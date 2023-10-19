Food

small plates

smoked salmon crostini
$13.00

cream cheese spread on our homemade crostini toped with smoked salmon

Mixed olive Crostini
$10.00

chopped mixed olives mixed and put on crostini

Fig, jam, and bread Crostini
$10.00

baked brie ad fig jam with crostini

Hummus
$14.00

homemade naan with variety hummus

Charcuterie, cheese board
$15.00

chefs choice cheese jam, fruits and crackers,bread

Charcuterie, meat board
$18.00

chef choice meats and cheese and bread

Charcuterie, vegan board
$15.00

carefully crafted for our plant based patrons

Garlic, herb clams
$15.00

garlic herb clams sauteed

Lemon butter shrimp
$12.00

butter garlic lemon shrimp sauteed

Seafood medley
$18.00

shrimp, scallop,clams and musselscookedin our spicy tomato sauce

Beer, pretzels
$10.00

vrisan favorite pretzels with cheese and mustard

Cajun roasted potatoe
$8.00

Season with cajun and herbs roasted in our wood fired oven

Fried cheese raviolis
$13.00

Fried raviolis serve with our marinara sauce

Sampler plate
$14.00

chicken strip, mozzarella, cheese, sticks, and onion rings

Fried calamari's
$13.00

seasoned and breaded calamaris fried and served with cocktail sauce

Wings
$14.00

chioce of bbq, buffalo and curry

Loaded mashed potatoes
$8.00

christine's fav mashed potatoes loaded with sour cream bacon bits, chives and cheddar cheese

loaded nachos
$13.00
cajun shrimp tacos
$12.00
osaka noodles
$10.00
Rib Eye Crostini
$16.00

Sandwiches

Turkey pesto Panini
$15.00

Turkey and pesto on homemade focaccia bread

Caprese sandwich
$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil in Oklahoma focaccia drizzle with balsamic vinegar and oil

Grilled chicken sandwich
$14.00

On our homemade focaccia bread, grill chicken, garlic, aïoli sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Buffalo chicken ranch sandwich
$15.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles on our focaccia bread

Fried chicken sandwich
$14.00

Fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on our focaccia bread

Chicken Parmesan sandwich
$15.00

Fried chicken with marinara and mozzarella cheese on our focaccia bread

Sea spicy salmon burger
$16.00

Salmon burger patty with lettuce, tomatoes and pickled red onions

Burgers

Barbecue sliders
$13.00

4 barbecue beef sliders

Thrive Turkey burger
$16.00

Turkey burger patty with Jack cheese, side of mayo, mustard and lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Kiwi Lamb burger
$17.00

lamb patty with feta cheese side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Ortega chille burger
$15.00

Beef, patty with pepper, jack cheese, and Ortega, pepper, side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Mushroom madness
$14.00

Beef patty with lots of grilled mushrooms and onions and Swiss cheese, set up lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

baconeater
$16.00

Beef, patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, side of lettuce and tomatoes and onion

The Villa
$14.00

beef patty with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and grilled mushrooms, side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

The Hamburger
$13.00

soups and salad

Garden salad
$5.00+

Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Parmesan cheese, sprinkled with parmesan and italian dressing

Caesar salad
$6.00+

Crispy hearts of romaine tossed with Creamy Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Caprese salad
$8.00+

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, leaves topped with olive oil and balsamic and Italian herbs

Steamed vegetables
$5.00+

Fresh, seasonal vegetables, steamed and toss with olive oil and garlic

Crisp apple salad
$13.00

Crispy apple slices and honey, roasted pecans with goat cheese over fresh greens with balsamic

Lemon kale salad
$13.00

Fresh kale tossed in Italian style, lemon, Parmesan, and garlic dressing

Classic wedge
$12.00

quarter crunchy iceberg lettuce with creamy blue cheese dressing sprinkled with Parmesan and bacon bits

Antipasto salad
$16.00

Pasta tossed with olives, artichokes peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh basil, and Italian dressing

Quinoa salad
$13.00

fluffy quinoa, tossed with fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, kale vinaigrette, dressing, and feta cheese wrap dressing

Tomato basil, bisque
$4.00+
Minestrone
$4.00+
Clam chowder (Friday's Only)
$4.00+
Lobster bisque
$4.00+
Chefs choice soup
$5.00+
butternut squash soup
$6.00+

Dinner

lasagna classico
$25.00
chicken parmesan
$25.00
Lemon chicken dinner
$25.00
Salmon dinner
$28.00
shrimp scampi
$25.00
spagetti meatballs
$23.00
fish and chips
$14.00
Rib eye
$45.00
meat ziti
$23.00
cheese ziti
$23.00
prime rib
$40.00
Spinach Lasagna
$25.00

