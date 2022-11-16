A map showing the location of The Villa - Good N U* View gallery

The Villa - Good N U*

124 East Plain Street

Wayland, MA 01778

Popular Items

Chicken Parmagiana
Cheese Pizza
2 Way Combo Online

Homemade Sauces, Dressing & More

Parbaked 9" Pot Pie

$10.99

30" Loaf Bread

$7.00
Marinara Sauce Jar

Marinara Sauce Jar

$7.99

**Vegan/ Vegetarian**

Meat Sauce Jar

Meat Sauce Jar

$8.99
Alfredo Sauce Jar

Alfredo Sauce Jar

$8.99

**Contains dairy

Tom-Fredo Sauce Jar

Tom-Fredo Sauce Jar

$8.99

**Contains dairy

Pesto Alfredo Jar

Pesto Alfredo Jar

$8.99

**Contains dairy **Contains nuts

House Italian Dressing Bottle

House Italian Dressing Bottle

$9.99

**Contains eggs

House Creamy Italian Dressing Bottle

House Creamy Italian Dressing Bottle

$9.99

**Contains dairy **Contains eggs

Cold Lasagna w/ Entree Purchase

$9.99

Cold Spinach Lasagna w/ Entree Purchase

$9.99

Pint Clam Chowder

$14.99

Quart Clam Chowder

$23.99

Pint Soup Of The Day

$9.99

Quart Soup Of The Day

$16.99

Can Pepsi

$1.25

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Desserts

French Silk Pie

$6.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.99

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

Apple Pie

$6.99

Blueberry Pie

$6.99

Grapenut Pudding

$5.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Lemon Cream Cake

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Cannoli

$2.99

Spumoni

$5.99

Pecan Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.99

Large mushroom caps with our rich seafood stuffing

Calamari App

$11.99

Succulent calamari rings served with marinara dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Fried Clams App

$18.99

Fresh whole belly clams fried to perfection

Garlic Bread (6 pieces)

Garlic Bread (6 pieces)

$7.99
Garlic Bread With Cheese (6 Pieces)

Garlic Bread With Cheese (6 Pieces)

$8.50

Garlic Bread (2 Pieces)

$4.50

Garlic Bread With Cheese (2 Pieces)

$5.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp served with a side of cocktail dipping sauce

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Jumbo cheese ravioli, fried and served with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$12.99

Crunchy and cheesy, served with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Potato Skins

$8.99

Deep fried skins topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese

Onion Rings (Large)

$8.99

Onion Rings (Small)

$6.50

Villa Platter

$13.99

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings. Served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Fried Scallop App

$18.99

House Favorites

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.99
Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$17.99

Perfect blend of meat, cheese and sauce.

Spinach Lasagna

$17.99

Our signature lasagna with a twist of spinach instead of meat.

Stuffed Shells

$16.99

North end made. stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with marinara sauce.

Villa Special Haddock

$24.99

Filet of north atlantic haddock topped with a rich seafood stuffing. Finished with lobster sauce

Toasted Ravioli Dinner

$17.99

Jumbo north end cheese ravioli, lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Fresh haddock golden fried and served with crispy fries

Salads & Soups

Antipasto

$12.99+

A bed of fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, red peppers, red onion, genoa salami, provolone cheese, sea legs, and shrimp

Garden Salad

$7.99

Crisp blend of iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers and croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine, shaved pecorino Romano, black olives, croutons, caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, chickpeas, feta cheese and creamy Greek dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.99+
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$6.99+

Made in house, The Villa is famous for this!

Chicken

Broiled Chicken

$18.99

Farm raised organic 1/2 chicken

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$21.99

Served in a rich creamy alfredo sauce. Served over imported fettuccini.

Chicken & Broccoli Scampi

Chicken & Broccoli Scampi

$21.99

Lean chicken sauteed with fresh broccoli in a garlic wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini

Chicken Alexander

$22.99

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$17.99

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Lean chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmagiana

$20.99

Fresh chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce and topped with melted Mozzarella cheese

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

Lean chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms and capers in a white wine sauce. Finished with a touch of lemon and shaved imported Parmesan cheese

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.99

Lean chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with prosciutto ham & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Cutlet

$19.99

Fried chicken cutlet topped with home cooked marinara sauce.

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.99

Farm raised, organic 1/2 chicken

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Steak & Veal

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Tender and delicious, our most popular entree.

Villa Special New York Sirloin

$24.99+

Choice or better. Dry aged for tenderness and flavor.

Veal Marsala

$22.99

Fancy veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Steak Tip Dinner

$21.99

Marinated beef tips tender and juicy cooked to perfection.

Veal Alexander

$24.99

Fancy veal sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese.

Veal Cutlet

$21.99

Thin sliced veal fried and smothered in our home cooked marinara sauce.

Veal Marco

$23.99

Fancy veal and fresh mushrooms sauteed in a Pesto Alfredo sauce atop a bed of imported fettuccini.

Veal Piccata

$22.99

Fancy veal medallions sauteed in a lemon wine sauce with capers and mushrooms. Topped with shaved imported parmesan cheese.

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.99

Tender veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with prosciutto ham & cheddar cheese.

Chopped Sirloin

$18.99

Combos

2 Way Combo Online

$25.99

3 Way Combo Online

$27.99

Seafood

Baked Salmon Dinner

$24.99

Filet of salmon baked with a touch of butter, lemon, and seasoning

Baked Scallops

$29.99

Native sea scallops baked with butter and topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Baked Haddock

$21.99

Fresh filet of North Atlantic haddock baked with a touch of butter. Topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$21.99

Jumbo shrimp with a homemade seafood stuffing

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.99
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini

Shrimp & Scallop Alfredo

$35.98

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$35.98

Jumbo shrimp and sea scallops in a garlic white wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini

Fried Calamari Dinner

$20.99

Fried succulent calamari rings served with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Fried Seafood Platter

$32.99

Fresh haddock, shrimp, clams and scallops

Fried Sea Scallops

$29.99

Tender sweet sea scallops in a tasty breading

Tender Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Jumbo shrimp breaded and deep fried in trans-fat free oil

Golden Fried Haddock

$21.99

Fresh filet of North Atlantic haddock so tender and sweet it melts in your mouth

Fried Clams

$29.99

Fresh, sweet, tender, whole belly clams

Shrimp Parm

$23.99

Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Sausage Cacciatore

$17.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Veal Cacciatore

$21.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Shrimp Cacciatore

$22.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Chicken & Sausage Cacciatore

Chicken & Sausage Cacciatore

$22.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Pasta Specialties

Rigatoni

$13.99
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$13.99

(Pictured: Marinara Sauce)

Fettuccine

$13.99

Ravioli

$17.99

Pasta Florentine

$12.99

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$13.99

Our famous meatballs topped with home cooked marinara sauce on a toasted roll.

Italian Sub

$13.99

Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese. With lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar.

Hamburger

$14.99+

"Crazy burger crazy man" - A real Yelp review. Really.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Fresh eggplant, breaded deep fried and topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. On a toasted roll.

Sausage Sub

$13.99

Sweet Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce on a toasted roll. Add your choice of cheese, etc.

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$17.99

Our famous veal parmigiana on a toasted roll.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$16.99

Our famous chicken parmigiana on a toasted roll

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$16.99

Veal Cutlet Sub

$17.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Topped with pizza sauce and blend of cheeses. Add your toppings. 12x12 inches, 8 slices.

Sides

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Mush Gravy

$4.99

Side Vegetable

$4.99

Side Italian Roasted Potato

$5.99

Side Sweet Sausage

$4.99

Side Baked Potato

$4.99

Side Brown Gravy

$3.99

Side Mashed Potato

$4.99

Side Meatballs

$5.99

Side Broccoli

$6.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Eggplant

$6.99

Side Ravioli

$7.99

Side Spinach

$6.99

Side Rigatoni

$4.99

Side Spaghetti

$4.99

Side Fettuccini

$4.99

Side Salmon

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$11.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Kids Chicken Cutlet

$10.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.99

Kids Chicken & Broccoli Scampi

$11.99

Kids Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$11.99

Kids Veal Parmigiana

$12.99

Kids Veal Cutlet

$10.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Kids Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Kids Veal Parmigiana Sub

$11.99

Kids Meatball Sub

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Well Done Only

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Kids Rigatoni & Meatball

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.99

Kids Fettuccini & Meatball

$8.99

Kids Ravioli & Meatball

$9.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Kid's E/P

$12.99

Sauce & Dressings

Marinara

$5.99+

Meatsauce

$7.99+

Dressing

$7.99+

Alfredo

$7.99+

Vesuvio

$9.99+

Mushsauce

$8.99+

Soup

$10.99+

Chowder

$14.99+
124 East Plain Street, Wayland, MA 01778

