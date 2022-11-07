Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Vern Bar & Grill 2550 S. Alameda Ste 2544

No reviews yet

2550 Alameda Ste 2544

Vernon, CA 90058

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Smash Burger
SEASONED FAT FRIES
BBQ Bacon Smash Burger

BURGERS

5 oz. Angus beef patty. Served on a brioche bun, Chili, Tomato, Mustard, Pickles, and fresh Red onions.
Single Smash Burger

Single Smash Burger

$7.99

5 oz. Angus beef patty. Served on a brioche bun, your choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Pickles, & Secret Sauce.

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$10.99

2 Angus beef patties. Served on a brioche bun, your choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Pickles, & Secret Sauce.

BBQ Bacon Smash Burger

BBQ Bacon Smash Burger

$10.99

5 oz Angus Beef Patty served on a Brioche Bun. Your choice of cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce

Mac N Cheese Burger

Mac N Cheese Burger

$10.99

5 oz. Angus beef patty Served on a brioche bun Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Bacon, Mac N Cheese, Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli, Crispy onions.

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

5 oz. Angus Beef patty, Served on a Brioche Bun, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Mayo, Red Pepper Sauce, Tater Tots & your choice of cheese

Chili Cheese Smash Burger

Chili Cheese Smash Burger

$8.99

5 oz Angus Beef Patty, Tillamook Cheddar , House made Chili, Mayo,Red Onions, Pickle served on a Brioche Bun

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$10.99

Guacamole Bacon Burgers are grilled to juicy perfection, and topped with guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese!

Beyond Burger

$10.99

Served on a Brioche Bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, your choice of cheese and Secret Sauce.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$9.99

Topping the fatty meat is a small pile of Chopped onions and Cilantro, and Monterey jack on a crispy bun.

CHICKEN SANDWICHES & MORE

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, red Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, You're choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, red Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Breast, Honey Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Spicy fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, tangy slaw, pickle, & spicy mayo sauce.

3 Tenders & Fries

$9.99

3 PC Tenders with one 1 flavors, regular Skinny fries, 1 dip. *** Don't want fries Sub a Side Salad or side of Tangy Slaw*** Add extra a dipping sauce for $.50 more

5 Tenders & Fries

$11.99

5 PC Tenders with one 1 flavors, regular Skinny fries, 1 dip. *** Don't want fries Sub a Side Salad or side of Tangy Slaw*** Add extra a dipping sauce for $.50 more

6 PC Wings with Skinny Fries

$9.99

6 Classic (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor, regular Skinny fries, 1 Dipping sauce. *** Don't want fries Sub a Side Salad or side of Tangy Slaw*** Add extra a dipping sauce for $.50 more

10 PC Wings with Skinny Fries

$13.99

10 Classic (Bone-In) wings Choose up to 2 flavors, Skinny fries, 1 dip

SANDWICHES

BLT

$6.99

Classic BLT with Premium applewood smoked bacon, served on sourdough, with avocado, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.

BARBECUE BRISKET SANDWICH

BARBECUE BRISKET SANDWICH

$12.99

Our delicious barbecue brisket comes with pickles, Tanguay coleslaw, caramelized onions and barbecue sauce served on a Texas toast bread.

TUNA MELT

$9.99

Premium Tuna, served on Ciabatta, White American Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onions, Mayo & Mustard.

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$9.99

Served on a French roll, grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.99

{ Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Hot Link } Fried Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on choice of White, Wheat, or Sourdough.

PLATES & BOWLS

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WITH RICE, & SALAD

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WITH RICE, & SALAD

$10.99

Teriyaki grilled Chicken, steamed rice & salad.

TERIYAKI SALMON WITH RICE, & SALAD

$12.99

FISH AND CHIPS PLATE

$9.99

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL W RICE & VEGGIES

$9.99Out of stock

TERIYAKI SALMON BOWL W RICE & VEGGIES

$12.99Out of stock

SHRIMP AND CHIPS PLATE

$12.99Out of stock

SALADS

Side Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, House Dressing

Chicken Cesar Salad

$12.99

Romain Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips Tri-Color, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Serve with a Side of Caesar dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce & Cilantro Ranch Dressing.

