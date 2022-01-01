Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Victorian 2640 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

2640 Main St

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

white truffle oil, roasted garlic aioli, ketchup

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$28.00

salami molinari, prosciutto, point reyes bleu, truffle parmesan, pickled works, purple mustard, smoked honey, seasonal fruit, raisin toast

Chicken Sliders

Chicken Sliders

$16.00

crispy chicken, cabbage slaw, pickle, sriracha mayo, hawaiian bread

Crudite

$18.00

Labenh, zhoug,market vegetables, grilled pita

Steak Taco

$18.00

Skirt steak, avocado, pico de gallo, grilled green onion, chile de arbol

Fish Tacos

$18.00

local halibut, grilled cabbage, creme fraiche, pico de gallo

House Fries

$10.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$24.00

fresh mozzarella, san marzano sauce, basil

Salami Pizza

$26.00

san marzano, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, red onion, hot honey, calabrian chili, basil

Mushroom Pizza

$26.00

king mushroom, maitake, white beech, shimeji, grilled broccolini, creme fraiche, mozzarella

Salads

Spicy Mamba

$14.00

endive, parmesan, crouton, spicy caesar dressing

Wedge

$16.00

iceberg, tomato, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, bacon, candied walnuts

Steak Tacos

$18.00

korean BBQ tacos, kimchi, daikon, sriracha mayo, housemade tortilla

Fish Tacos

$18.00

rockfish, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo, salsa cruda, housemade tortilla, salsa

Acorn Squash Salad

$16.00

Blue Cheese, Radicchio, Arugula, Pistachio Gremolata, Balsamic

Mains

The Smashburger

$20.00

prime ground beef, caramelized onion, pickles, house 1000 island, house fries

Chicken Skewers

$25.00

Marys chicken, pita, labenh, potato, onion, baby peppers

Filet Skewers

$25.00

prime filet mignon, pita, labenh, potato, onion, baby peppers

Lobster Pasta

$26.00

Brown Buttered Lobster, Rigatoni, Parmesan, Basil

Spicy Rigatoni

$22.00

Parmesan, Calabrian Chili

Dessert

Banana Split

$16.00

ice cream-vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, whipped cream, macerated strawberries, almonds, chocolate sauce, cherries

Brunch

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$28.00

salami molinari, prosciutto, point reyes bleu, truffle parmesan, pickled works, purple mustard, smoked honey, seasonal fruit, raisin toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Crudite

$18.00

Labenh, zhoug,market vegetables, grilled pita

Parfait

$14.00

Breakfast Pizza

$24.00

Veggie Omelet

$20.00

The Smashburger

$20.00

prime ground beef, caramelized onion, pickles, house 1000 island, house fries

Breakfast Burrito

$20.00

French Toast

$16.00

Banana Split

$16.00

ice cream-vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, whipped cream, macerated strawberries, almonds, chocolate sauce, cherries

Bomani cold brew martini

$20.00

Bomani cold buzz, vodka, coffee liquor, sweet cream

Mojito sparkplug

$20.00

Bomani cold buzz, sweet cream muddled mint

Tequila Seltzer

$11.00

Chicken leaf boats

$15.00

Cooks Chicken, Bell Pepper, Onion, Sesame Dressing

Cooks' Chicken Wings

$15.00

Buffalo, Ranch, Barrel Aged Bbq

Mango Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Jalapenos, Chips

Asada Fries

$15.00

Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Spicy Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream

Acorn Squash Salad

$16.00

Blue Cheese, Radicchio, Arugula, Pistachio Gremolata, Balsamic

Egg Tacos

$16.00

Scramble Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Pico De Gallo

Pigs in a Blanket

$15.00

HONEY MUSTARD, JALAPENO CHEESE SAUCE

Speed

Well

$13.00

Call

$15.00

Premium

$17.00

Add Redbull

$4.00

Cocktails

$17.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

$9 Beer

$9.00

$10 Beer

$10.00

$11 Wine

$11.00

$12 Wine

$12.00

$14 Wine

$14.00

$16 Wine

$16.00

NA Bev

Americano

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Double espresso

$6.00

Capaccino

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Large Ferrarelle

$8.00

Coke

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Large Evian

$8.00

Small Evian

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Wine - Red

Folly of the Beast Pino Noir

$13.00+

Chop Shop Cabernet

$15.00+

Calamigos Canbernet

$12.00+

Daou Discovery

$16.00+

Austin Hope

$22.00+

Daou Pessimist

$14.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$12.00+

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$160.00

Bomani Brunch

Bomani cold brew martini

$20.00

Bomani cold buzz, vodka, coffee liquor, sweet cream

Mojito sparkplug

$20.00

Bomani cold buzz, sweet cream muddled mint

Peanut butter cup

$20.00

Bomani cOld buzz, vanila, peanut butter whiskey

Bomani can

$11.00

Bucket special

$55.00Out of stock

Tequila Seltzer

$11.00

Champagne and Sparkling

La Grand Courtage Blanc De Blanc

$17.00+

Laurent- Perrier La Cuvee Brut

$120.00

Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose

$150.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$500.00

Taittinger Brut La Francaise

$27.00+

Vodka

Reyka

$13.00

Scotch

MaCallan 12

$19.00

Whisky

Blackend Whisky

$15.00

Late Night Menu

Truffle Fries (Copy)

Truffle Fries (Copy)

$10.00

white truffle oil, roasted garlic aioli, ketchup

Fish Tacos (Copy)

$18.00

rockfish, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo, salsa cruda, housemade tortilla, salsa

Steak Tacos (Copy)

$18.00

korean BBQ tacos, kimchi, daikon, sriracha mayo, housemade tortilla

Chicken Sliders (Copy)

Chicken Sliders (Copy)

$16.00

crispy chicken, cabbage slaw, pickle, sriracha mayo, hawaiian bread

The Smashburger (Copy)

$22.00

prime ground beef, caramelized onion, pickles, house 1000 island, house fries

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A nice lounge to meet new people and grab some food and drinks. Either dine with us or party with us.

Location

2640 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vamos. Vamos.
orange starNo Reviews
2917 Main St Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
HEAVY HANDED
orange starNo Reviews
2912 Main Street Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street - 2908 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2908 Main Street Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Bread Head X JuneShine - 2914 Main Street, Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
2914 Main Street Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
The Waterfront Venice
orange star4.2 • 1,438
205 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
pasjoli
orange star4.5 • 2,813
2732 Main St Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston