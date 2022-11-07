- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- The Vern Bar & Grill - 2550 S. Alameda Ste 2544
The Vern Bar & Grill 2550 S. Alameda Ste 2544
No reviews yet
2550 Alameda Ste 2544
Vernon, CA 90058
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BURGERS
Single Smash Burger
5 oz. Angus beef patty. Served on a brioche bun, your choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Pickles, & Secret Sauce.
Double Smash Burger
2 Angus beef patties. Served on a brioche bun, your choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Pickles, & Secret Sauce.
BBQ Bacon Smash Burger
5 oz Angus Beef Patty served on a Brioche Bun. Your choice of cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce
Mac N Cheese Burger
5 oz. Angus beef patty Served on a brioche bun Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Bacon, Mac N Cheese, Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli, Crispy onions.
Breakfast Burger
5 oz. Angus Beef patty, Served on a Brioche Bun, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Mayo, Red Pepper Sauce, Tater Tots & your choice of cheese
Chili Cheese Smash Burger
5 oz Angus Beef Patty, Tillamook Cheddar , House made Chili, Mayo,Red Onions, Pickle served on a Brioche Bun
Guacamole Bacon Burger
Guacamole Bacon Burgers are grilled to juicy perfection, and topped with guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese!
Beyond Burger
Served on a Brioche Bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, your choice of cheese and Secret Sauce.
Mushroom Swiss
Topping the fatty meat is a small pile of Chopped onions and Cilantro, and Monterey jack on a crispy bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICHES & MORE
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, red Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, You're choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, red Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Honey Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, tangy slaw, pickle, & spicy mayo sauce.
3 Tenders & Fries
3 PC Tenders with one 1 flavors, regular Skinny fries, 1 dip. *** Don't want fries Sub a Side Salad or side of Tangy Slaw*** Add extra a dipping sauce for $.50 more
5 Tenders & Fries
5 PC Tenders with one 1 flavors, regular Skinny fries, 1 dip. *** Don't want fries Sub a Side Salad or side of Tangy Slaw*** Add extra a dipping sauce for $.50 more
6 PC Wings with Skinny Fries
6 Classic (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor, regular Skinny fries, 1 Dipping sauce. *** Don't want fries Sub a Side Salad or side of Tangy Slaw*** Add extra a dipping sauce for $.50 more
10 PC Wings with Skinny Fries
10 Classic (Bone-In) wings Choose up to 2 flavors, Skinny fries, 1 dip
SANDWICHES
BLT
Classic BLT with Premium applewood smoked bacon, served on sourdough, with avocado, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.
BARBECUE BRISKET SANDWICH
Our delicious barbecue brisket comes with pickles, Tanguay coleslaw, caramelized onions and barbecue sauce served on a Texas toast bread.
TUNA MELT
Premium Tuna, served on Ciabatta, White American Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onions, Mayo & Mustard.
PASTRAMI SANDWICH
Served on a French roll, grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
{ Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Hot Link } Fried Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on choice of White, Wheat, or Sourdough.
PLATES & BOWLS
TERIYAKI CHICKEN WITH RICE, & SALAD
Teriyaki grilled Chicken, steamed rice & salad.
TERIYAKI SALMON WITH RICE, & SALAD
FISH AND CHIPS PLATE
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL W RICE & VEGGIES
TERIYAKI SALMON BOWL W RICE & VEGGIES
SHRIMP AND CHIPS PLATE
SALADS
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, House Dressing
Chicken Cesar Salad
Romain Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips Tri-Color, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Serve with a Side of Caesar dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce & Cilantro Ranch Dressing.
Cobb Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes ADD Chicken for $2.00 more.
WRAPS
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Tenders, Shredded Cheese, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing. Stuffed in a Tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Romain lettuce and Caesar Dressing All stuffed in a Large Tortilla.
Tuna Avocado Wrap
Premium Tuna, Avocado, jack and Cheddar, Tomatoes, Romain Lettuce, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing all Stuffed in a large tortilla.
Nashville Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Tenders, crinkled Fries, Jack and Cheddar, Honey, Pickles, Nashville Seasoning All Stuff in a Large Tortilla
LOADED FRIES
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Tots
Chicken tenders, tater tots, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing.
Spicy Chicken Fries
Chicken Tenders, Seasoned Crinkle Fries, Tangy Slaw, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Pickles
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tater Tots
Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Parmesan Romano Cheese, Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
House Made Chili, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, Pickle, Chopped Red Onion, & Ketchup
Nashville Hot Chicken Fries
Nashville Chicken Tenders, Seasoned Crinkle Fries, Tangy Slaw, Honey Hot Sauce, & Pickles
SIDES & MORE
SEASONED FAT FRIES
Season Fat fries and your choice of one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more
ONION RINGS
One serving of onion rings and one dipping sauce. Add extra dipping sauce for $.50 more
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Sweet potato fries and one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more
SEASONED CURLY FRIES
Season curly fries and your choice of one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more
SKINNY FRIES
Skinny fries and your choice of one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more
TATER TOTS
Tater tots and your choice of one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more
CHILI CHEESE DOG
Classic homemade chili, Sprinkled with Shredded Cheese & Chopped Red onion.
LA STREET DOG
Bacon wrapped all beef hot dog, grilled peppers and onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, Siracha.
CUP OF TANGY SLAW
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
1 WAFFLE W FRIED CHICKEN BREAST
EXTRA DRESSINGS / SAUCES
EXTRA Ranch Dressing
EXTRA Caesar Dressing
EXTRA Bleu Cheese Dressing
EXTRA Balsamic Vinaigrettes
EXTRA Thousand Island
EXTRA Italian Dressing
EXTRA BBQ Sauce & Cilantro Ranch Dressing.
EXTRA Hot Sauce
EXTRA Sriracha Sauce
EXTRA BBQ Sauce
EXTRA Buffalo Sauce
EXTRA Ketchup
EXTRA Mustard
BOTTLE SODA
Coca-Cola Classic, 20 Oz. Bottle
The cool, bubbly taste of Coca-Cola Classic is the perfect partner for sunny days and lunch with friends. Grab a classic Coke to brighten your day at work, at home or out on an adventure with the people who matter most.
Coca-Cola Zero, 20 Oz. Bottle
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar offers the full, refreshing taste of Coke in a diet soda. Grab a Coke Zero, kick back and enjoy the fun, fizzy flavor that's perfect for pairing with lunch or an afternoon treat on the go.
Diet Coke, 20 Oz. Bottle
Diet Coke is the perfect refresher to give you the boost you need for a productive day. Grab a Diet Coke can to accompany your lunch, or keep plenty in the breakroom, so everyone can enjoy a tasty, bubbly treat.
Sprite, 20 Oz. Bottle
Nothing quenches a demanding summer thirst like the lemon-lime freshness of Sprite soda. Next time you need a refreshing, crisp beverage, reach for a Sprite can to satisfy that craving with a cool, clean taste.
Squirt Citrus 20 Oz. Bottle
Naturally flavored with other natural flavors. 240 calories per bottle. Caffeine free. Since 1938.
SOFT DRINKS / CAN SODA
TEA'S & JUICE'S
WATER'S
Dasani Purified Water - 20 fl oz Bottle
Designed to be a great tasting water, DASANI is filtered by reverse osmosis to remove impurities, then enhanced with a special blend of minerals for the pure, crisp, fresh taste that's delightfully DASANI.
SmartWater
Glaceau Smartwater is the crisp and refreshing bottled water that keeps you hydrated while infusing your body with healthy electrolytes. This special bottled water is especially important for those who lead an active lifestyle and prefer the natural taste of water over that of flavored sports beverages.
Crystal Geyser Sparkling Mineral Water
Our mineral water originates from a protected underground formation that flows to the surface of the earth unaided and naturally contain minerals.
Pellegrino Water
SELTZERS / CLUBTAILS
Clubtails SUNNY MARGARITA
Classic Lime Flavored Party Starter, Happy Hour at it's Finest
Clubtails LEMONADE MARGARITA
A fun twist on an all-American favorite! When you need the feeling of sunshine, pop open a can of our Lemonade Margarita!
Clubtails LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
Five Delicious Ingredients Electrify Your Tastebuds, Spiked Iced Tea Taste!
Clubtails SEX ON THE BEACH
Flawless Mix of Orange, Peach and Cranberry. Better Than You Know What!
White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer
White Claw Watermelon is the perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of watermelon.
White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer
White Claw Mango is the perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of mango.
White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer
White Claw Black Cherry is the perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of black cherry.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is the only spiked sparkling water beverage inspired by the legendary taste of Topo Chico Mineral Water.
Clubtail BAHAMA MAMA
IPA'S & PALE ALE'S
310 CALIFORNIA BLONDE 4.8% ALC
This light and refreshing blonde ale balances subtle malt sweetness with a touch of hops for a clean, crisp finish.
310 Stomped Shandy
805
BALLAST POINT BREWING SCULPIN IPA 6.5%
Blue Moon Belgian
BOTAS BLANCAS BELGIAN WHITE ALE
Cali-Squeeze Beer, Hefeweizen, Blood Orange
Calicraft Break Beat Hazy Double IPA
DESCHUTES HAZY IPA 6.4%
DESCHUTES IPA 6.2%
HEAD IN THE CLOUDS DOUBLE IPA 8.5%
INCLINED IPA 7.0%
An aggressively dry-hopped India pale ale with sweeter hop qualities of peach, mango, and tangelo give way to watermelon, pine, and earth, culminating in a zesty, bitter finish.
Lagunitas IPA
PALI CALI PILSNER 5.1%
PCH GOLDEN CHOCOLATE PORTER 6.0% ALC
STONE BREWING
WIT MODERN WHITE ALE 5.3% ALC
BOTTLES AND CANS
ADD MICHELADA MIX
Bud Light 16 fl oz Bottles
Budweiser Beer - 16 fl oz
CHELADA Limon Y Sal 4.4%
Mexico - Specialty Beer - 3.3% ABV. The newest flavor addition to the Modelo Chelada lineup - Limon Y Sal - is a refreshing take on a Mexican tradition. We hope you enjoy this beverage!
CHELADA NARANJA 4.4%
Mexico - Specialty Beer - 3.5% ABV. Brewed with beer and the refreshing flavors of mango and chili peppers, Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile is the perfect balance of fresh fruit flavor and a kick of spice.
CHELADA Pina Picante 4.4%
Mexico- Specialty Beer- 3.5% ABV. Served in a ready-to-drink can, Modelo Chelada Pina Picante offers a fun flavor experience. Brewed with beer and the refreshing flavors of pineapple and chili peppers, to deliver a perfect balance of fresh fruit flavor and a hint of spice.
Corona Extra Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles
Dos Equis Mexican Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles
Heineken Original Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles
Michelob Ultra Beer - 12 fl oz
Modelo Especial Beer - 12 fl oz
Pacifico Clara Mexican Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles
Stella Artois Belgian Beer - 11.2 fl oz Bottles
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
A Foodie Experience For The Everyday Worker!
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon, CA 90058