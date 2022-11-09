Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

The Vegan Butcher - Allentown 768 Union Blvd

1,295 Reviews

$

768 Union Blvd

allentown, PA 18109

Soy Fried Rice
The Rose Marie
Frozen Lemonade

Tacos (Online)

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$11.00

Tofu or Beef topped with ginger, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche served in a hand pressed tortilla.

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Tofu or Beef barbacoa topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche served in a hand pressed tortilla.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs topped with corn pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and creme fraiche on a hand pressed tortilla.

Bowls (Online)

Pineapple Rice Bowl

Pineapple Rice Bowl

$13.00

Rice, pineapple and carrots sauteed in coconut oil tope with seaweed salad, black sesame seeds and walnuts.

Soy Fried Rice

Soy Fried Rice

$13.00

Soy fried rice topped with pickled red onion, jalapenos, carrots and cucumbers, finsihed with a fried egg.

Sandwiches (Online)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Avocado spread, tomato, and basil on a French Baguette

Shroom ETA

Shroom ETA

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, tomato, arugula, with rosemary aioli on a French Baguette.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Arugula, tomato, red onions and chipotle aioli topped with a fried egg on a sesame Italian Bread.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$14.00

Tofu or Beef barbacoa topped with pickled red onions, jalapenos, carrots, cucumbers and cilantro aioli on a French Baguette.

Breakfast Banh Mi

$14.00

Burgers (Online)

The Rose Marie

The Rose Marie

$12.00

Diced tomato and red onions topped with rosemary aioli.

"CHIPs"

"CHIPs"

$12.00

Carmelized onions drizzled with chipotle aioli.

The Guapo

The Guapo

$13.00Out of stock

Corn Pico de Gallo topped with Avocado Spread

Egg Splosion

$12.00

Burger Topped wih Egg and Kimchi

Plain Jane

$11.00

Sides (Online)

Loaded Fries (Online)

Loaded Fries (Online)

$14.00

Lemon Fries topped with Tofu or Beef Barbacoa and chipotle aioli.

Lemon Fries (Online)

$8.00

Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.

Truffle Fries (Online)

Truffle Fries (Online)

$11.00

Tossed in Truffle Oil parsley and Parmesan Cheese

Street Corn (Online)

$8.00

Grilled corn on the cob with avocado spread and old bay seasoning.

Secret Menu (Online)

Breakfast Potatoes (Online)

$13.00

Lemon Fries topped with two Fried Eggs and finished with a dollop of Avocado Spread and a generous sprinkle of Scallions.

East Side (Online)

$11.00

Two Eggs Scrambled topped with Pico de Gallo, Creme Fraiche, and Cilantro. Served with a toasted baguette!

Queen City (Online)

$11.00

Two Eggs scrambled with Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Tomatoes. Topped with Scallions and served with a toasted baguette.

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

House Brewed Iced Thai Tea

$5.00

House brewed and sweetened.

Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Large Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pellegrino Can

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Tractor Tea

$5.00

Rotating Flavors

Water

$2.00

Peach Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

768 Union Blvd, allentown, PA 18109

Directions

Gallery
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown image
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown image

