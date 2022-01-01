The Villa Diner imageView gallery
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

The Villa Diner

1250 Emmet St N

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Pancakes

1 Pancake

$2.50

1 Pancake, Apple

$3.00

1 Pancake, Blueberry

$3.00

1 Pancake, Chocolate

$3.00

1 Pancake, Pecan

$3.00

1 Pancake, Strawberry

$3.00

2 Pancakes

$5.00

2 Pancakes, Apple

$6.00

2 Pancakes, Blueberry

$6.00

2 Pancakes, Chocolate

$6.00

2 Pancakes, Pecan

$6.00

2 Pancakes, Strawberry

$6.00

3 Pancakes

$6.75

5 Pancakes

$8.95

Pancakes & Eggs

$8.75

Pancakes, Apple

$7.95

Pancakes, Blueberry

$7.95

Pancakes, Chocolate Chip

$7.95

Pancakes, Fresh Strawberry

$8.95

Pancakes, Pecan

$7.95

Pancakes, Strawberry

$7.95

Waffles

Waffle

$5.95

Waffle, Alaskan

$8.25

Waffle and Eggs

$7.95

Waffle, Apple Cinnamon

$7.25

Waffle, Blueberry

$7.25

Waffle, Chocolate Chip

$7.25

Waffle, Fresh Blue

$7.95

Waffle, Fresh Strawberry

$8.25

Waffle, Pecan

$7.25

Waffle, Strawberry

$7.25

Crepes

Crepes, Alaskan

$8.95

Crepes, Blueberry

$7.95

Crepes, Fresh Straw

$8.95

Crepes, Strawberry

$7.95

Crepes

$6.95

Crepes and Eggs

$8.95

Crepes, Apple Cinnamon

$7.95

Crepes, Nutella and Chocolate

$7.95

One Nutella Crepe

$2.75

French Toast

1pc French Toast

$2.95

1pc French Toast, Apple

$3.95

1pc French Toast, Blue

$3.95

1pc French Toast, Fresh Straw

$4.50

1pc French Toast, Straw

$3.95

2pc French Toast

$5.50

2pc French Toast, Apple

$6.50

2pc French Toast, Blue

$6.50

2pc French Toast, Fresh Straw

$6.50

2pc French Toast, Straw

$6.50

French Toast

$6.95

French Toast and Eggs

$8.95

French Toast, Apples

$7.95

French Toast, Blueberry

$7.95

French Toast, Chocolate Chip

$7.95

French Toast, Fresh Strawberry

$8.95

French Toast, Strawberry

$7.95

Omelets

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Bacon and Swiss Omelet

$7.95

Fresh Vegetable Omelet

$8.50

Sausage, Mushroom, and Cheddar Omelet

$7.95

Western Omelet

$7.95

Greek Omelet

$8.50

Custom Omelet

$6.50

Western Omelet / American

$8.50

Western Omelet/Swiss

$8.50

Western Omelet/Cheddar

$8.50

Western Omelet /Provolone

$8.50

Western Omelet/Jack

$8.50

Western Omelet/Feta

$8.50

Specialty Breakfasts

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.75

Biscuits and Gravy, Half

$4.95

Biscuits and Gravy/Eggs

$8.75

Cavalier Country Breakfast

$10.50

Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Super Big Complete Breakfast

$10.95

Wahoo, Apple

$11.20

Wahoo, Blueberry

$11.20

Wahoo, Chocolate Chip

$11.20

Wahoo, French Toast

$9.95

Wahoo, Fresh Strawberry

$11.95

Wahoo, Pancake

$9.95

Wahoo, Pecan

$11.20

Wahoo, Strawberry Pancake

$11.20

Straw French Toast Wahoo

$11.20

Fresh Staw French Toast Wahoo

$11.95

Eggs Any Style

The Basic

$4.95

The Standard

$6.95

The Deluxe

$7.95

Two Eggs

$3.00

One Egg Only

$1.95

Breakfast Sides

1 Crepe

$2.95

1 Egg

$1.95

1 Pancake

$2.50

Bacon

$3.25

Biscuits

$2.25

Breakfast Ham

$3.25

Corned Beef Hash

$3.25

Corned Beef Hash Well

$3.25

Country Ham

$5.25

Eggs

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.25

Hash Browns

$1.95

Hash Browns w/ Cheese

$2.75

Hash Browns Well

$1.95

Hash Browns Well w/ Cheese

$2.75

Large Grits

$2.50

Large Grits w/Cheese

$3.25

Sausage Patties

$3.25

Side Of Gravy

$1.95

Side of Tomatoes

$2.25

Small Grits

$1.95

Small Grits w/Cheese

$2.75

Toast

$2.25

Toast, Rye

$2.25

Toast, Wheat

$2.25

Turkey Links

$3.25

Side of Hollandaise

$2.50

Lighter Side

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.95

Bowl of Fresh Cut Fruit

$5.50

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Granola

$4.95

Bowl Of Strawberries

$7.95

Cup Of Strawberries

$3.95

Bowl Of Blueberries

$6.95

Cup Of Blueberries

$3.95

$ Apples

$1.25

$ Blueberries

$1.25

$ Choc Chip

$1.25

$ Fresh Blueberries

$1.95

$ Fresh Strawberries

$1.50

$ Ice Cream

$2.95

$ Nutella

$1.50

$ Pecans

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.75

$ Strawberries

$1.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad BLT

$10.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken/Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Classic BLT

$8.95

Gyro

$9.95

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Italian Sub

$9.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Villa Club

$9.95

Chicken Philly

$11.95

Turkey Reuben

$10.95

Chicken Tender Sub

$9.95

Chicken Noodle Soup (Cup)

$3.50

Chicken Noodle Soup (Bowl)

$4.95

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$3.50

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$4.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Quesadilla

$8.25

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled Turkey Melt

$10.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Patty Melt

$10.25

Grilled Cheese/Bacon

$8.95

Grilled Cheese/Ham

$8.95

Villa Cheeseburger

$10.25

Mushroom/Swiss Turkey Burger

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

Hamburger

$9.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Double Cheeseburger

$13.95

Chef Salad

$9.95

Strawberry and Spinach Salad

$8.95

Blue Cheese and Pear Salad

$8.95

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.95

Stuffed Tomato

$9.50

Fresh Garden Salad

$7.25

Side Salad

$4.50

French Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Fresh Fruit

$2.95

Tuna Salad

$3.50

Chicken Salad

$3.50

Hash Browns

$1.95

Cookies

$2.95

Large Potato Salad

$4.95

1 Chicken Tender

$2.75

Large Chicken Salad

$6.95

Cookies

$2.95

Pound Cakes

$2.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.95

Dish Ice Cream

$2.95

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Milk 12 oz

$2.50

Milk 16 oz

$2.95

Juice 6 oz

$1.95

Juice 12 oz

$2.75

Juice 16 oz

$3.25

Budweiser

$2.95

Bud Light

$2.95

Sam Adams

$3.95

Kids Pancake

$3.95

Kids French Toast

$3.95

Kids Choc Cake

$4.95

Kids Strawberry Cake

$4.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

1250 Emmet St N, Charlottesville, VA 22903

