The Vault Tavern 194 W Main St.

194 West Main Street

Pilot Rock, OR 97868

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$11.50

1/3 LB PATTY, CHOICE OF CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, AND ONION

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

1/3 LB PATTY, BACON, CHOICE OF CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, AND ONION

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.50

1/3 LB PATTY, SWISS CHEESE, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, AND ONION

THE VAULT BUGER

$13.50

1/3 LB PATTY, PROVOLONE CHEESE, PASTRAMI, PEPPERONCINI'S, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, AND ONION

MEAT TRIO BURGER

$13.50

1/3 LB. PATTY, BACON, HAM, CHOICE OF CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, AND ONION

16" PIZZA'S

CHEESE PIZZA

$19.00

PIZZA SAUCE, PIZZA BLEND CHEESE

PEPPERONI

$21.00

PIZZA SAUCE, PIZZA BLEND CHEESE, PEPPERONI

HAWAIIAN

$23.00

PIZZA SAUCE, PIZZA BLEND CHEESE, CANADIAN BACON, PINEAPPLE

MEAT LOVERS

$26.00

PIZZA SAUCE, PIZZA BLEND CHEESE, GROUND BEEF, SAUSAGE, BACON, PEPPERONI, SALAMI

CHICKEN BACON

$25.00

WHITE SAUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, CHICKEN PIECES, BACON, OLIVES, MUSHROOMS

BASKETS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.50

THREE CHICKEN STRIPS, CHOICE OF SIDE

FINGER STEAKS

$13.50

3/4 LB FINGER STEAKS, CHOICE OF SIDE

MINI CORN DOGS

$12.50

20 MINI DOGS, CHOICE OF SIDE

SUBS

CLASSIC SUB

$11.00

CHOICE OF MEAT & CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, ONION

CLUB SUB

$13.00

HAM, TURKEY, BACON, CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, ONION

TURKEY BACON RANCH SUB

$13.00

TURKEY, BACON, RANCH, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, ONION

APPETIZERS/SIDES

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.50

6 MOZZARELLA STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE.

DEEP FRIED SHROOMS

$7.50

1/2 LB BREADED AND FRIED MUSHROOMS.

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.50

8 POPPERS, CHOICE OF SAUCE.

WINGS

$11.00

1 LB WINGS, CHOICE OF SAUCE.

BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

1 LB BONELESS WINGS, CHOICE OF SAUCE

FRIES

$7.50

2 LBS FRESH CUT FRIES, CHOICE OF SAUCE

TOTS

$7.50

2 LBS TOTS, CHOICE OF SAUCE

O-RINGS

$9.00

1 LB ONION RINGS, CHOICE OF SAUCE

BRICK OF CURLY FRIES

$8.00

2 LBS FRESH CUT CURLY FRIES, CHOICE OF SAUCE

DEEP FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

NACHO'S

REGULAR

$9.50

CHIPS, CHOICE OF BEEF OR CHICKEN, NACHO CHEESE, TOMATO'S, OLIVES, ONIONS, SOUR CREAM, SALSA

EVEN BIGGER NACHO'S

$18.00

JUST LIKE THE REGULAR NACHOS BUT MUCH MORE!

TOTCHOS

$13.00

TOTS, NACHO CHEESE, TOMATO, OLIVES, ONION, SOUR CREAM, SALSA

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
