your choice of flavored Syrup.
Iced Americano
Rich S.O. Espresso and filtered water for an energized icy refreshment.
Iced Coffee
Chilled S.O. Blend brewed perfectly for an icy and refreshing way to drink your coffee. Customize with your choice of syrup and milk option.
Cold Brew
Strong, Bold, and Refreshing. Extracted for 20 hours makes this a soother iced coffee without the bright acidity of normal iced coffee
Frappe
A chilly blended way to have your coffee. Get creative and customize it to your liking.
Iced Mocha
Dark Chocolate enhanced with espresso and topped with whip-creme
Iced White Mocha
Sweet white chocolate complementing the rich espresso and topped with whip-creme
Iced Caramel Macchiatto
Coffee shop favorite with Vanilla sweetened milk marked with a double-shot of espresso and caramel drizzle.
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
British Brunch
A robust blend of the finest organic black tea leaves. Great straight or with milk
Hot Tea Earl Grey
A rich black tea with gold-tipped buds and a citrus twist of the first-press bergamot oil.
Hot Tea Jasmine
China green tea leaves skillfully scented by layers of pure, sweet jasmine blossoms
White Petal
Delicate white tea and vibrant green tea blended with crisp notes of melon and peach.
Hot Tea Chamomile Citrus
A classic herbal infusion of chamomile flowers, sweet orange, and tangy lemon
Red Nectar
London Fog
Organic Earl Gray tea steeped and combined with velvety whole milk sweetened with vanilla.
Chai Tea Latte
Well-balanced black tea with warm spices and milk.
Matcha Latte
A velvety blend of shade-grown organic matcha green tea
Lemonades
Italian Lemonade
Our take on an Italian soda. With a base of sprite, customize yours with any choice of fruit or floral syrups.
Traditional Lemonade
Perfectly Sweet and Tart Lemonade. Add a syrup and create your favorite
Energy Lemonade
Energize your day with this Redbull-based drink. Chose your favorite fruit or floral syrup. Get creative.
Blue Energy Lemonade
Redbull layered with Powerade. It has your energy and electrolytes all in one refreshing beverage.
Peach Panther
A local favorite. This energy lemonade is a Redbull-based drink with peach and topped with Heavy Creme.
Hot Drinks
Cooler
Red Bull Energy Drink
8.4 FL OZ
Red Bull Energy Drink Sugar Free
8.4 FL OZ
Purified Bottled Water 16.9oz
Spel
Fiji Water
Sprite
12 oz
Dr. Pepper
Coca Cola
Chocolate Milk Box
8 oz Horizon Organic chocolate milk
Sparkling Water Cans
Lime or Strawberry 8.45 FL oz
Ginger Lemon Kombucha
16 oz of Craft brewed Kombucha
Kombucha
14 fl oz
Arizona Tea
Gatorade
Orange Juice
Welch's Juice Bottle
Yumboocha
Seasonal Drinks
Food
Pastries
Sandwiches
Smoked salmon
Crispy toast with avocado and smocked salmon topped with everything bagel seasoning
Beef
Beef roast with tomatoes and micro greens on a toasted bread
Veggie
Our version of caprese salad (mozzarella cheese and tomatoes) on a toasted bread topped with balsamic glaze.
Cream Cheese Bagel
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
14 Mill street, Inman, SC 29349