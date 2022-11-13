Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Vig Alehouse

review star

No reviews yet

501 Hilltop Road

Billings, MT 59105

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Traditional
Boneless
Monte Cristo

Temptations

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.75

Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese curds fried in our Pabst Blue Ribbon beer batter. Served with our house-made marinara.

Deep Fried Cream Corn

$9.25

House Favorite with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.25

Six jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon & covered in a spicy Jim Beam BBQ sauce.

Vickle Fries

Vickle Fries

$10.25

Dill pickles cut, breaded and fried to order. Served with our famous chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Nachos-No Meat

$11.25

Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!

Nachos-Bacon

$13.25

Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!

Nachos-Ground Beef

$13.25

Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!

Nachos-Chicken

$14.25

Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!

Nachos-Brisket

$16.25

Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!

Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Death By Chicken

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Spicy Ketchup

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Drunken Chicken

$0.25

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Vings

Traditional

Traditional

$15.25

9 On-the-bone wings fried with a hint of spice and tossed in your favorite sauce.

Boneless

$12.25

9oz of boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

Big House Salads

Southwest

Southwest

$14.25

Grilled or crispy chicken served on mixed greens with black beans, tortilla strips, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions, & chipotle ranch.

Chicken Caesar

$14.25

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons, parmesan, tomatoes, & onions.

Large House Salad

$8.25

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, & croutons.

BBQ Brisket Salad

BBQ Brisket Salad

$15.25

Our house-made BBQ brisket served on mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, & bell peppers.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.25

Seasonal greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Salad Wraps

Southwest Wrap

$14.25

Grilled or crispy chicken served on mixed greens with black beans, tortilla strips, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions, & chipotle ranch.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.25

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons, parmesan, tomatoes, & onions.

House Salad Wrap

$8.25

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, & croutons.

BBQ Brisket Salad Wrap

$15.25

Our house-made BBQ brisket served on mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, & bell peppers.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.25

Seasonal greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Vignature Burgers

The Duke Burger

The Duke Burger

$15.25

A fresh, Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with BBQ Brisket, sautéed onions & melted cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.75

A fresh, Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

West Coast Burger

$15.25

A fresh, Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with pepperjack, avocados & bacon. Served on a brioche bun.

The Big Smack Burger

The Big Smack Burger

$15.25

A fresh, Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with mac n’ cheese & bacon. Served on a brioche bun.

Macho Man Randy Sandwich

$15.25

A fresh, Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with spicy cheese curds, pepper jack cheese and our house-made chipotle mayo. Served on a brioche bun.

The House Favorites

6 oz. Street Fight Red Fish & Chips

$13.25

Atlantic Cod fillets hand battered in Angry Hank’s Street Fight Red Ale beer batter. Served with slaw & choice of fries or soup.

12 oz. Street Fight Red Fish & Chips

$17.25

Atlantic Cod fillets hand battered in Angry Hank’s Street Fight Red Ale beer batter. Served with slaw & choice of fries or soup.

Smack Mac

$14.25

Montana made Italian sausage smothered in mac n’ cheese & bacon chunks. Served on a open-faced hoagie bun with your choice of fries or soup.

The Colonel

$16.25

An open-faced hoagie bun topped with Montana made sausage, BBQ Brisket, bacon, & mac n’ cheese.

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.25

Four breaded white meat chicken fingers, breaded, fried and served with your choice of fries or soup.

Sandwiches

OG Chicken Crush

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado slices, bacon, & Swiss. Served on grilled sourdough.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.25

Ham, turkey, American & Swiss cheese on crunch battered sourdough. Served with raspberry jam & powdered sugar.

Fully Loaded Philly

$14.25

Thinly sliced roast beef, peppers, onions, & mushrooms topped with our mac n' cheese sauce. Served on a hoagie. Served with au jus.

The Butcher's Brisket

$15.25

House-made brisket tossed in Jim Beam BBQ sauce & topped with cheddar & bleu cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with melted gouda. Served on a brioche bun.

Bookie Melt

Bookie Melt

$14.25

Thinly sliced roast beef on grilled sourdough topped with melted pepperjack cheese. Served with a cup of au jus.

French Dip

$14.25

Thinly sliced roast beef with melted swiss on a hoagie roll served with au jus.

Bastinado Club

$12.75

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, swiss, tomatoes, lettuce & mayo. Served on a croissant.

A la Carte

Small Regular Fries

$3.25

Small Garlic Parmesan Fries

$3.25

Small Salt & Vinegar Fries

$3.25

Large Regular Fries

$6.25

Large Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.25

Large Salt & Vinegar Fries

$6.25

Small Sweet Potato Tots

$4.25

Large Sweet Potato Tots

$7.25

Side Salad

$4.75

Small Mac N' Cheese

$6.25

Side of Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Soup

$3.25

Bowl of soup

$6.25

Mac N' Cheese

Macaroni and Cheesy Speakeasy

$13.25

Classic Mac

$12.25

Macaroni noodles tossed in smoked gouda & white cheddar sauce.

Country Mac

$14.25

Fried chicken, bacon & macaroni tossed in smoked gouda & white cheddar sauce.

Brisket Mac

$15.25

House-made brisket, BBQ sauce & macaroni noodles tossed in smoked gouda & white cheddar sauce.

Buffalo Mac

$14.25

Vig buffalo sauce, fried chicken, bacon & macaroni noodles tossed in smoked gouda & white cheddar sauce.

Drunken Mac

$14.25

Fried chicken, our famous Drunken Chicken sauce & macaroni tossed in smoked gouda & white cheddar sauce.

Daily Special

Daily Special *13

$13.25Out of stock

Check our FB/Insta for info on todays special!

Daily Special *13 (No side)

$13.25Out of stock

Check our FB/Insta for info on today's special!

Daily Special *14

$14.25Out of stock

Check our FB/Insta for info on today's special!

Daily Special *11

$11.25Out of stock

Check our FB/Insta for todays special!

Daily Special *11 (No Side)

$11.25Out of stock

Check our FB/Insta for today's special!!

Daily Special *12

$12.25

Check our FB/Insta for todays special!!

Daily Special *12 (No Side)

$12.25Out of stock

Check our FB/Insta for today's special!!

Non-Alcoholic

Sprite

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Apple Cider

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Clamato

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Heights' Best kept secret! We do our best to cultivate a friendly inviting atmosphere in the hopes that you'll be our next regular!

Location

501 Hilltop Road, Billings, MT 59105

Directions

