The Valley House Bar & Restaurant Malvern

1021 Morehall Rd

Charlestown Township, PA 19355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Buffalo Wings
Philadelphia Cheesesteak

Soup of the Day / Chili 🍵

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Chili

$8.00

French Onion

$9.00

Appetizers 🍤

Birria Quesadilla Chicken

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Choice of traditional, BBQ, teriyaki, sriracha honey or hotter than hell. Bleu cheese & celery

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$12.00

Spicy Ketchup

Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Choice of Sauce

Fries

$3.50

Meatballs

$14.00

Fried Artichokes

$13.00

Birria Quesadilla Steak

$14.00

Salads 🥗

The Valley House Large

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$16.00

Arugula Caprese Salad

$14.00

Greek Traditional

$13.00

Grilled Citrus Shrimp

$19.00

Spinach & Chevere

$14.00

Valley House Small

$6.00

Small Ceasar

$6.00

Burgers 🍔

Classic Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Cobb Burger

$16.00

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches 🥪

Reuben Swiss

$14.00

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

$14.00

Vodka Cutlet

$14.00

Turkey Cali

$14.00

Italian Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

French Dip

$15.00

Arugula Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.00

Meatball Parm

$14.00

Pasta Entrees 🍝

Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu

$24.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

Spaghetti & Meatball

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$22.00

Penne Primavera

$21.00

Entrees 🥩

New York Strip

$36.00

Salmon

$26.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Herb Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Desserts 🍰

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Temptation W\nut

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Snickers Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu Cake

$7.00

Kids Menu 🍟

Kids Linguine W/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Chz Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Linguini And Meatball

$10.00

Daily Specials

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Mussels

$15.00

Eggplant Napolean

$14.00

Ej Jefe Burger

$15.00

Autumn Salad

$14.00

Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Stuffed Long Hots

$14.00Out of stock

Sausage Contadina

$22.00

Beets And Burrata

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1021 Morehall Rd, Charlestown Township, PA 19355

Directions