Flat Bread Fiesta

Harvest Harmony Flatbread
$18.00
Cheesy Flat Bread Flatbread
$14.00
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
$15.00
The Bruschetta Flatbread
$15.00
The Villa Flat Bread
$19.00
The Greek Flatbread
$17.00
Caramelized Mushroom and Onion Flatbread
$18.00

Dessert

Tiramasu
$10.00
speciality Cheese Cake
$10.00
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
$10.00
Lemon Bar
$8.00
Lemon Berry Mascraprone Cake
$10.00

Chef's Special

Fried Chicken Pesto
$16.00
Savage Burger
$15.00

Sides

Basket Fries
$10.00
Basket Onion Rings
$12.00
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
$13.00
Mozzarella 1/2 's
$12.00
Basket of Garlic Fries
$12.00
Basket Of Garlic Sweet Potato Fries
$15.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.00
Kids Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
$9.00
Kids Penne with butter
$8.00
Kids Burger (1 Mini burger)
$7.00
Kids Burger (2 Mini Burgers)
$9.00

Beverages

Beer

Dying Beed Cascade
$8.00
Dying Breed Octberfest
$8.00
Dying Breed Lovers Leap
$8.00
Dying Breed Tradition Squeeze
$8.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$7.00
Deschutes Black Butte porter
$7.00
Lagunitas IPA
$8.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy
$7.00
Big Sexy Irish Red Ale
$8.00
Bottelegger Rocco Red Ale
$8.00
Kern River Isabelle Blonde
$8.00
Pendragon Dark Magic
$8.00
JackRabbit Imperial Stout
$8.00
Solid Ground Mexican Hat Lager
$8.00
KK Dzungle bohemian Pilsner
$8.00
Dying Breed Pilsner
$8.00
TAP17
$7.00
TAP18
$7.00
TAP19
$7.00
TAP20
$7.00
BEER FLIGHTS
$12.00
WINE FLIGHTS
$14.00
MIMOSA FLIGHTS
$12.00

Wine by Glass

Berryhill Chardonnay
$8.00
Berryhill Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Gossamer grenache Blanc
$9.00
Walking tree, Merlot
$9.00
Scott Harvey syrah
$10.00
Noceto Rośe
$9.00
BerryHill Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
Tickle Me Pink Rośe
$8.00
Bella Piazza montepulciano
$10.00
Levigne Chardonnay
$9.00
Gianelli Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Gianelli Vermentino
$11.00
I.S Chardonnay dwell of Joy
$10.00
I.S Verdejo
$10.00
Berryhill Cabernet
$8.00
Berryhill Merlot
$9.00
I.S Skully Zinfandel
$10.00
I.S Cabernet
$11.00
Gianelli Primitivo
$11.00
Noceto Barbera
$11.00
Rescue Dog Chardannay
$10.00
Scott Harvey Zinfandel
$10.00
Black Oak Pinot Noir
$10.00
BerryHill Zinfandel
$10.00
Super Strada Red Blend
$10.00

Wine by bottle

Berryhill Merlot
$35.00
BerryhillCabernet Sauvignon
$35.00
Noceto Babera
$45.00
Noceto Rośe
$40.00
Bella Piazza Montepulciano
$50.00
Inner Santum Verdejo
$40.00
I.S Chardonnay
$40.00
Inner Sanctum Cabernet
$40.00
I.S Skully Zinfandel
$40.00
Berryhill Sauvignon blanc
$40.00
Gianelli Pinot Grigio
$46.00
Gianelli Vermentino
$46.00
Gianelli Primitivo
$47.00
Gianelli Docetto
$60.00
Gianelli Niño
$60.00
Corkage Fee
$14.00
Berryhill Chardannay
$35.00
Tickle me pink Rośe
$40.00
Rescue Dog Chardonnay
$40.00
Scott Harvey Zinfandel
$42.00
Scott Harvey Syrah
$42.00
Kenwood Caberbet
$45.00
Walking Tree Merlot
$42.00
Black Pinot Noir
$40.00
BerryHill Zinfandel
$35.00

Tasting Flights

Wine Flights
$12.00
Beer Flights
$13.00
Mimosa Flights
$13.00

Cold Drinks

Dine In soda
$3.00
San pellegrino
$4.00
OJ
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
kids soda
$2.00
kids oj
$3.00
kids Apple Juice
$3.00
kids milk
$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Hot chocolate
$4.00
Latte
$5.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Mocha
$5.00
Espresso 1 shot
$2.00
Espresso double
$4.00

Mimosa

Classic Mimosa
$7.00
Tropical Mimosa
$7.00
Lavender Mimosa
$7.00
Peach Bellini
$8.00
Raspberry Peach Bellini
$8.00
Mimosa Flights
$10.00
Villa Big
$49.00