Sandwiches
Salad

The Urban Deli

540 Reviews

$$

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5

Reno, NV 89511

Popular Items

Sandwiches

$12.95
The Lakeside

The Lakeside

$10.95

Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!

The Double R

The Double R

$11.50

Hot Pastrami, Mild Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Sauce on Marbled Rye!

The Kietzke

The Kietzke

$11.50

London Broil Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Cream Sauce on Dutch Crunch!

The Idlewild

The Idlewild

$10.95

Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Srirancha on a Soft Roll!

The Virginia

The Virginia

$10.95

Virginia Ham, Hard Salami, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on a Soft Roll!

The McCarran

The McCarran

$11.50

Virginia Ham, Pastrami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Deli Mustard on Dutch Crunch!

The Pyramid

The Pyramid

$10.95

Albacore Tuna Salad, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Garlic Pesto House Sauce on Sliced Wheat!

The Green Acres

The Green Acres

$10.95

Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Olives, Boursin Cheese, Garlic Pesto House Sauce on an Onion Roll!

The Galena

The Galena

$11.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado and Horseradish Mayo on Sourdough Slices

The Sutro

The Sutro

$14.95

Ham and Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese and Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on Dutch Crunch with a Garlic Mayo Spread

The Mira Loma

The Mira Loma

$12.95

Ham and Turkey, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Yellow Mustard and Deli Mustard on a Soft Roll

The Kings Row!

The Kings Row!

$14.95

Pastrami, Salami, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Pesto Sauce, Mayo, Mustard on Dutch Crunch

The Mount Rose

The Mount Rose

$14.95

Hot Pastrami, Salami, Ham, American and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and Mustard on Sourdough

The Rio Wrangler

The Rio Wrangler

$15.95

A Classic French Dip...half a pound of thinly sliced London Broil Roast Beef and garlic mayonnaise on a French Roll, served with Au Jus and Deli Mustard

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.95

Salads

Old Southwest Cobb Salad

Old Southwest Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Beans, Corn and Chipotle Ranch Dressing!

Midtown Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Red Onions served with Caesar Dressing!

Soup

$4.95

Cup of Lobster Bisque

$4.95
$7.95

Bowl of Lobster Bisque with Breadsticks

$7.95

Sides

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Salt and Pepper in Balsamic Deli Dressing

$5.95

Italian Pasta Salad

$5.95

Desserts

Raspberry Bar

Raspberry Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Graham cracker crust, brown sugar, butter, chocolate and butterscotch morsels, coconut and condensed milk

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Peach Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Bread

$3.00

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Pound Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Basket

Kids Basket

$7.95

Ham and Cheese on White Bread, Mayo and Mustard w/ Goldfish and Juice

NA Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Our BLCW Brew made specially for us by Glory Cloud Coffee Roasters in Sparks

Coke/Diet Coke 16.9 oz

$2.75

$2.75

Red Bull 12 Oz

$4.50

$4.50

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.75

$3.75

MEGA Arizona

$0.04

Snapple or Arizona

$3.00

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

$2.50

Sparkling/Vitamin Water

$2.25

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Soda

$1.75

Juice Box

$1.75

Powerade/Gatorade

$2.25

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

Alcoholic Beverages

Beer (in house only!) Combo

$6.50Out of stock

Canned Cocktail (in house only!)

$16.00Out of stock

Wine (in house only!)

$10.00Out of stock

Drink and chips

Choose your drink in store

Drink and Chips Combo

$3.65

$3.65
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Reno's favorite spot to satisfy a sandwich craving! Businesses love our catering options!

Website

Location

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno, NV 89511

Directions

