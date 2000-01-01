- Home
The Vault Indy 1542 S East St
No reviews yet
1542 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Food Menu
Sandwich
Starter
- Veggie Plate$10.00
Cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, celery
- Charcuterie$18.00
Local Artisan Meats and Cheeses paired with local honey, walnuts, pickles and crackers
- Toasted Sourdough with Whipped Ricotta$14.00
Sourdough grilled with OO paired w/ whipped ricotta (honey, lava salt, black pepper)
Gatsby dinner
Drink Menu
Liquor
- Deep Eddys Cran$8.00
- Deep Eddys Cran DBL$12.00
- Deep Eddys Lemon$8.00
- Deep Eddys Lemon DBL$12.00
- Deep Eddys Lime$8.00
- Deep Eddys Lime DBL$12.00
- Deep Eddys Peach$8.00
- Deep Eddys Peach DBL$12.00
- Deep Eddys reg$8.00
- Moondrops Lemon Shakeup$8.00
- Moondrops Apple Cider Moonshine$8.00
- Deep Eddys reg DBL$12.00
- Deep Eddys Ruby Red$8.00
- Deep Eddys Ruby Red DBL$12.00
- Deep Eddys Sweet Tea$8.00
- Deep Eddys Sweet Tea DBL$12.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Grey Goose DBL$20.00
- Moondrops$8.00
- Moondrops DBL$12.00
- St. George Green Chile$4.50
- St. George Green Chile DBL$9.00
- St. George Pear$5.00
- St. George Pear DBL$10.00
- Stoli Citrus$8.00
- Stoli Citrus DBL$12.00
- Stoli Vanilla$8.00
- Stoli Vanilla DBL$12.00
- 8th Day Gin$9.00
- 8th Day Gin DBL$13.00
- Birdie Brown Hooch$18.00
- Birdie Brown Hooch DBL$24.00
- Botanist$12.00
- Botanist DBL$18.00
- Citadelle$8.00
- Citadelle DBL$12.00
- Empress 1908 Gin$14.00
- Empress 1908 Gin DBL$18.00
- Letherbee$10.00
- Letherbee DBL$15.00
- Letherbee Lavender Almond$13.00
- Letherbee Lavender Almond DBL$20.00
- Letherbee Peach Basil$13.00
- Letherbee Peach Basil DBL$20.00
- Sipsmith$12.00
- Sipsmith DBL$18.00
- Tom Bullock$11.00
- Tom Bullock DBL$17.00
- Hendricks Gin$12.00
- Hendricks Gin DBL$18.00
- 1888 Brugal Rum$12.00
- 1888 Brugal Rum DBL$18.00
- Doctor Bird Pineapple$15.00
- Doctor Bird Pineapple DBL$22.00
- Doctor Bird Pot Still$12.00
- Doctor Bird Pot Still DBL$18.00
- Hamilton 151$5.00
- Hamilton 151 DBL$8.00
- Koloa Coconut$12.00
- Koloa Coconut DBL$18.00
- Koloa dark$12.00
- Koloa dark DBL$18.00
- Koloa Spiced$12.00
- Koloa Spiced DBL$18.00
- Koloa white$12.00
- Koloa white DBL$18.00
- Plantation Dark$9.00
- Plantation Dark DBL$14.00
- Santa Teresa$12.00
- Santa Teresa DBL$18.00
- Moondrops Rum$10.00
- Moondrops Rum DBL$15.00
- 1800 Milenio$25.00
- 1800 Milenio DBL$38.00
- 400 Conejos Espadin (Cuishe)$12.00
- 400 Conejos Espadin (Cuishe) DBL$18.00
- 400 Conejos Espadin (Joven)$12.00
- 400 Conejos Espadin (Joven) DBL$18.00
- 400 Conejos Espadin (Tobala)$12.00
- 400 Conejos Espadin (Tobala) DBL$18.00
- Casa Dragones Anejo$28.00
- Casa Dragones Anejo DBL$42.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$18.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco DBL$27.00
- Casa Dragones Reposado$24.00
- Casa Dragones Reposado DBL$36.00
- Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- Casamigos Anejo DBL$20.00
- Casamigos blanco$11.00
- Casamigos blanco DBL$16.00
- Casamigos Flight$24.00
- Casamigos Flight DBLOut of stock
- Casamigos Reposado$7.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$14.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$65.00
