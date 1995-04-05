Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Vegan Choice Midtown Miami

review star

No reviews yet

3301 NE 1st Avenue #103-1,

Maimi Dade, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fresh Fruit

Chilled Fruit Pearls

$5.00

Sandwiches

Chihuahua

$13.50

Freshly Baked Bread, Mild Chili Mayo, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Avocado & TVC Queso Fresco

Continental

$13.50

Freshly Baked Bread, Mayo, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes & Onions, Pickles, TVC Cheese & TVC Deli Turk

Mediterranean

$13.50

Freshly Baked Bread, Tomato Garlic Infusion, Black Olives, Lettuce, TVC Cheese & TVC Smoked Ham

Croque Monsieur

$16.50

Thick Sliced Nutty Loaf Bread, Dijon Aioli, TVC Ham, Thinly Sliced Plum Tomotoes Grilled To Perfection

Munich Bratwurst

$16.50

Freshly Baked Sour Dough Baguette, TVC Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, Mayo, Mustard & Roasted Vegetables

Mediterranean Shawarma

$16.50

Pita Bread Rolled With TVC Marinated Meats, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Loaded With Vegetables, Hummus & Creamy TVC Yogurt Style Sauce

Juices

Sunny

$7.50

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Bunny

$7.00

Freshly Extracted Carrot Juice With A Hint Of Ginger Root

Hulk

$8.50

Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Mint, Kale, Pineapple, Ginger root

Ruby

$8.50

Sweet Fruity Berries In Season, Golden Beets, Spiced With Turmeric

Bai

$3.50

KOMBUCHA

$4.00

GINGER SHOT

$2.75

Greek Organic Pomegranate Juice

$3.75

Vero Water Blends

Jamaica

$3.50

Vero Water Infused With Hibiscus Flowers & Shaken

Horchata

$3.50

Organic Rice Blended, Vero Water, Vanilla, Cinnamon & Shaken With Ice

BEER

CORONA

$4.50

HEINIKEN

$4.50

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

MILKSHAKES

VANILLA

$9.50

COOKIES N CREAM

$9.50

CHOCOLATE

$9.50

STRAWBERRY

$9.50

WATER

MINERAL WATER

$0.75

ALKALINE WATER

$3.00

PERRIE

$3.50

Journey Around The Globe

Texas Beyond Smokehouse Burger

$17.50

Mayo, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Onions, Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Spicy Chutney & TVC Crispy Bacon, Served With TVC Potato Salad

Pizza Bianca

$16.50

TVC Tomato Base, Roasted Vegetables, Beyond Sausage Topped With Heaps of TVC Mozzarella Style Cheese

Southern Style Vegan Chicken

$16.50

Crumbed With Herbs, Spices, Nuts, Pan-Fried & Served With White Creamy Sauce, Accompanied With TVC Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, With TVC Caeser Dressing Topped With TVC Parmesan Served With Freshly Baked BreaD

Nachos Acapulco

$15.50

Beyond Beef Chili Blend, Refried Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Baked With Heaps Of Cheese & Topped With Guacamole, Black Olives & TVC Sour Cream

Burritos Al Presidente

$15.50

Flour Tortillas Rolled & Baked With Beyond Beef Chili Blend, Refried Beans, Roasted Vegetables, Brown Rice & Mozzarella Style Cheese, Served With Guacamole & Salsa Verde On The Side

Sopes Mama Juanita

$15.50

Masa Cakes Filled With Beyond Chili Sausage, Roasted Vegetables, Refried Beans Topped With Guacamole, TVC Queso Fresco & Salsa Verde

Empanadas Buenos Aires

$13.50

Beyond Minced Meat Blend, Potatoes, Chickpeas, Green Peas, Encased Into a Pastry Dough & Baked, Served With Chimichurri

Tamales Guatemala

$16.00

Beyond Meat Style Blend, Encased Into Corn Dough Wrapped With Corn Leaves & Steamed, Served With Dipping Sauces

