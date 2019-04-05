  • Home
A map showing the location of The VIG - West - 9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845, Peoria, AZ 85345

The VIG - West - 9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845, Peoria, AZ 85345

No reviews yet

9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845

Peoria, AZ 85345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food - The Vig

Starters

Blistered Shishito Pepper

$12.00

Served with chili garlic soy sauce

Chef's Board

Chef's Board

$24.00

Parma prosciutto, Olli calabrese, Olli finocchiona, seahive cheddar, smoky bleu cheese, brie, french pickles, fruit paste, house mustard, apples, grapes, grilled Noble bread

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Choice of buffalo, sweet chili, or BBQ. Served with celery, carrots, and bleu cheese dressing

Crisp Calamari

Crisp Calamari

$16.00

Pickled onions, shishito peppers, chipotle aioli, charred lemon

Guac & Salsa

Guac & Salsa

$14.00

Served with warm tortilla chips

Hummus

Hummus

$16.00

Roasted tomato pesto, pine nuts, olives, black pepper feta, fresh vegetables, seeded lavosh

Nachos

$14.00
Noble Pretzel

Noble Pretzel

$11.00

Served with queso and house mustard

Onion Rings

$12.00

Crispy red onions served with white BBQ sauce

Shrimp & Crab Ceviche

$19.00

Lime poached shrimp, blue crab, cucumber, red onion, radish, avocado, pepitas, pomegranate seeds, and corn chips

Smoked Queso

$12.00

Served with warm tortilla chips

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$14.00

Chili-crunch, chili aioli, smoky bleu cheese

Soup & Greens

Small Pozole

$7.00
Pozole

Pozole

$15.00

Red chili spiced Mexican soup with pork, hominy, cilantro, avocado, radish, red onions, cabbage

Small Arugula Salad

$8.00

Arugula, frisee, cherry tomatoes, oranges, pistachios, fried capers, citrus vinaigrette, parmesan

Large Arugula Salad

Large Arugula Salad

$14.00

Arugula, frisee, cherry tomatoes, oranges, pistachios, fried capers, citrus vinaigrette, parmesan

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$15.00

Roasted sprouts, baby kale, house bacon, roasted squash, candied pecans, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Chopped

Grilled Chicken Chopped

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn, watermelon radish, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, pepitas, tortilla strips, avocado, avocado ranch

Blackened Tuna Salad

$22.00

Romaine, pickled onions, green beans, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, olives, hard boiled egg, chili lime vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas

$27.00

Crab, shrimp, spinach, pepper jack cheese, blue corn tortilla, guacamole, green chili cream, and black beans

Herb Roasted Chicken Breast

$25.00

Fried potatoes, carrots, green beans, cipollini onions, lemon herb butter

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, smoked cheddar cheese sauce, roasted green chilis

Grilled Hangar Steak

Grilled Hangar Steak

$29.00

Marinated hangar steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Cauliflower puree, roasted squash, brussels sprouts, quinoa, pomegranate red wine sauce

Rigatoni

$23.00

Grilled chicken, chipotle cream, basil, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, and garlic

Sandwiches

Served with choice of fries or salad
Genuine Cheeseburger

Genuine Cheeseburger

$19.00

Rovey Dairy wagyu beef, cheddar cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Vig sauce

Grilled Mahi Mahi

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$21.00Out of stock

Tartar sauce, vinegar slaw, avocado, ciabatta roll

Hot Honey Chicken

Hot Honey Chicken

$19.00

Spicy honey, cheddar cheese, pickles, vinegar slaw, white BBQ sauce

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$20.00

Toasted country bread, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, roasted green chili, sauteed onions, chili broth

Tacos

3 tacos with local tortillas, cabbage, pickled onions, crema & cotija. Served with black beans.
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Served with habanero salsa

Pork Tacos

$17.00

Served with green chili salsa

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Served with Mahi Mahi and tomatillo avocado salsa

Caulflower Tacos

$15.00

Served with habanero salsa

Kids

Kids Sliders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Breaded and served with french fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Salad

$10.00

Dessert

Hot Fudge Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla gelato, peanuts, whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Vanilla gelato & caramel sauce

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Chocolate chip cookie, salted caramel gelato, chocolate & caramel sauce

Apple Pie

$10.00

Vanilla gelato

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.00

2 Scoop Gelato

$6.00

Margarita Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$8.00

1/2 Swt 1/2 Reg Fries

$8.00

Fruit Side

$6.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Avocado Side

$2.00

Chips Side

$1.00

Guacamole Side

$5.00

Bread Side

$2.00

Tortilla Side

$1.00

Lavosh Side

$2.00

Side of Vig Sauce

Wonton Chips

$2.00

N/A Beverage

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull S/F

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Fiji

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Purezza Sparkling

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Refill

Coffee/Tea

Cult Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845, Peoria, AZ 85345

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

