American
Seafood
Burgers

The view grill

611 Reviews

$$

111 Lattingtown Rd.

Glen Cove, NY 11542

Soup

Seafood Bisque

Salad

Mixed Greens

Caesar Salad

Entrees

Baked Ham

$45.95

Salmon

$45.95

Lobster Tail and Shrimp

$55.95

New York Shell

$55.95

Roast Pork

$45.95

Cornish Hen

$45.95

Shrimp Parmesean

$45.95

Grilled Swordfish

$45.95

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

Carrot Cake

Brownie Ala Mode

Appetizers

Pork Wontons

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$12.00

View Grill Burger

$15.00

BBQ Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$14.00

Caesar

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Fries

Fries

$6.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

APPS

OCTOPUS

$15.00

COCO SHRIMP

$15.00

BUF CALI

$12.00

MUSSULS WHITE

$14.00

MUSSELS RED

$14.00

POKE TUNA

$16.00

BAKE CLAMS

$12.00

CHICKEN GYRO

$9.00

LAMB GYRO

$9.00

SALADS

BEETS

$14.00

WEDGE

$14.00

GREEK

$15.00

GREENS

$14.00

GR CHICKEN

$6.00

GR SALMON

$8.00

GR SHRIMP

$6.00

LOBSTER TAIL

$20.00

ENTREES

LOBSTER/SHRIMP MANGO

$55.00

SWORDFISH

$24.00

MAHI

$24.00

SALMON DILL

$23.00

SALMON SOUTHWEST

$24.00

PORK

$23.00

NY SHELL

$41.00

RIBEYE

$45.00

ONION CHICKEN

$21.00

EGG CHICKEN

$21.00

SOUVLAKI/ GREEK FRIES

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American cuisine prepared and presented by award-winning Chef Jeanine DiMenna from burgers to lobster tails Let us cook for you!!!

Website

Location

111 Lattingtown Rd., Glen Cove, NY 11542

Directions

