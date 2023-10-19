- Home
- The Villa - 23036 Joaquin Gully Road
The Villa 23036 Joaquin Gully Road
23036 Joaquin Gully Road
Twain Harte, CA 95383
Food
small plates
cream cheese spread on our homemade crostini toped with smoked salmon
chopped mixed olives mixed and put on crostini
baked brie ad fig jam with crostini
homemade naan with variety hummus
chefs choice cheese jam, fruits and crackers,bread
chef choice meats and cheese and bread
carefully crafted for our plant based patrons
garlic herb clams sauteed
butter garlic lemon shrimp sauteed
shrimp, scallop,clams and musselscookedin our spicy tomato sauce
vrisan favorite pretzels with cheese and mustard
Season with cajun and herbs roasted in our wood fired oven
Fried raviolis serve with our marinara sauce
chicken strip, mozzarella, cheese, sticks, and onion rings
seasoned and breaded calamaris fried and served with cocktail sauce
chioce of bbq, buffalo and curry
christine's fav mashed potatoes loaded with sour cream bacon bits, chives and cheddar cheese
Sandwiches
Turkey and pesto on homemade focaccia bread
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil in Oklahoma focaccia drizzle with balsamic vinegar and oil
On our homemade focaccia bread, grill chicken, garlic, aïoli sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles on our focaccia bread
Fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on our focaccia bread
Fried chicken with marinara and mozzarella cheese on our focaccia bread
Salmon burger patty with lettuce, tomatoes and pickled red onions
Burgers
4 barbecue beef sliders
Turkey burger patty with Jack cheese, side of mayo, mustard and lettuce, tomatoes, onions
lamb patty with feta cheese side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Beef, patty with pepper, jack cheese, and Ortega, pepper, side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Beef patty with lots of grilled mushrooms and onions and Swiss cheese, set up lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Beef, patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, side of lettuce and tomatoes and onion
beef patty with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and grilled mushrooms, side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
soups and salad
Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Parmesan cheese, sprinkled with parmesan and italian dressing
Crispy hearts of romaine tossed with Creamy Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, leaves topped with olive oil and balsamic and Italian herbs
Fresh, seasonal vegetables, steamed and toss with olive oil and garlic
Crispy apple slices and honey, roasted pecans with goat cheese over fresh greens with balsamic
Fresh kale tossed in Italian style, lemon, Parmesan, and garlic dressing
quarter crunchy iceberg lettuce with creamy blue cheese dressing sprinkled with Parmesan and bacon bits
Pasta tossed with olives, artichokes peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh basil, and Italian dressing
fluffy quinoa, tossed with fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, kale vinaigrette, dressing, and feta cheese wrap dressing
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
23036 Joaquin Gully Road, Twain Harte, CA 95383
