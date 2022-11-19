Restaurant header imageView gallery

The View at Echo Mountain Inn

review star

No reviews yet

925 Lakeledge Ct

Hendersonville, NC 28739

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinner

Dinner Options

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Rosemary seasoned fries, tossed with parmesan, truffle oil and herbs, served with garlic aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Brussel sprouts, bacon, blue cheese and balsamic glaze

Calamari

$12.00

Crispy fried squid tubes and tentacles, seasoned flour, house marinera

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Butterflied, panko breaded shrimp, served with our "Bang Bang Sauce"

Wings

$14.00

Eight wings, tossed in your choice of buffalo, barbecue or Cajun sauce served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dip

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Assorted artisan meats & cheeses, fruits, house made bacon jam, truffle honey, olives & bread

Tuna Crudo

$21.00

wild ginger vinaigrette, cucumber, wakame

Lobscargo

$18.00

Maine lobster, oyster mushrooms, Riesling garlic butter, swiss and fontina. Served with crostini

House

$5.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese and Croutons

Caesar

$5.00+

House Anchovy Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Apple and Pear

$9.00+

Mixed greens, apples, pears, cranberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and champagne vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheddar, swiss, hardboiled egg, heirloom tomato, choice of dressing

Summer Berry Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, candied pecans, seasonal berries and honey balsamic dressing

Peach Caprese

$8.00+

Fresh Peaches, burrata, arugula, tomato & basil

Beet Salad

$9.00+

Mixed green, roasted beets tossed in orange vinaigrette, topped with spiced walnuts and goat cheese

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Eight-ounce beer-battered cod, house made tartar sauce, and fries

Low Country Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Buttered shrimp, parmesan grits, sweet pepper an onions & tomato gravy

Short Ribs

$21.00

Cabernet braised, with root vegetables, demi glace, over garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken & Gnocchi Provencal

$20.00

Chicken breast with gnocchi, roasted tomato sauce, parmesan and spinach

Diver Scallops

$41.00

Pan-seared large scallops with linguine pasta in a lemon beurre blanc, accented by shallots, garlic, herbs, and tomatoes

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Breaded boneless chicken breast deep fried, fettuccine pasta, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Sun dried tomatoes, fettuccine pasta, charred lemon and caper butter cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, fresh tomato basil linguini pasta, garlic butter sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes topped with parmesan and fresh herbs

Cedar Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Char-grilled salmon on a cedar plank topped with a truffle compound butter, with asparagus & mushroom risotto

Crab Cakes

$35.00

Jumbo lump crab meat topped with arancini, warm citrus butter sauce, sherry glaze

All American Burger

$16.00

6oz custom mix of brisket beef, topped with aged cheddar, smoked bacon. served with lettuce, tomato, onion and fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Smoked gouda, smoked bacon, BBQ Chips, onion rings, BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and fries

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.00

Smoked blue cheese, balsamic onion relish, grilled tomato

Eagle Eye Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, candied bacon, fried egg, Kiamichi & spicy aioli

Shrimp Burger

$16.00

Tomato relish, ginger remoulade, mixed greens

12oz NY Strip

$30.00

Served with Fried smashed potatoes, Seasonal vegetables and topped with cabernet demi glace.

14oz Ribeye

$35.00

Served with Fried smashed potatoes, Seasonal vegetables and topped with cabernet demi glace.

6oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

Served with Fried smashed potatoes, Seasonal vegetables and topped with cabernet demi glace.

14oz Center Cut Pork Chop

$26.00

Brined for 2 days, Smoked, Grilled and dipped in bacon fat, served with house mac and cheese and seasonal vegetables topped with cranberry gastrique

Flat Iron Trout

$24.00

NC sourced trout, quinoa, Napa cabbage and Brussel mix, roasted tomatoes, topped with apple Pico

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$23.00

8 Jumbo marinated shrimp, garlic herb butter. Parmesan mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream

Baklava

$10.00

Filo Dough | Nuts | Honey

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Topped with strawberry compote

Pumkin Crème Brulee

$10.00

Pumpkin custard topped with caramelized sugar

Sorbet

$7.00

Non-dairy frozen dessert made with pears and red wine

Vegan Dessert

$12.00

Vegan, Dairy Free Ice Cream | Roasted Peanuts | Season Fruit | Whipped Coconut Cream | Vegan Chocolate Sauce

Warm Brownie

$10.00

Macaron Trio

$12.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Usually Green beans, asparagus or broccoli

Side Mac N cheese

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed potato

$4.00

Side Smash fried potatoes

$4.00

Side Rissoto

$4.00

Asparagus Mushroom Risotto

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Marinara and Penne

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The View. Located in the Laurel Park, this location offers a beautiful, classic dining experience perfect for any special occasion or date night out.

Website

Location

925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville, NC 28739

Directions

Gallery
The View image
The View image
The View image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eagle Bar & Grill - 925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville NC
orange starNo Reviews
925 Lakeledge Ct Hendersonville, NC 28739
View restaurantnext
Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery - Mills River, NC
orange star4.5 • 408
336 Banner Farm Rd Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurantnext
Bold Rock Mills River
orange starNo Reviews
72 School House Road Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurantnext
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards - 588 Chestnut Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
588 Chestnut Ridge Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
Conosur
orange star4.6 • 690
4195 Haywood Road Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurantnext
Zen Hen
orange star5.0 • 20
1794 Asheville Highway Hendersonville, NC 28791
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hendersonville

The Poe House
orange star4.7 • 425
105 1st Ave W Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
The 2nd Act
orange star4.8 • 206
101 E Allen St Suite 101 Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
Zen Hen
orange star5.0 • 20
1794 Asheville Highway Hendersonville, NC 28791
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hendersonville
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston