Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Upstate Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

14 Mill street

Inman, SC 29349

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.45+

A refreshing balance of whole milk and espresso. Customizable with your choice of flavored Syrup.

Frappe

Frappe

$4.80+

A chilly blended way to have your coffee. Get creative and customize it to your liking.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

A silky blend of whole milk and our S.O. Espresso

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Coava's S.O. Blend. A rich espresso with tasting notes of Honey Crisp apple, Dark caramel, and chocolate-covered fruits.

Americano

Americano

$3.30+

Rich espresso floated atop filtered water.

Pourover

Pourover

$4.15

A personalized Cup of coffee for the connoisseur. Each cup is handcrafted with all the proportions just right.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

A silky blend of whole milk and our S.O. Espresso

Breve

Breve

$4.70+

A luxurious blend of our S.O. Espresso with steamed to perfection Half and Half.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.10+

An Italian classic: a drink of thirds. Capped with a veil of delicious foam.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.65+

A dark chocolate classic. Served with a head of whipped-creme

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.65+

A deliciously sweet fan favorite.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Vanilla sweetened milk marked with a double shot of espresso and drizzled with caramel.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.60+

House blend S.O. Drip coffee with a shot of floated atop.

Drip

Drip

$2.75+

House pick of S.O. Blend coffee brewed to perfection with tasting notes of Honeycrisp apple, dark caramel. and chocolate-covered fruit.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.15

A delicious double shot of espresso cut with perfectly steamed milk in a 1 to 1 ratio.

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.45+

A refreshing balance of whole milk and espresso. Customizable with your choice of flavored Syrup.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.85+

Rich S.O. Espresso and filtered water for an energized icy refreshment.

Iced Coffee

$3.35+

Chilled S.O. Blend brewed perfectly for an icy and refreshing way to drink your coffee. Customize with your choice of syrup and milk option.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.85+

Strong, Bold, and Refreshing. Extracted for 20 hours makes this a soother iced coffee without the bright acidity of normal iced coffee

Frappe

Frappe

$4.80+

A chilly blended way to have your coffee. Get creative and customize it to your liking.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.15+

Dark Chocolate enhanced with espresso and topped with whip-creme

Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$5.15+

Sweet white chocolate complementing the rich espresso and topped with whip-creme

Iced Caramel Macchiatto

Iced Caramel Macchiatto

$5.15+

Coffee shop favorite with Vanilla sweetened milk marked with a double-shot of espresso and caramel drizzle.

Iced Tea

Make your day perfect with your choice of refreshing tea. Black, Green, White, or Herbal.
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.20+

A velvety blend of shade-grown organic matcha green tea.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Well-balanced black tea with warm spices and milk.

Hot Tea

British Brunch

British Brunch

$3.00

A robust blend of the finest organic black tea leaves. Great straight or with milk

Hot Tea Earl Grey

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$3.00

A rich black tea with gold-tipped buds and a citrus twist of the first-press bergamot oil.

Hot Tea Jasmine

Hot Tea Jasmine

$3.00

China green tea leaves skillfully scented by layers of pure, sweet jasmine blossoms

White Petal

White Petal

$3.00

Delicate white tea and vibrant green tea blended with crisp notes of melon and peach.

Hot Tea Chamomile Citrus

Hot Tea Chamomile Citrus

$3.00

A classic herbal infusion of chamomile flowers, sweet orange, and tangy lemon

Red Nectar

$3.00
London Fog

London Fog

$3.45

Organic Earl Gray tea steeped and combined with velvety whole milk sweetened with vanilla.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Well-balanced black tea with warm spices and milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.80+

A velvety blend of shade-grown organic matcha green tea

Lemonades

Italian Lemonade

Italian Lemonade

$3.15

Our take on an Italian soda. With a base of sprite, customize yours with any choice of fruit or floral syrups.

Traditional Lemonade

Traditional Lemonade

$3.45+

Perfectly Sweet and Tart Lemonade. Add a syrup and create your favorite

Energy Lemonade

Energy Lemonade

$4.00

Energize your day with this Redbull-based drink. Chose your favorite fruit or floral syrup. Get creative.

Blue Energy Lemonade

Blue Energy Lemonade

$4.75

Redbull layered with Powerade. It has your energy and electrolytes all in one refreshing beverage.

Peach Panther

Peach Panther

$4.75

A local favorite. This energy lemonade is a Redbull-based drink with peach and topped with Heavy Creme.

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.90+

Let your inner child celebrate this perfect classic. Dress it up with Marshmallows or Whip creme or sprinkles!

Hot White Chocolate

Hot White Chocolate

$3.90+

A sweeter variation of a Classic. Jazz it up with some Marshmallows or Whipcreme.

Kids Cocoa

Kids Cocoa

$3.45

Cooler

Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.15

8.4 FL OZ

Red Bull Energy Drink Sugar Free

Red Bull Energy Drink Sugar Free

$3.15

8.4 FL OZ

Purified Bottled Water 16.9oz

Purified Bottled Water 16.9oz

$1.15

Spel

$1.50

Fiji Water

$2.15
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25

12 oz

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25
Chocolate Milk Box

Chocolate Milk Box

$1.75

8 oz Horizon Organic chocolate milk

Sparkling Water Cans

Sparkling Water Cans

$1.50

Lime or Strawberry 8.45 FL oz

Ginger Lemon Kombucha

Ginger Lemon Kombucha

$3.99

16 oz of Craft brewed Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.50

14 fl oz

Arizona Tea

Arizona Tea

$1.25

Gatorade

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.55

Welch's Juice Bottle

$1.65

Yumboocha

$7.99Out of stock

Seasonal Drinks

Honey Bear Hot

$4.20+

Honey Bear Iced

$4.85+

Frozen Pink Lemonade

$3.75+

Honeysuckle

$3.70

Peep Breve Hot

$4.70+

Cherry Blossom Matcha

$5.30+

Peep Breve Iced

$5.20+

Food

Pastries

ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$3.70
BUTTER CROISSANT

BUTTER CROISSANT

$2.65
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$2.90
CHEESE DANISH

CHEESE DANISH

$2.90
SPINACH RICOTTA CROISSANT

SPINACH RICOTTA CROISSANT

$4.20
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.49
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49
MACAROON

MACAROON

Sandwiches

Smoked salmon

Smoked salmon

$7.50

Crispy toast with avocado and smocked salmon topped with everything bagel seasoning

Beef

Beef

$7.10

Beef roast with tomatoes and micro greens on a toasted bread

Veggie

$5.50

Our version of caprese salad (mozzarella cheese and tomatoes) on a toasted bread topped with balsamic glaze.

Cream Cheese Bagel

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14 Mill street, Inman, SC 29349

Directions

Gallery
The Upstate Coffee image
The Upstate Coffee image
The Upstate Coffee image
The Upstate Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coyote Coffee Cafe - Powdersville
orange starNo Reviews
3527 hwy 153 Greenville, SC 29611
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Inman
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (23 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston