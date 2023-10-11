BAR MENU

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$22.00

DBL Belvedere

$26.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$20.00

DBL Sipsmith

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$22.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Selva Rey Coconut

$10.00

Bacardi White

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Selva Rey Coconut

$20.00

DBL Bacardi White

$18.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalepeño

$13.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$13.00

21 Seeds Valencia Orange

$13.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio Añejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Rosado

$25.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Milagro Añejo

$13.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Ocho Añejo

$16.00

Ocho Plato

$14.00

Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Volcan Reposado

$15.00

DBL Well Tequila

$20.00

DBL 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalepeño

$36.00

DBL 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$36.00

DBL 21 Seeds Valencia Orange

$36.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Milagro Añejo

$36.00

DBL Milagro Reposado

$18.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$20.00

DBL Casa Amigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$36.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Añejo

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Rosado

$50.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$64.00

DBL Ocho Plato

$28.00

DBL Ocho Reposado

$30.00

DBL Ocho Añejo

$32.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$60.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royale

$10.00

Hibiki Harmony

$16.00

High West Dbl Rye

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Whistlepig 10 Yr

$21.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$12.00

Woodinville Port Bourbon Port Cask

$13.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$22.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$24.00

DBL Woodinville Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Woodinville Port Bourbon Port Cask

$26.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$26.00

DBL Knob Creek

$28.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$30.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Dewar's Wht

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$49.00

Talisker 10 Year

$17.00

Macallan 12 Year

$19.00

Macallan 15 Year

$29.00

Lagavulin 16 Year

$25.00

DBL Well Scotch

$18.00

DBL Dewar's

$22.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$98.00

DBL Talisker 10 Year

$34.00

DBL Macallan 12 Year

$38.00

DBL Macallan 15 Year

$58.00

DBL Lagavulin 16 Year

$50.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Midori

$11.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$12.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

East Side

$14.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita - Classic

$13.00

Margarita - Cadillac

$17.00

Martini

$14.00

Martinez

$12.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mojito

$15.00

Mule - Moscow

$15.00

Mule - Oaxacan

$16.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned - Classic

$15.00

Paloma

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Beer

Firestone 805

$7.00

Honest Abe Limoncello Cider

$8.00

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$8.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Beachwood Amalgamator West Coast IPA

$9.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hef

$9.00

El Segundo Citra Pale Ale

$9.00

Modelo Especial Lager

$9.00

Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA

$9.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin' Vanilla Cream Ale

$9.00

Smog City IPA

$9.00

Stella Artois Lager

$9.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$10.00

Guinness Irish Dry Stout

$10.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Miller High Life

$7.00

Bohemia

$8.00

Athletic Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale

$8.00

Athletic Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA

$8.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$10.00

White Claw - Mango

$10.00

PBR Tall Boy

$7.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Cab Sauv Z. Alexander

$15.00

Cab Sauv Simi Landslide

$28.00

Malbec Belasco Llama

$12.00

Red Blnd Pessimist

$16.00

Pinot Noir Castle Rock

$11.00

Syrah Paxton Natural Org Red

$15.00

Tuscan Red La Gerla Rosso Di Montalcino

$22.00

Red Blnd Tooth & Nail

$23.00

BTL Cab Z Alexander

$55.00

BTL Simi Landslide Cab

$108.00

BTL Belasco Llama Malbec

$40.00

BTL Red Blnd Pessimist

$56.00

BTL Pinot Noir Castle Rock

$30.00

BTL Paxton Red Syrah

$51.00

BTL La Gerla Rosso Di Montalcino

$84.00

BTL Renatto Ratti Rocche

$160.00

BTL Cab Orin Swift Palermo

$147.00

BTL Syrah Orin Swift Machete

$148.00

BTL Pinot Noir Benovia

$124.00

BTL Argiano Brunello Di Montalcino

$187.00

BTL Tooth & Nail Red Blnd

$88.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Chard Antica

$26.00

Chard Stone Cellars

$11.00

Pinot Grigio Santa Margarita

$18.00

Albarino Morgadio

$18.00

Sancerre Domaine Reverdy-Ducroux

$19.00

Gruner Veltliner Abazzia Di Novacella

$19.00

Sauv Blanc Kim Crawford

$13.00

BTL Antica Chard

$100.00

BTL Stone Cellars Chard

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Santa Margarita

$69.00

BTL Morgadio Albarino

$60.00

BTL Sancerre Domaine Reverdy-Ducroux

$74.00

BTL Abazzia Di Novacella

$66.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Kim Crawford

$44.00

BTL Dumol Russian River Chard

$152.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Rose Lorenza

$18.00

Rose Château D'esclans Whispering Angel

$17.00

BTL Rose Lorenza

$51.00

BTL Rose Château D'esclans Whispering Angel

$63.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

champ FAIRE LE FÊTE BRUT

$15.00

Col de Salici Vald Prosecco Extra Dry

$15.00

BTL Brut Faire La Fete Cremant

$48.00

BTL Prosecco Col de Salici Vald Extra Dry

$48.00

BTL Champagne Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label

$232.00

BTL Dom Perignon 12

$996.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$2.00

Coke - Diet

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

San Benedetto - Sparkling

$4.00

San Benedetto - Still

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

DINNER

Opening Acts

Frickles

$12.95

Fried kosher dill pickle chips served with a dill ranch dressing and sweet whole grain mustard dipping sauce (v)

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.95

Three street style beer-battered fish tacos topped with cabbage, cilantro lime crema, and pico de gallo. Served with a fire-roasted salsa.

Homemade Chicken Nuggets

$13.95

Served with homemade dill ranch, sweet mustard, and barbecue sauce.

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Classic buffalo style wings. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Battered Cauliflower Wings

$12.95

Tempura cauliflower and roasted carrots tossed in garlic and herbs. Served with a side of roasted pepper relish and garlic aioli (v)

Crispy Calamari

$17.95

Crispy squid tossed with lemon salt and served with a lemon garlic aioli.

Three Cheese Mac

$11.95

Elbow macaroni tossed in a blend of mozzarella, parmesan and smoked gouda cheeses (v)

Tvw Loaded Fries

$12.95

Seasoned french fries topped with melted cheese, sauteed onions, and real bacon bits. Served with house dressing.

The Green Room

Classic Caesar Salad

$16.95

Gem lettuce, arugula, and shaved parmesan tossed in a classic lemon anchovy dressing and topped with garlic butter breadcrumbs.

Marinated Tomato Salad

$17.95

Arugula, herb-marinated tomatoes, quinoa, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pickled red onions, and crumbled goat cheese. Served with a lemon vinaigrette (v)

Spinach Cobb Salad

$18.95

Tender spinach, romaine, tomato, cucumber, real bacon bits, hard boiled egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with a homemade dill ranch.

Stacked Lineup

Vw Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Crispy chicken breast topped with jalapeño and cabbage slaw on a soft Portuguese bun. Served with a garlic lemon aioli.

Turkey Burger

$16.95

Grilled herbed turkey patty topped with roasted pepper tomato relish, mozzarella, fried fresno chilis, greens, tomato, and onions on a soft Portuguese bun. Served with tangy barbecue sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Herb-marinated chicken breast topped with greens, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served on a French roll with a sweet dijon mustard sauce.

Grass-fed Burger

$16.95

Grilled grass-fed beef topped with sharp cheddar, sliced iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on a soft Portuguese bun. Served with a house dressing.

Black And Blue Burger

$18.95

Grilled grass-fed beef topped with sweet onion jam, blue cheese crumbles, and crisp arugula on a soft Portuguese bun. Served with a creamy dill ranch.

Roast Beef Dip

$22.95

Slow-roasted beef topped with char-grilled onions and horseradish cream spread on a French roll. Served with warm beef au ’jus.

Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.95

Slow-cooked pork topped with jalapeno and cabbage slaw on a soft Portuguese bun. Served with sweet and smoky bbq sauce.

Goat Cheese & Onion Jam Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Mozzarella, goat cheese, and homemade onion jam grilled and served on country bread. (V)

Cubano

$17.95

Thinly sliced smoked pork, yellow mustard, pickles, and swiss cheese served on a toasted French roll.

Headliners

Beer-battered Fish & Chips

$22.95

Crispy cod, classic English chips, and buttery peas. Served with a side of malt vinegar and tartar sauce.

Chicken Milanese

$25.95

Crispy pan-fried chicken breast topped with arugula, onions, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Served with a lemon vinaigrette.

Penne Arrabiata

$21.95

Slow-stewed ragu of tomato, garlic, and dry chiles cooked in olive oil. Served over tender, gluten-free penne. Topped with fresh basil. (vegan)

Salmon & Spinach

$28.95

Grilled salmon, sauteed spinach, quinoa, sweet pepper, and tomato relish. Served with a lemon cream sauce.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Crispy Chicken & Waffles

$21.95

Vip Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil (v)

Pepperoni & Spicy Honey Pizza

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy honey, herbs

Three Cheese & Spinach

$16.95

Roasted garlic spread, mozzarella, goat cheese, parmesan, spinach (v)

Chicken Meatball, Bacon, & Garlic

$16.95

Roasted garlic spread, herbed chicken meatballs, bacon, mozzarella, fresh rosemary

Sausage

$15.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, chili flakes

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, red onion, fresh cilantro

Brussels And Charred Onion Pizza

$15.95

Roasted garlic spread, shaved brussels sprouts, charred onion, parmesan cheese (v)

Side Stage

Sweet Potato Tots

$10.95

Served with a curried honey ketchup (v)

Hand-cut Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.95

Served with ketchup

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$7.95

Garlic & Brown Butter Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Sprinkled with breadcrumbs

After Parties

Flourless Chocolate Cake Sundae

$13.95

Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and sprinkles on top of warm chocolate cake. Drizzled with a mixed berry sauce.

Oatmeal Raisin Ice Cream Sandwich

$13.95

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two freshly baked oatmeal raisin cookies. Served with a salted caramel dipping sauce.

HAPPY HOUR MENU (6-7)

HH FOOD

Frickles

$5.00

Fried kosher dill pickle chips served with a dill ranch dressing and sweet whole grain mustard dipping sauce (v)

Battered Cauliflower Wings

$5.00

Tempura cauliflower and roasted carrots tossed in garlic and herbs. Served with a side of roasted pepper relish and garlic aioli (v)

Vw Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy chicken breast topped with jalapeño and cabbage slaw on a soft Portuguese bun. Served with a garlic lemon aioli.

Grass-fed Burger

$10.00

Grilled grass-fed beef topped with sharp cheddar, sliced iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on a soft Portuguese bun. Served with a house dressing.

Hand-cut Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Served with ketchup

HH Cocktails

Margarita - Cadillac

$10.00

Mule - Oaxacan

$10.00

HH BEER

Firestone 805

$5.00

Honest Abe Limoncello Cider

$5.00

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$5.00

Allagash White

$5.00

Beachwood Amalgamator West Coast IPA

$5.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hef

$5.00

El Segundo Citra Pale Ale

$5.00

Modelo Especial Lager

$5.00

Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA

$5.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin' Vanilla Cream Ale

$5.00

Smog City IPA

$5.00

Stella Artois Lager

$5.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$5.00

Guinness Irish Dry Stout

$5.00