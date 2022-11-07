Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Urban Cookie

25 Reviews

$$

2260 E Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Oven Lovin' Dough

Mouth-watering, assorted cookie dough drops for enjoyment fresh from your oven. Baker's dozen, 13 pc.
Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen

Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen

$10.00

A mini version of our Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.

Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen

Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen

$10.00

A mini version of our Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.

Cranberry & Oat - Baker’s Dozen

Cranberry & Oat - Baker's Dozen

$10.00

A mini version of our Cranberry & Oat cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.

Rainbow Sugar - Baker’s Dozen

Rainbow Sugar - Baker's Dozen

$10.00

A mini version of our Rainbow Sugar cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.

Sweet Snickerdoodle

$10.00

Dog Treats

A half-pound of house-made dog treats. Made with peanut butter, pumpkin, and ginger.
Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$10.00

Bottled Drinks

White Milk

White Milk

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

La Colombe Coffee

$3.99

Red Bull

$2.60

TopoChico

$2.50

Peachy Tea

$1.75

Mexican Coke

$2.50

1 Cookie Pack

Fresh from the oven. Enjoy one of our cookies packaged perfectly by itself. A perfect treat or gift for one.
Amazing Peanut Butter

Amazing Peanut Butter

$4.79
Chocolate Chunk & Chip

Chocolate Chunk & Chip

$4.79
Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip

Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip

$4.79
Grandma's Misfit (an almond cookie with cinnamon frosting)

Grandma's Misfit (an almond cookie with cinnamon frosting)

$4.79
Iced Cranberry & Oat

Iced Cranberry & Oat

$4.79
Rainbow Sugar

Rainbow Sugar

$4.79
Rebellious Red Velvet

Rebellious Red Velvet

$4.79

Snicky-do (snickerdoodle)

$4.79
Choc. Crinkle - SEAS

Choc. Crinkle - SEAS

$4.79
Raspberry Thumbprint - SEAS

Raspberry Thumbprint - SEAS

$4.79

Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk & Chip

$4.79

Vegan Sugar

$4.79

3 Cookie Pack

Fresh from the oven. Enjoy three of our cookies packaged perfectly together—a perfect treat or gift.
Pick 3 Cookies

Pick 3 Cookies

$11.79

6 Cookie Pack

Fresh from the oven. Enjoy six of our cookies packaged perfectly together—a perfect treat or gift.
Pick 6 Cookies

Pick 6 Cookies

$22.79

12 Cookie Pack

Fresh from the oven. Enjoy twelve of our cookies packaged perfectly together—a perfect treat or gift.
Pick 12 Cookies

Pick 12 Cookies

$39.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh-baked, giant-sized cookies - made with the freshest ingredients, highest quality chocolates, nuts, and toppings, each Urban Cookie is sure to impress. The Urban Cookie proudly bakes traditional cookies, paying respect to each variety's unique qualities and textures as well as over-the-top flavors celebrating the more rebellious, nontraditional side to cookie construction. We invite you to enjoy and share our Urban Classics and Weekly Mystery Flavors with those you love.

Website

2260 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

The Urban Cookie image
The Urban Cookie image
The Urban Cookie image
The Urban Cookie image

Map
