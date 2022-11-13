Bars & Lounges
The Vig Alehouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Heights' Best kept secret! We do our best to cultivate a friendly inviting atmosphere in the hopes that you'll be our next regular!
Location
501 Hilltop Road, Billings, MT 59105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights
No Reviews
520 Hansen Lane Billings Heights, MT 59105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Billings
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurant