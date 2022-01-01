A map showing the location of The Villa Restaurant Wayland 124 E Plain StView gallery
Italian
Seafood
American

The Villa Restaurant Wayland 124 E Plain St

489 Reviews

$$

124 E Plain St

Wayland, MA 01778

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.99

Large mushroom caps with our rich seafood stuffing

Calamari

$8.99

Succulent calamari rings served with marinara dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fried Clams

$17.99

Fresh whole belly clams fried to perfection

Fried Oysters

$15.99
Garlic Bread (6 pieces)

Garlic Bread (6 pieces)

$6.99
Garlic Bread With Cheese (6 Pieces)

Garlic Bread With Cheese (6 Pieces)

$7.99

Garlic Bread (2 Pieces)

$2.99

Garlic Bread With Cheese (2 Pieces)

$3.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp served with a side of cocktail dipping sauce

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

Jumbo cheese ravioli, fried and served with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Crunchy and cheesy, served with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Potato Skins

$7.99

Deep fried skins topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese

Onion Rings (Large)

$6.99

Onion Rings (Small)

$2.99

Villa Platter

$12.99

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings. Served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Salads & Soups

Antipasto

$11.99+

A bed of fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, red & green peppers, red onion, genoa salami, provolone cheese, sea legs, and shrimp

Garden Salad

$5.99

Crisp blend of iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers and croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.99

A bed of fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, black olives, and shaved imported Romano cheese

Soup Of The Day

$4.99+
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Made in house, The Villa is famous for this!

Chicken

Broiled Chicken

$17.99

Farm raised organic 1/2 chicken

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

Served in a rich creamy alfredo sauce. Served over imported fettuccini.

Chicken & Broccoli Scampi

Chicken & Broccoli Scampi

$19.99

Lean chicken sauteed with fresh broccoli in a garlic wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini

Chicken Alexander

$19.99

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$17.99

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Lean chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmagiana

$18.99

Fresh chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce and topped with melted Mozzarella cheese

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Lean chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms and capers in a white wine sauce. Finished with a touch of lemon and shaved imported Parmesan cheese

Chicken Saltimbocca

$20.99

Lean chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with prosciutto ham & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Cutlet

$17.99

Fried chicken cutlet topped with home cooked marinara sauce.

Southern Fried Chicken

$17.99

Farm raised, organic 1/2 chicken

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Pollo Al Vino Blanco

$19.99

Chicken sauteed with mushrooms and onions in a light wine sauce.

Steak & Veal

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$19.99

Tender and delicious, our most popular entree.

Villa Special New York Sirloin

$23.99+

Choice or better. Dry aged for tenderness and flavor.

Broiled Chopped Sirloin

$15.99

Angus ground beef grilled to perfection.

Prime Sirloin Steak

$30.99

12 ounce prime sirloin grilled to your liking.

Veal Scallopini Marsala

$20.99

Fancy veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Steak Tip Dinner

$19.99

Marinated beef tips tender and juicy cooked to perfection.

Veal Alexander

$21.99

Fancy veal sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese.

Veal Cutlet

$18.99

Thin sliced veal fried and smothered in our home cooked marinara sauce.

Veal Marco

$21.99

Fancy veal and fresh mushrooms sauteed in a Pesto Alfredo sauce atop a bed of imported fettuccini.

Veal Piccata

$20.99

Fancy veal medallions sauteed in a lemon wine sauce with capers and mushrooms. Topped with shaved imported parmesan cheese.

Veal Saltimbocca

$22.99

Tender veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with prosciutto ham & cheddar cheese.

House Favorites

Villa Special Haddock

$21.99

Filet of north atlantic haddock topped with a rich seafood stuffing. Finished with lobster sauce

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$16.99

Perfect blend of meat, cheese and sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Fresh eggplant, breaded, deep fried and topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese

Toasted Ravioli Dinner

$16.99

Jumbo north end cheese ravioli, lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Fresh haddock golden fried and served with crispy fries

Baked Manicotti

Baked Manicotti

$15.99

North end made, stuffed with ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Stuffed Shells

$15.99

North end made. stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with marinara sauce.

Spinach Lasagna

$16.99

Our signature lasagna with a twist of spinach instead of meat.

