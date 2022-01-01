The Villa Restaurant Wayland 124 E Plain St
489 Reviews
$$
124 E Plain St
Wayland, MA 01778
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushroom caps with our rich seafood stuffing
Calamari
Succulent calamari rings served with marinara dipping sauce
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Wings
Fried Clams
Fresh whole belly clams fried to perfection
Fried Oysters
Garlic Bread (6 pieces)
Garlic Bread With Cheese (6 Pieces)
Garlic Bread (2 Pieces)
Garlic Bread With Cheese (2 Pieces)
Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh jumbo shrimp served with a side of cocktail dipping sauce
Toasted Ravioli
Jumbo cheese ravioli, fried and served with a side of marinara dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Crunchy and cheesy, served with a side of marinara dipping sauce
Potato Skins
Deep fried skins topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
Onion Rings (Large)
Onion Rings (Small)
Villa Platter
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings. Served with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
Salads & Soups
Antipasto
A bed of fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, red & green peppers, red onion, genoa salami, provolone cheese, sea legs, and shrimp
Garden Salad
Crisp blend of iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers and croutons
Caesar Salad
A bed of fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, black olives, and shaved imported Romano cheese
Soup Of The Day
New England Clam Chowder
Made in house, The Villa is famous for this!
Chicken
Broiled Chicken
Farm raised organic 1/2 chicken
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Served in a rich creamy alfredo sauce. Served over imported fettuccini.
Chicken & Broccoli Scampi
Lean chicken sauteed with fresh broccoli in a garlic wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini
Chicken Alexander
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Chicken Marsala
Lean chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmagiana
Fresh chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce and topped with melted Mozzarella cheese
Chicken Piccata
Lean chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms and capers in a white wine sauce. Finished with a touch of lemon and shaved imported Parmesan cheese
Chicken Saltimbocca
Lean chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with prosciutto ham & cheddar cheese.
Chicken Cutlet
Fried chicken cutlet topped with home cooked marinara sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken
Farm raised, organic 1/2 chicken
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Pollo Al Vino Blanco
Chicken sauteed with mushrooms and onions in a light wine sauce.
Steak & Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Tender and delicious, our most popular entree.
Villa Special New York Sirloin
Choice or better. Dry aged for tenderness and flavor.
Broiled Chopped Sirloin
Angus ground beef grilled to perfection.
Prime Sirloin Steak
12 ounce prime sirloin grilled to your liking.
Veal Scallopini Marsala
Fancy veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Steak Tip Dinner
Marinated beef tips tender and juicy cooked to perfection.
Veal Alexander
Fancy veal sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese.
Veal Cutlet
Thin sliced veal fried and smothered in our home cooked marinara sauce.
Veal Marco
Fancy veal and fresh mushrooms sauteed in a Pesto Alfredo sauce atop a bed of imported fettuccini.
Veal Piccata
Fancy veal medallions sauteed in a lemon wine sauce with capers and mushrooms. Topped with shaved imported parmesan cheese.
Veal Saltimbocca
Tender veal medallions sauteed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Topped with prosciutto ham & cheddar cheese.
House Favorites
Villa Special Haddock
Filet of north atlantic haddock topped with a rich seafood stuffing. Finished with lobster sauce
Baked Lasagna
Perfect blend of meat, cheese and sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh eggplant, breaded, deep fried and topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese
Toasted Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo north end cheese ravioli, lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Fish & Chips
Fresh haddock golden fried and served with crispy fries
Baked Manicotti
North end made, stuffed with ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Stuffed Shells
North end made. stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with marinara sauce.
Spinach Lasagna
Our signature lasagna with a twist of spinach instead of meat.
Chicken Alexander
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese
Combos
Chicken Cacciatore & Lasagna Combo
Chicken Parm & Eggplant Parm Combo
Chicken Parm & Lasagna Combo
Eggplant Parm & Lasagna Combo
Veal & Eggplant Parm Combo
Veal Parm & Lasagna Combo
Veal Parm & Chicken Parm Combo
Veal Parm, Chicken Parm & Lasagna Combo
Veal Parm, Chicken Parm & Eggplant Parm Combo
Seafood
Sole Picatta
Filet of sole pan seared with mushrooms & capers in a lemon white wine sauce. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Baked Salmon Dinner
Filet of salmon baked with a touch of butter, lemon, and seasoning
Baked Scallops
Native sea scallops baked with butter and topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Baked Haddock
Fresh filet of North Atlantic haddock baked with a touch of butter. Topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with a homemade seafood stuffing
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
Jumbo shrimp and sea scallops in a garlic white wine sauce. Served over imported fettuccini
Fried Calamari Dinner
Fried succulent calamari rings served with a side of marinara dipping sauce
Fried Seafood Platter
Fresh haddock, shrimp, clams and scallops
Fried Sea Scallops
Tender sweet sea scallops in a tasty breading
Tender Fried Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp breaded and deep fried in trans-fat free oil
Golden Fried Haddock
Fresh filet of North Atlantic haddock so tender and sweet it melts in your mouth
Fried Clams
Fresh, sweet, tender, whole belly clams
Fried Oysters
Fresh shucked select oysters
Cacciatore
Chicken Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Sausage Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Veal Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Shrimp Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Chicken & Sausage Cacciatore
Simmered with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a home cooked marinara sauce
Pasta Specialties
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Our famous meatballs topped with home cooked marinara sauce on a toasted roll.
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese. With lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar.
Hamburger
"Crazy burger crazy man" - A real Yelp review. Really.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Fresh eggplant, breaded deep fried and topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese. On a toasted roll.
Sausage Sub
Sweet Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce on a toasted roll. Add your choice of cheese, etc.
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Our famous veal parmigiana on a toasted roll.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Our famous chicken parmigiana on a toasted roll
Pizza
Sides
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side French Fries
Side Mush Gravy
Side Vegetable
Side Italian Roasted Potato
Side of Anchovies
Side Sweet Sausage
Side Baked Potato
Side Brown Gravy
Side Mashed Potato
Side Meatballs
Side Broccoli
Side Cole Slaw
Side Eggplant
Side Ravioli
Side Spinach
Side Rigatoni
Side Spaghetti
Side Fettuccini
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Parmigiana
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Cutlet
Kids Fish & Chips
Kids Chicken & Broccoli Scampi
Kids Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Kids Veal Parmigiana
Kids Veal Cutlet
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Kids Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Kids Veal Parmigiana Sub
Kids Meatball Sub
Kids Hamburger
Well Done Only
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Rigatoni & Meatball
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
Kids Fettuccini & Meatball
Kids Ravioli & Meatball
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Sauces, Dressings, & Miscellaneous
Pint Marinara Sauce
Quart Marinara Sauce
Pint Meatsauce
Quart Meatsauce
Pint House Dressing
Quart House Dressing
Pint Creamy Italian Dressing
Quart Creamy Italian Dressing
Pint Alfredo Sauce
Quart Alfredo Sauce
Pint Vesuvio Sauce
Quart Vesuvio Sauce
Pint Mushroom Sauce
Quart Mushroom Sauce
Pint Soup Of The Day
Quart Soup Of The Day
Pint Clam Chowder
Quart Clam Chowder
Loaf Of Bread
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
124 E Plain St, Wayland, MA 01778
Photos coming soon!