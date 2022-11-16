The Villa - Good N U*
No reviews yet
124 East Plain Street
Wayland, MA 01778
Popular Items
Homemade Sauces, Dressing & More
Parbaked 9" Pot Pie
30" Loaf Bread
Marinara Sauce Jar
**Vegan/ Vegetarian**
Meat Sauce Jar
Alfredo Sauce Jar
**Contains dairy
Tom-Fredo Sauce Jar
**Contains dairy
Pesto Alfredo Jar
**Contains dairy **Contains nuts
House Italian Dressing Bottle
**Contains eggs
House Creamy Italian Dressing Bottle
**Contains dairy **Contains eggs
Cold Lasagna w/ Entree Purchase
Cold Spinach Lasagna w/ Entree Purchase
Pint Clam Chowder
Quart Clam Chowder
Pint Soup Of The Day
Quart Soup Of The Day
Can Pepsi
Can Diet Pepsi
Desserts
Appetizers
Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushroom caps with our rich seafood stuffing
Calamari App
Succulent calamari rings served with marinara dipping sauce
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Wings
Fried Clams App
Fresh whole belly clams fried to perfection
Garlic Bread (6 pieces)
Garlic Bread With Cheese (6 Pieces)
Garlic Bread (2 Pieces)
Garlic Bread With Cheese (2 Pieces)
Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh jumbo shrimp served with a side of cocktail dipping sauce
Toasted Ravioli
Jumbo cheese ravioli, fried and served with a side of marinara dipping sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Crunchy and cheesy, served with a side of marinara dipping sauce
Potato Skins
Deep fried skins topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
Onion Rings (Large)
Onion Rings (Small)
Villa Platter
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings. Served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
Fried Scallop App
House Favorites
Eggplant Parmesan
Baked Lasagna
Perfect blend of meat, cheese and sauce.
Spinach Lasagna
Our signature lasagna with a twist of spinach instead of meat.
Stuffed Shells
North end made. stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with marinara sauce.
Villa Special Haddock
Filet of north atlantic haddock topped with a rich seafood stuffing. Finished with lobster sauce
Toasted Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo north end cheese ravioli, lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Fish & Chips
Fresh haddock golden fried and served with crispy fries
Salads & Soups
Antipasto
A bed of fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, red peppers, red onion, genoa salami, provolone cheese, sea legs, and shrimp
Garden Salad
Crisp blend of iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers and croutons
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, shaved pecorino Romano, black olives, croutons, caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, chickpeas, feta cheese and creamy Greek dressing
Side Salad
Soup Of The Day
New England Clam Chowder
Made in house, The Villa is famous for this!
Chicken
Broiled Chicken
Farm raised organic 1/2 chicken
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Served in a rich creamy alfredo sauce. Served over imported fettuccini.
Chicken & Broccoli Scampi
Lean chicken sauteed with fresh broccoli in a garlic wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini
Chicken Alexander
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Chicken Marsala
Lean chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmagiana
Fresh chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce and topped with melted Mozzarella cheese
Chicken Piccata
Lean chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms and capers in a white wine sauce. Finished with a touch of lemon and shaved imported Parmesan cheese
Chicken Saltimbocca
Lean chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with prosciutto ham & cheddar cheese.
Chicken Cutlet
Fried chicken cutlet topped with home cooked marinara sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken
Farm raised, organic 1/2 chicken
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Chicken Alfredo
Steak & Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Tender and delicious, our most popular entree.
Villa Special New York Sirloin
Choice or better. Dry aged for tenderness and flavor.
Veal Marsala
Fancy veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Steak Tip Dinner
Marinated beef tips tender and juicy cooked to perfection.
Veal Alexander
Fancy veal sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese.
Veal Cutlet
Thin sliced veal fried and smothered in our home cooked marinara sauce.
Veal Marco
Fancy veal and fresh mushrooms sauteed in a Pesto Alfredo sauce atop a bed of imported fettuccini.
Veal Piccata
Fancy veal medallions sauteed in a lemon wine sauce with capers and mushrooms. Topped with shaved imported parmesan cheese.
Veal Saltimbocca
Tender veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with prosciutto ham & cheddar cheese.
Chopped Sirloin
Seafood
Baked Salmon Dinner
Filet of salmon baked with a touch of butter, lemon, and seasoning
Baked Scallops
Native sea scallops baked with butter and topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Baked Haddock
Fresh filet of North Atlantic haddock baked with a touch of butter. Topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with a homemade seafood stuffing
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini
Shrimp & Scallop Alfredo
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
Jumbo shrimp and sea scallops in a garlic white wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini
Fried Calamari Dinner
Fried succulent calamari rings served with a side of marinara dipping sauce
Fried Seafood Platter
Fresh haddock, shrimp, clams and scallops
Fried Sea Scallops
Tender sweet sea scallops in a tasty breading
Tender Fried Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp breaded and deep fried in trans-fat free oil
Golden Fried Haddock
Fresh filet of North Atlantic haddock so tender and sweet it melts in your mouth
Fried Clams
Fresh, sweet, tender, whole belly clams
Shrimp Parm
Cacciatore
Chicken Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Sausage Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Veal Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Shrimp Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Chicken & Sausage Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Pasta Specialties
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Our famous meatballs topped with home cooked marinara sauce on a toasted roll.
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese. With lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar.
Hamburger
"Crazy burger crazy man" - A real Yelp review. Really.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Fresh eggplant, breaded deep fried and topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. On a toasted roll.
Sausage Sub
Sweet Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce on a toasted roll. Add your choice of cheese, etc.
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Our famous veal parmigiana on a toasted roll.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Our famous chicken parmigiana on a toasted roll
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Veal Cutlet Sub
Pizza
Sides
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side French Fries
Side Mush Gravy
Side Vegetable
Side Italian Roasted Potato
Side Sweet Sausage
Side Baked Potato
Side Brown Gravy
Side Mashed Potato
Side Meatballs
Side Broccoli
Side Cole Slaw
Side Eggplant
Side Ravioli
Side Spinach
Side Rigatoni
Side Spaghetti
Side Fettuccini
Side Salmon
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Parmigiana
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Cutlet
Kids Fish & Chips
Kids Chicken & Broccoli Scampi
Kids Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Kids Veal Parmigiana
Kids Veal Cutlet
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Kids Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Kids Veal Parmigiana Sub
Kids Meatball Sub
Kids Hamburger
Well Done Only
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Rigatoni & Meatball
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
Kids Fettuccini & Meatball
Kids Ravioli & Meatball
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Kid's E/P
124 East Plain Street, Wayland, MA 01778