Cobb Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, Hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes ADD Chicken for $2.00 more.

WRAPS

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fried Chicken Tenders, Shredded Cheese, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing. Stuffed in a Tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Romain lettuce and Caesar Dressing All stuffed in a Large Tortilla.

Tuna Avocado Wrap

$8.99

Premium Tuna, Avocado, jack and Cheddar, Tomatoes, Romain Lettuce, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing all Stuffed in a large tortilla.

Nashville Chicken Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Tenders, crinkled Fries, Jack and Cheddar, Honey, Pickles, Nashville Seasoning All Stuff in a Large Tortilla

LOADED FRIES

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Tots

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Tots

$9.99

Chicken tenders, tater tots, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing.

Spicy Chicken Fries

$9.00

Chicken Tenders, Seasoned Crinkle Fries, Tangy Slaw, Spicy Mayo Sauce, Pickles

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tater Tots

$9.00

Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Parmesan Romano Cheese, Garlic Parmesan Sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

House Made Chili, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, Pickle, Chopped Red Onion, & Ketchup

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$11.00

Nashville Chicken Tenders, Seasoned Crinkle Fries, Tangy Slaw, Honey Hot Sauce, & Pickles

SIDES & MORE

SEASONED FAT FRIES

SEASONED FAT FRIES

$3.99

Season Fat fries and your choice of one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.99

One serving of onion rings and one dipping sauce. Add extra dipping sauce for $.50 more

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

Sweet potato fries and one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more

SEASONED CURLY FRIES

SEASONED CURLY FRIES

$3.99Out of stock

Season curly fries and your choice of one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more

SKINNY FRIES

SKINNY FRIES

$2.99

Skinny fries and your choice of one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$2.99

Tater tots and your choice of one dipping sauce. Add EXTRA dipping sauce for $.50 more

CHILI CHEESE DOG

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$5.99

Classic homemade chili, Sprinkled with Shredded Cheese & Chopped Red onion.

LA STREET DOG

LA STREET DOG

$5.99

Bacon wrapped all beef hot dog, grilled peppers and onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, Siracha.

CUP OF TANGY SLAW

CUP OF TANGY SLAW

$1.99

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$11.99

1 WAFFLE W FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

EXTRA DRESSINGS / SAUCES

All EXTRA Dressings And Sauces $.50
EXTRA Ranch Dressing

EXTRA Ranch Dressing

$0.50
EXTRA Caesar Dressing

EXTRA Caesar Dressing

$0.50
EXTRA Bleu Cheese Dressing

EXTRA Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50
EXTRA Balsamic Vinaigrettes

EXTRA Balsamic Vinaigrettes

$0.50
EXTRA Thousand Island

EXTRA Thousand Island

$0.50
EXTRA Italian Dressing

EXTRA Italian Dressing

$0.50
EXTRA BBQ Sauce & Cilantro Ranch Dressing.

EXTRA BBQ Sauce & Cilantro Ranch Dressing.

$0.50
EXTRA Hot Sauce

EXTRA Hot Sauce

$0.50
EXTRA Sriracha Sauce

EXTRA Sriracha Sauce

$0.50
EXTRA BBQ Sauce

EXTRA BBQ Sauce

$0.50
EXTRA Buffalo Sauce

EXTRA Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
EXTRA Ketchup

EXTRA Ketchup

$0.50
EXTRA Mustard

EXTRA Mustard

$0.50

BOTTLE SODA

Coca-Cola Classic, 20 Oz. Bottle

Coca-Cola Classic, 20 Oz. Bottle

$2.99

The cool, bubbly taste of Coca-Cola Classic is the perfect partner for sunny days and lunch with friends. Grab a classic Coke to brighten your day at work, at home or out on an adventure with the people who matter most.

Coca-Cola Zero, 20 Oz. Bottle

Coca-Cola Zero, 20 Oz. Bottle

$2.99

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar offers the full, refreshing taste of Coke in a diet soda. Grab a Coke Zero, kick back and enjoy the fun, fizzy flavor that's perfect for pairing with lunch or an afternoon treat on the go.

Diet Coke, 20 Oz. Bottle

Diet Coke, 20 Oz. Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke is the perfect refresher to give you the boost you need for a productive day. Grab a Diet Coke can to accompany your lunch, or keep plenty in the breakroom, so everyone can enjoy a tasty, bubbly treat.

Sprite, 20 Oz. Bottle

Sprite, 20 Oz. Bottle

$2.99

Nothing quenches a demanding summer thirst like the lemon-lime freshness of Sprite soda. Next time you need a refreshing, crisp beverage, reach for a Sprite can to satisfy that craving with a cool, clean taste.

Squirt Citrus 20 Oz. Bottle

Squirt Citrus 20 Oz. Bottle

$2.99

Naturally flavored with other natural flavors. 240 calories per bottle. Caffeine free. Since 1938.

SOFT DRINKS / CAN SODA

The OG, the flavor that started it all—classic, cool, crisp lemon-lime taste that’s caffeine free with 100% natural flavors.
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.50
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50
Hi-C Flashin Fruit Punch

Hi-C Flashin Fruit Punch

$3.50
CAN Sprite

CAN Sprite

$1.50
CAN Diet Coke

CAN Diet Coke

$1.50
CAN Coke Zero

CAN Coke Zero

$1.50
CAN Coca Cola

CAN Coca Cola

$1.50

Enjoy Coca-Cola’s crisp, delicious taste with meals, on the go, or to share

TEA'S & JUICE'S

PURE LEAF

PURE LEAF

$2.75
HONEST ORGANIC

HONEST ORGANIC

$2.75
SNAPPLE

SNAPPLE

$2.75
Bai Antioxidant Infused Beverage

Bai Antioxidant Infused Beverage

$2.75Out of stock

A refreshing drink infused with antioxidants and natural flavors.

WATER'S

Dasani Purified Water - 20 fl oz Bottle

Dasani Purified Water - 20 fl oz Bottle

$2.50

Designed to be a great tasting water, DASANI is filtered by reverse osmosis to remove impurities, then enhanced with a special blend of minerals for the pure, crisp, fresh taste that's delightfully DASANI.

SmartWater

SmartWater

$2.75

Glaceau Smartwater is the crisp and refreshing bottled water that keeps you hydrated while infusing your body with healthy electrolytes. This special bottled water is especially important for those who lead an active lifestyle and prefer the natural taste of water over that of flavored sports beverages.

Crystal Geyser Sparkling Mineral Water

Crystal Geyser Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50

Our mineral water originates from a protected underground formation that flows to the surface of the earth unaided and naturally contain minerals.

Pellegrino Water

Pellegrino Water

$3.00

SELTZERS / CLUBTAILS

Clubtails SUNNY MARGARITA

Clubtails SUNNY MARGARITA

$7.00

Classic Lime Flavored Party Starter, Happy Hour at it's Finest

Clubtails LEMONADE MARGARITA

Clubtails LEMONADE MARGARITA

$5.00

A fun twist on an all-American favorite! When you need the feeling of sunshine, pop open a can of our Lemonade Margarita!

Clubtails LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

Clubtails LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$6.00

Five Delicious Ingredients Electrify Your Tastebuds, Spiked Iced Tea Taste!

Clubtails SEX ON THE BEACH

Clubtails SEX ON THE BEACH

$5.00

Flawless Mix of Orange, Peach and Cranberry. Better Than You Know What!

White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer

White Claw Watermelon Hard Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon is the perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of watermelon.

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer

White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw Mango is the perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of mango.

White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry is the perfect blend of seltzer water, the cleanest tasting alcohol base, and a hint of black cherry.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is the only spiked sparkling water beverage inspired by the legendary taste of Topo Chico Mineral Water.

Clubtail BAHAMA MAMA

Clubtail BAHAMA MAMA

$5.00

IPA'S & PALE ALE'S

310 CALIFORNIA BLONDE 4.8% ALC

310 CALIFORNIA BLONDE 4.8% ALC

$5.00

This light and refreshing blonde ale balances subtle malt sweetness with a touch of hops for a clean, crisp finish.

310 Stomped Shandy

310 Stomped Shandy

$5.00
805

805

$5.00
BALLAST POINT BREWING SCULPIN IPA 6.5%

BALLAST POINT BREWING SCULPIN IPA 6.5%

$5.00
Blue Moon Belgian

Blue Moon Belgian

$5.00
BOTAS BLANCAS BELGIAN WHITE ALE

BOTAS BLANCAS BELGIAN WHITE ALE

$6.00
Cali-Squeeze Beer, Hefeweizen, Blood Orange

Cali-Squeeze Beer, Hefeweizen, Blood Orange

$5.00
Calicraft Break Beat Hazy Double IPA

Calicraft Break Beat Hazy Double IPA

$5.00
DESCHUTES HAZY IPA 6.4%

DESCHUTES HAZY IPA 6.4%

$6.00
DESCHUTES IPA 6.2%

DESCHUTES IPA 6.2%

$5.00
HEAD IN THE CLOUDS DOUBLE IPA 8.5%

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS DOUBLE IPA 8.5%

$5.00Out of stock
INCLINED IPA 7.0%

INCLINED IPA 7.0%

$6.00

An aggressively dry-hopped India pale ale with sweeter hop qualities of peach, mango, and tangelo give way to watermelon, pine, and earth, culminating in a zesty, bitter finish.

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00
PALI CALI PILSNER 5.1%

PALI CALI PILSNER 5.1%

$6.00
PCH GOLDEN CHOCOLATE PORTER 6.0% ALC

PCH GOLDEN CHOCOLATE PORTER 6.0% ALC

$5.00
STONE BREWING

STONE BREWING

$5.00

WIT MODERN WHITE ALE 5.3% ALC

$5.00

BOTTLES AND CANS

Mexico - Specialty Beer - 3.3% ABV. The newest flavor addition to the Modelo Chelada lineup.
ADD MICHELADA MIX

ADD MICHELADA MIX

$3.00
Bud Light 16 fl oz Bottles

Bud Light 16 fl oz Bottles

$5.00
Budweiser Beer - 16 fl oz

Budweiser Beer - 16 fl oz

$5.00
CHELADA Limon Y Sal 4.4%

CHELADA Limon Y Sal 4.4%

$6.00

Mexico - Specialty Beer - 3.3% ABV. The newest flavor addition to the Modelo Chelada lineup - Limon Y Sal - is a refreshing take on a Mexican tradition. We hope you enjoy this beverage!

CHELADA NARANJA 4.4%

CHELADA NARANJA 4.4%

$5.00

Mexico - Specialty Beer - 3.5% ABV. Brewed with beer and the refreshing flavors of mango and chili peppers, Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile is the perfect balance of fresh fruit flavor and a kick of spice.

CHELADA Pina Picante 4.4%

CHELADA Pina Picante 4.4%

$6.00

Mexico- Specialty Beer- 3.5% ABV. Served in a ready-to-drink can, Modelo Chelada Pina Picante offers a fun flavor experience. Brewed with beer and the refreshing flavors of pineapple and chili peppers, to deliver a perfect balance of fresh fruit flavor and a hint of spice.

Corona Extra Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles

Corona Extra Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles

$5.00
Dos Equis Mexican Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles

Dos Equis Mexican Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles

$5.00
Heineken Original Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles

Heineken Original Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles

$5.00
Michelob Ultra Beer - 12 fl oz

Michelob Ultra Beer - 12 fl oz

$5.00
Modelo Especial Beer - 12 fl oz

Modelo Especial Beer - 12 fl oz

$5.00
Pacifico Clara Mexican Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles

Pacifico Clara Mexican Lager Beer - 12 fl oz Bottles

$5.00
Stella Artois Belgian Beer - 11.2 fl oz Bottles

Stella Artois Belgian Beer - 11.2 fl oz Bottles

$5.00

DRAFT BEER'S

Modelo Especial Draft

Modelo Especial Draft

$7.00
Pacifico Clara Draft

Pacifico Clara Draft

$7.00

Golden Road Brewing Ride On 10 Hop Hazy

$7.00
Golden Road Mango Cart Draft

Golden Road Mango Cart Draft

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00
Michelob Ultra Draft

Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.00
ADD Michelada Mix

ADD Michelada Mix

$3.00

Frozen Margarita

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A Foodie Experience For The Everyday Worker!

Website

Location

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon, CA 90058

Directions