Chicken Alexander

$19.99

Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese

Combos

Chicken Cacciatore & Lasagna Combo

$20.99

Chicken Parm & Eggplant Parm Combo

$20.99
Chicken Parm & Lasagna Combo

Chicken Parm & Lasagna Combo

$20.99

Eggplant Parm & Lasagna Combo

$18.99

Veal & Eggplant Parm Combo

$19.99

Veal Parm & Lasagna Combo

$19.99

Veal Parm & Chicken Parm Combo

$21.99

Veal Parm, Chicken Parm & Lasagna Combo

$20.99

Veal Parm, Chicken Parm & Eggplant Parm Combo

$21.99

Seafood

Sole Picatta

$19.99

Filet of sole pan seared with mushrooms & capers in a lemon white wine sauce. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Baked Salmon Dinner

$21.99

Filet of salmon baked with a touch of butter, lemon, and seasoning

Baked Scallops

$27.99

Native sea scallops baked with butter and topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Baked Haddock

$19.99

Fresh filet of North Atlantic haddock baked with a touch of butter. Topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp with a homemade seafood stuffing

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$29.98

Jumbo shrimp and sea scallops in a garlic white wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini

Fried Calamari Dinner

$18.99

Fried succulent calamari rings served with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Fried Seafood Platter

$29.99

Fresh haddock, shrimp, clams and scallops

Fried Sea Scallops

$27.99

Tender sweet sea scallops in a tasty breading

Tender Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp breaded and deep fried in trans-fat free oil

Golden Fried Haddock

$19.99

Fresh filet of North Atlantic haddock so tender and sweet it melts in your mouth

Fried Clams

$27.99

Fresh, sweet, tender, whole belly clams

Fried Oysters

$24.99

Fresh shucked select oysters

Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Sausage Cacciatore

$16.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Veal Cacciatore

$19.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Shrimp Cacciatore

$18.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Chicken & Sausage Cacciatore

Chicken & Sausage Cacciatore

$17.99

Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce

Pasta Specialties

Rigatoni

$11.99
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.99

(Pictured: Marinara Sauce)

Fettuccine

$11.99

Ravioli

$15.99

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Our famous meatballs topped with home cooked marinara sauce on a toasted roll.

Italian Sub

$11.99

Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese. With lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar.

Hamburger

$9.99+

"Crazy burger crazy man" - A real Yelp review. Really.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Fresh eggplant, breaded deep fried and topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. On a toasted roll.

Sausage Sub

$10.99

Sweet Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce on a toasted roll. Add your choice of cheese, etc.

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$16.99

Our famous veal parmigiana on a toasted roll.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$16.99

Our famous chicken parmigiana on a toasted roll

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Topped with pizza sauce and blend of cheeses. Add your toppings. 12x12 inches, 8 slices.

Sides

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side French Fries

$3.99

Side Mush Gravy

$4.99

Side Vegetable

$3.99

Side Italian Roasted Potato

$2.99

Side of Anchovies

$2.99

Side Sweet Sausage

$3.99

Side Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Brown Gravy

$3.99

Side Mashed Potato

$3.99

Side Meatballs

$4.99

Side Broccoli

$4.49

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Eggplant

$6.99

Side Ravioli

$6.99

Side Spinach

$4.49

Side Rigatoni

$4.99

Side Spaghetti

$4.99

Side Fettuccini

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Chicken Cutlet

$7.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.99

Kids Chicken & Broccoli Scampi

$8.99

Kids Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Veal Parmigiana

$9.99

Kids Veal Cutlet

$8.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

Kids Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$7.99

Kids Veal Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Kids Meatball Sub

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Well Done Only

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Rigatoni & Meatball

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.99

Kids Fettuccini & Meatball

$6.99

Kids Ravioli & Meatball

$7.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Sauces, Dressings, & Miscellaneous

Pint Marinara Sauce

$5.59

Quart Marinara Sauce

$8.99

Pint Meatsauce

$6.99

Quart Meatsauce

$9.99

Pint House Dressing

$6.99

Quart House Dressing

$9.99

Pint Creamy Italian Dressing

$6.99

Quart Creamy Italian Dressing

$9.99

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$6.99

Quart Alfredo Sauce

$9.99

Pint Vesuvio Sauce

$7.59

Quart Vesuvio Sauce

$9.59

Pint Mushroom Sauce

$6.99

Quart Mushroom Sauce

$8.99

Pint Soup Of The Day

$8.59

Quart Soup Of The Day

$10.99

Pint Clam Chowder

$11.99

Quart Clam Chowder

$18.99

Loaf Of Bread

$3.50

Desserts

Apple Pie

$2.25

Grapenut Pudding

$2.25

Apple Crisp

$2.25

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Double Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$3.99

Tiramisu Cup

$3.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.99

French Silk Pie

$3.99

Banana Cream Pie

$3.99

Caramel Fudge Square

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Square

$3.99
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 E Plain St, Wayland, MA 01778

Directions