Lasagna Al Forno

$17.50

Layered Lasagna Pasta, Cream Sauce, TVC Bolognese Topped & Baked With Mozzarella Style Cheese

Linguine Carbonara A La Romana

$17.00

Pasta Cooked To Perfection, Blended With Chick Strips, TVC Crispy Bacon & Topped With TVC Parmesan Style Cheese

Penne Pasta & Sausage Napolitano

$16.50

Penne Pasta Cooked With Tomato, Garlic & Spicy Italian Beyond Sausage, Baked With TVC Cheese Blend

Shepherd's Pie

$16.50

Beyond Minced Meat Blend, Stewed With Root Vegetables, Green Peas, Topped With Mashed Potatoes & Baked

The One That Got Away And Chips

$15.50

TVC Fishless Filet, Crumbed With Herbs, Nuts, Pan-Fried & Served With Homemade Potato Wedges & Aioli

Lebanese Mezze Mania

$19.50

Roasted Vegetables, Beyond Spicy Sausage, Lebanese Style Samosas, Stuffed Grape Vine Leaves, Lentil Soup, Fattoush Salad Accompanied With Hummus & Tabouleh, Served With Hot Flat Bread

Nasi Goreng

$16.00

Indonesian Aromatic, Earthy & Smoky Flavoured Wok Fried Rice Served With Vegetables & Beyond Chunky Sausage

Singapore Dumplings

$16.00

Southeast Asian Favorite, Asian Pasta Pockets Filled With Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Steamed & Served With A Delicious Tangy Broth Flavored With Ginger, Garlic & Soy

Bangkok Pad Thai Salad

$14.50

Pad Thai Rice Noodles, Tofu, Veggies, Cilantro, Peanuts, Bean Sprouts, Tossed With A Tangy Sauce

Tokyo Ramen Bowl

$15.50

Rich Broth, Vegan Ramen Noodles, Tofu, Avocado, Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Flavored With An Array Of Herbs & Spices

Retail

Mind Body & soul 12oz

$12.00

French Roast 12oz

$12.00

Chamomile Tea

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Black Tea

$7.00

Ginger Tea

$7.00

Peppermint Tea

$7.00

Coffee Mugs

$6.00

Snacks

$1.00

HOT

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$16.00

PANCAKES

$9.50

FRENCH TOAST

$10.50

ASIAN RICE BOWL

$12.00

OATMEAL

$8.50

COLD

ACAI BOWL

$11.50

FRUIT YOGURT

$9.50

NACHOS AND GUAC/SALSA

NACHOS WITH GUAC/SALSA

$4.50

MIX SALAD

MIX SALAD

$4.50

FRIES

FRIES

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Vegan Choice is devoted to plant-based foods, prepared by inspiring culinary techniques, which every culture can fall in love with.

Website

Location

3301 NE 1st Avenue #103-1,, Maimi Dade, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
The Vegan Choice image
The Vegan Choice image
The Vegan Choice image

Similar restaurants in your area

100 Montaditos - Midtown
orange star4.4 • 797
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Blackbrick - Miami
orange starNo Reviews
3451 NE 1st Avenue Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Raccoon coffee Edgewater - 330 ne 30th st miami fl 33137
orange starNo Reviews
330 North East 30th Street Miami FL Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
orange starNo Reviews
3401 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Negroni - Midtown Miami
orange star4.4 • 273
3201 Buena Vista Blvd Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
La Latina
orange star4.1 • 1,345
3509 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Maimi Dade

Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Latina
orange star4.1 • 1,345
3509 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Midtown)
orange star4.8 • 527
3252 Buena Vista blvd Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Negroni - Midtown Miami
orange star4.4 • 273
3201 Buena Vista Blvd Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
The Sylvester
orange star4.5 • 95
3456 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maimi Dade
Shorecrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 3.4 (5 restaurants)
Little Havana
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston