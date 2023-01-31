  • Home
Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill 55 North Litchfield Road

No reviews yet

55 North Litchfield Road

Goodyear, AZ 85338

Order Again

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$8.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Zuccinni

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$7.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Wings & Strips

6 pk Traditional Wings

$7.99

Wings

12 pk Traditional Wings

$14.99

25 pk Traditional Wings

$27.99

50 pk Traditional Wings

$58.99

1/2 lb. Strips

$9.99

1 lb. Strips

$13.99

Burgers

8oz 100 Beef Burger with the toppings of your choice.

Build your own 100% Beef Burgers

$8.99

Pizza

BYO Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

Seafood

Fried Catfish

$13.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.99

Sandwiches

Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Philly Steak

$12.99

Sides

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.99

Corn Bread

$1.99

Fried Rice

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Season Fries

$4.99

season rice

$4.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$4.99

Kids

Kids Strips (2)

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kid Wings (3)

$5.99

Desserts

Pizookie

$5.99

Cheesecake w/ strawberry topping

$6.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Kids Coke

$2.75

Kids Diet Coke

$2.75

Kids Sprite

$2.75

Kids Lemonade

$2.75

Kids Fanta

$2.75

Kids Root Beer

$2.75

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Kids Orange Juice

$2.75

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Kids Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Bottled Beer

Coors light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Heineken

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Stella

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser Zero

$4.25

Ace Pear Cider

$4.75

Michelob ultra

$4.25

Nutrl

$4.75

White Claw

$4.75

Tap Beer

Bud Light

$4.50+

Coors Lite

$4.50+

Dos Equis

$5.75+

Michelob Ultra

$4.50+

805

$6.25+

Tower Station

$6.25+

Juicy Jack

$6.25+

Klit Lifter

$5.75+

Blue Moon

$5.75+

Miller lite

$4.50+

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio
$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Alcohol

Absolut

$7.25+

Titos

$7.00+

Kettle One

$8.25+

Grey Goose

$8.25+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Deep Eddy

$6.50+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.50+

Deep Eddy Limon

$6.50+

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.50+

Ciroc

$7.00+

Ciroc Apple

$7.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$7.00+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

1800

$7.00+

Patron Silver

$7.25+

Don Julio Blanco

$8.75+

Don Julio Reposado

$8.75+

Casamigos

$9.25+

Well Scotch

$5.00+

Chivas Regal

$7.25+

Dewars

$7.25+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50+

Glenlivet 12

$7.00+

Macallan 12

$9.00+

Hennessy

$8.50+

Courvoisier

$7.50+

Remy

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.00+

Jaeger

$6.25+

Kahlua

$6.25+

Meyer's Dark

$5.25

Rumplemintz

$6.25

Baliey's

$6.25

Well Rum

$5.00+

Malibu

$6.25+

Captain Morgan

$7.25+

Barcadi

$7.25+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$6.25+

Bombay Saphire

$7.25+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.25+

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.75+

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.75+

Jameson

$7.75+

Jameson Peach

$7.75

Crown Royal

$6.25+

Crown Royal Apple

$6.75+

Crown Royal Peach

$6.75+

Makers Mark

$7.25+

Southern Comfort

$6.75+

Jim Beam

$6.75+

Other

Redbull

$3.50

Redbull Yellow

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

CranApple

$3.75

Special Drinks

Hurricane

$9.50

Mojito

$9.50

Rita

$9.50

Mule

$9.50

Playmakers Tea

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Sports Bar & Grill located in Goodyear AZ

Location

55 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

