The Usual 1777 Peachtree St Ste 100

1777 Peachtree Street

Atlanta, GA 30309

Popular Items

Cast Iron Cookie
6 Wings
The Usual

Starters

Briskett Sandwich

$18.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Pork belly, bechamel, scallion, pickled chiles, cheddar

Fromage blanc fritters

$12.00

Hot honey, pistachio

Caramelized Onion & Spinach Dip

$12.00

Grilled ciabatta

House Dips

$12.00

Hummus, pimento cheese, vidalia onion dip $12

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Spiced peanuts, Thai herbs, slaw, Nước Cham

Gator Bites

$12.00

Hot sauce aioli

Broccoli tots

$10.00

Salads

Little Gem & Kale Caesar

$12.00

Pickled onion, fried caper, anchovy, croutons, parm, lemon

Green Goddess Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, herbs, cucumber, seasonal veggies, feta, pepperoncini, green goddess dressing

Thai Style Shredded Salad

$12.00

Cabbage, carrot, beet, cilantro, mint, peanuts, red onion, pad thai vinaigrette

Sandwiches

The Usual

Comeback sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, fried shallots, pepperjack

Kimcheeseburger

White cheddar, kimchi, gochu aioli, carrot/cabbage slaw

Southerner

Pimento cheese, bacon, onion ring, carolina bbq

The Benjamin

blue cheese, pappadeux mostarda, bacon, arugula

Jimmy Two Times

Red sauce, roasted garlic, pepperoni, mozzarella, basil

Fire on the Mountain

Lemon-calabrian chili aioli, roasted peppers, balsamic onions, fontina

2nd Avenue

Cole slaw, pastrami, russian dressing, swiss

Mediterranean

Tahini dressing, olive, banana peppers, tzatziki, feta, shredded lettuce

Unnamed mushroom no.1

Wild mushrooms, arugula, lemon-calabrian aioli, swiss, pickled onion

30 A

Hot sauce aioli, napa cabbage slaw, b&b pickles, red onion

Desserts

Cast Iron Cookie

$8.00

Add Vanilla Ice Cream ---->>>

Add Ice Cream

$3.00

Classic Pecan Pie

$8.00

Salted caramel, vanilla ice cream

Sticky Toffee Cake

$8.00Out of stock

rum-caramel ice cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

vaniila & lime flavored with blackberry compote, chantilly

Wings

6 Wings

$14.00

Springer Mountain smoked wings

12 Wings

$27.00

Springer Mountain smoked wings

Sides

Side of Fries

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Braised Kale

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Chips

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side of Ranch

$2.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Shishitos

$6.00

Brussels

$6.00

Guest Swag

Guest Usual T-Shirt

$25.00

Guest Usual Hat

$20.00

Guest Usual Apron

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 1:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 1:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The go-to neighborhood restaurant where you can expect anything but the usual...

Location

1777 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

