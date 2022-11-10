Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Vagabond Taproom 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD

46 Reviews

$$

215 E Alder St

Oakland, MD 21550

Popular Items

Chicken Salad
Grilled Cheese
Key Lime Ice Cream Sammich

NA BEVERAGES

Draft Root Beer

$2.00

Ithaca Ginger Beer

$3.00

Boylan's Creme Soda

$3.00

Maine Root Orange Soda

$3.00

Point Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Persimmons Lemonade

$3.00

Pumpkin Lemonade

$3.00

Redskins Lemonade

$3.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA

$5.00

Flying Dog Deep Fake Non-Alcoholic IPA

$5.00

WellBeing Hellraiser Dark Amber

$5.00

Dogfish Head Lemon Quest N.A. Wheat Brew

$5.00

Ceria Grainwave

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Fuzzy Navel Lemonade

$3.00

Ghost (Vanilla Flavor) Lemonade

$3.00

Water

SPECIALS

Crab Cake Dinner

$28.00Out of stock

Stir Fry

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Reuben Sammich

$15.00

Pork n Pierogi Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

SHARABLES

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Blistered Green Beans

$7.00

Bean Dip

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.00

Rueben Egg Rolls

$12.00

Jalapeno Boats

$11.00

Tad's Ants on a Log

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie Meatballs with BBQ Sauce

$6.00

BBQ Pulled Pork in Cornbread Bowl

$12.00

Shredded pork slow cooked in a “Piedmont” barbeque sauce and served in fresh-baked jalapeno, cilantro cornbread bowls. Served with our fresh kale slaw.

SOUPS

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Chili

$8.00

SALADS

Spinach Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Italian Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

SAMMIES

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Portabella "Steak" and Cheese

$12.00

Broccoli & Cheddar Bean Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$12.00

SIDES

Steak Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

DESSERTS

Coconut Cupcake

$2.00Out of stock

Some Other Kind Of Cupcake, But I Don't Know What It Is

$2.00

Ginger Snap Cupcake

$3.00

Watermelon Creamsicle Ice Cream Sammich

$5.00

Key Lime Ice Cream Sammich

$5.00

Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sammich

$5.00

GROWLER FILLS

Tap 2 Southern Tier Warlock

$12.00+

Tap 3 RAR Groove City Hefe

$10.00+

Tap 4 Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y. Citra

$12.00+

Tap 5 Smoketown Daltons Lager

$12.00+

Tap 6 DuClaw Vietnamese Coffee Stout

$14.00+

Tap 7 Bell's Hopslam Imperial IPA

$16.00+

Tap 8 Evolution Exile Red Ale

$12.00+

Tap 9 Key Next Stop Rye Porter

$12.00+

Tap 10 Checkerspot Fancy Pants NEIPA

$14.00+

Tap 11 Evil Genius It HIts Different IPA

$12.00+

Tap 12 Nepenthe Polydribbles #14 Sour Ale

$14.00+Out of stock

Tap 13 1623 Brewing Marzen

$12.00+

Tap 14 Ciderboys Grand Mimosa Cider

$12.00+

Tap 15 Strainge Beast Ginger Lemon Hibiscus

$16.00+

RETAIL

Logo Pint Glass

$7.00

Sticker

$2.00

Patch

$2.00

Tie Dye T-Shirt

$30.00

Women's V-Neck T-Shirt

$22.00

Unisex T-Shirt

$22.00

Women's Zip Sweatshirt

$40.00

Unisex Pullover Sweatshirt

$40.00

Pom-Pom Hat

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Men's Roust Jersey (MTB)

$65.00

Men's Chrono Sport Jersey (Road)

$85.00

Women's Roust Jersey (MTB)

$65.00

Women's Chrono Sport Jersey (Road)

$85.00

Pain In The Ass Fee

$10.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Always changing craft beer and wine selections, and fun sharable food options.

Website

Location

215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD 21550

Directions

