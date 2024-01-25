The Pardo Cafe 14 Mill Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local Inman, SC coffee shop
Location
14 Mill Street, Inman, SC 29349