- Clase Azul Anejo DBL$92.50
- Clase Azul Gold$85.00
- Clase Azul Gold DBL$127.50
- Clase Azul Plata$18.00
- Clase Azul Plata DBL$27.00
- Clase Azul Reposado 80$35.00
- Clase Azul Reposado 80 DBL$52.50
- Clase Azul Ultra$250.00
- Clase Azul Ultra DBL$375.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$4.50
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal DBL$9.00
- Don Fulano Reposado$7.00
- Don Fulano Reposado DBL$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$35.00
- Don Julio Reposado DBL$50.00
- G4 Blanco$15.00
- G4 Blanco DBL$22.50
- Gran Centenario$5.00
- Gran Centenario DBL$7.50
- Gran Centenario Extra Anejo$17.50
- Gran Centenario Extra Anejo DBL$35.00
- Gran Coramino Extra Anejo$10.00
- Gran Coramino Extra Anejo DBL$20.00
- Jose Cuervo De La Familia Platino$7.50
- Jose Cuervo De La Familia Platino DBL$15.00
- Jose Cuervo De La Familia Reposado$9.00
- Jose Cuervo De La Familia Reposado DBL$18.00
- Kah Blanco$4.50
- Kah Blanco DBL$9.00
- Kah Reposado$6.00
- Kah Reposado DBL$12.00
- Komos Anejo Cristalino$7.00
- Komos Anejo Cristalino DBL$14.00
- Komos Rosa$6.50
- Komos Rosa DBL$13.00
- La Gritona Repposado$10.00
- La Gritona Repposado DBL$20.00
- Los Vecinos Ensamble Mezcal$5.00
- Los Vecinos Ensamble Mezcal DBL$10.00
- Maestro Dobel Extra Reserve$75.00
- Maestro Dobel Extra Reserve DBL$150.00
- Maestro Dobel Reposado$6.00
- Maestro Dobel Reposado DBL$12.00
- Mijenta Blanco$7.50
- Mijenta Blanco DBL$15.00
- Mijenta Reposado$11.50
- Mijenta Reposado DBL$23.00
- Padre Premium Reposado$9.00
- Padre Premium Reposado DBL$18.00
- Partida Anejo$6.00
- Partida Anejo DBL$12.00
- Partida Blanco$5.00
- Partida Blanco DBL$10.00
- Partida Reposado$6.00
- Partida Reposado DBL$12.00
- Rooster Rojo Pineapple Anejo$8.00
- Rooster Rojo Pineapple Anejo DBL$16.00
- Tanteo Habenaro$5.00
- Tanteo Habenaro DBL$10.00
- Yuu Baal Pechuga Mezcal$8.00
- Yuu Baal Pechuga Mezcal DBL$16.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$14.00
- Casamigos Mezcal DBL$21.00
- Maestro dobel anejo$20.00
- Padre anejo$12.00
- Padre anejo dbl$24.00
- Amador -Double Barrel Chard$10.00
- Amador -Double Barrel Chard DBL$15.00
- Angels Envy Bourbon$14.00
- Angels Envy Bourbon DBL$21.00
- Angels Envy Rye$21.00
- Angels Envy Rye DBL$31.00
- Backbone$9.00
- Backbone DBL$13.00
- Ballotin Bourbon Ball$7.00
- Ballotin Bourbon Ball DBL$10.50
- Ballotin Caramel Turtle$7.00
- Ballotin Caramel Turtle DBL$10.50
- Ballotin Chocolate Mint$7.00
- Ballotin Chocolate Mint DBL$10.50
- Barrell Bourbon Dovetail$13.00
- Barrell Bourbon Dovetail DBL$20.00
- Barrell BourbonVantage$16.00
- Barrell BourbonVantage DBL$24.00
- Barrell Seagrass Rye$16.00
- Barrell Seagrass Rye DBL$24.00
- Basil Hayden - Bourbon$16.00
- Basil Hayden - Bourbon DBL$24.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$18.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye DBL$27.00
- Ben Holladay BIB$18.00
- Ben Holladay BIB DBL$27.00
- Blantons$25.00
- Bone Snapper$9.00
- Bone Snapper DBL$13.00
- Boundary Oak Lincoln$16.00
- Boundary Oak Lincoln DBL$24.00
- BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon$10.00
- BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon DBL$15.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$12.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye DBL$18.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Bulleit Bourbon DBL$13.00
- Bushmills -Peaky Blinders$14.00
- Bushmills -Peaky Blinders DBL$21.00
- Buzzards Roost American Oak$15.00
- Buzzards Roost American Oak DBL$22.00
- Buzzards Roost Barrel Strength$18.00
- Buzzards Roost Barrel Strength DBL$21.00
- Buzzards Roost Char 1$13.00
- Buzzards Roost Char 1 DBL$16.00
- Buzzards Roost Rye$20.00
- Buzzards Roost Rye DBL$23.00
- Caribou Canadian Whiskey$24.00
- Caribou Canadian Whiskey DBL$36.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$8.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla DBL$12.00
- Davies County Cab Cask$12.00
- Davies County Cab Cask DBL$18.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$16.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel DBL$24.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$14.00
- Four Roses Small Batch DBL$21.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$18.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select DBL$27.00
- Four Roses Yellow Label$12.00
- Four Roses Yellow Label DBL$18.00
- French Connection$30.00
- French Connection DBL$45.00
- High West American Prairie$15.00
- High West American Prairie DBL$22.50
- High West Bourbon$13.00
- High West Bourbon DBL$19.00
- High West Campfire$20.00
- High West Campfire DBL$30.00
- High West Double Rye$12.00
- High West Double Rye DBL$18.00
- High West Rendevouz Rye$18.00
- High West Rendevouz Rye DBL$24.00
- Highest midwinter's night dram$30.00
- Highest midwinter's night dram DBL$45.00
- J.W. Dant$8.00
- J.W. Dant$12.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$10.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$7.00
- Jack Daniels Fire DBL$10.00
- Jack Daniels Gold$35.00
- Jack Daniels Gold DBL$52.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson DBL$12.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Jameson Orange DBL$12.00
- Jefferson Ocean Aged$16.00
- Jefferson Ocean Aged DBL$24.00
- Jefferson Reserve$16.00
- Jefferson Reserve DBL$24.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Jim Beam Black Label$12.00
- Jim Beam Black Label DBL$18.00
- Jim Beam DBL$12.00
- Johnny Smoking Gun$14.00
- Johnny Smoking Gun DBL$21.00
- Knob Creek 9$12.00
- Knob Creek 9 DBL$18.00
- Knob Creek Rye$12.00
- Knob Creek Rye DBL$18.00
- Magnolia BIB$16.00
- Magnolia BIB DBL$24.00
- Makers 46$12.00
- Makers 46 DBL$18.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Makers Mark DBL$12.00
- McKenna 10yr BIB$15.00
- McKenna 10yr BIB DBL$23.00
- Old forester bday bourbon 2023$30.00
- Old Forester Statesman$20.00
- Old Forester Statesman DBL$30.00
- Old Forester-1920$18.00
- Old Forester-1920 DBL$27.00
- Pappy Van Winkle$115.00
- Pappy Van Winkle DBL$173.00
- Rabbit Hole Cavehill$18.00
- Rabbit Hole Dareringer$17.00
- Rabbit Hole Kentucky Straight$17.00
- Rowan's Creek$14.00
- Rowan's Creek DBL$21.00
- Rum Prohibition$16.00
- Sagamore$16.00
- Sagamore DBL$24.00
- Sagamore- American Whiskey Rye$12.00
- Sagamore-American Whiskey Rye DBL$18.00
- Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey$9.00
- Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey DBL$14.00