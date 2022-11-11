Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Village Anchor

3,431 Reviews

$$

11507 Park Road

Louisville, KY 40223

Appetizers

Goat Cheese Gateau

Goat Cheese Gateau

$15.00

Local Capriole Farmstead goat cheese breaded in house with Italian breadcrumbs and lightly fried. Served with baby spinach, roasted garlic, aged balsamic & grilled TriBeCa Oven

Green Chili Wonton

Green Chili Wonton

$12.00

Appetizer Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Five lightly fried cornmeal and panko-crusted green tomato slices. Served with key lime avocado aioli, tomato-grilled corn salsa & queso fresco

Lunch Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.00

Pan-seared Pacific ahi tuna with Asian spices, a special mix of greens, avocado, red onion, mango and toasted sesame seeds with ginger- cilantro vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Crisp chopped romaine with The Anchor’s giant house-made brioche croutons, white anchovy, Parmesan crisp & traditional Caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.00+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola dulce cheese, bacon, tomato jam , and roasted garlic

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix of greens with Gorgonzola cheese, Candied Anchor Bacon, tomato, cucumber & red onion

Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprout Salad

$10.00+

Fried brussels sprouts with toasted macadamia nuts, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, sliced radish and dried cherries topped with an over-easy egg & red wine-Dijon vinaigrette

Pic-3 Salad First

Fried Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00+

Wildfire Beet Salad

$15.00

Lunch Soups

Pick-3 Soup First

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$10.00

A Village Anchor Staple. This is 1 quart of elk chili. Served with house made chips and all the fixin's.

Chili Cup

$8.00

Bowl French Onion

$10.00

Cup French Onion

$8.00

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT & A

BLT & A

$15.00

Double-Stacked Reuben

$16.00

Fried Egg & Pancetta Sandwich

$16.00
Meatloaf Burger

Meatloaf Burger

$18.00

Kevin's famous meatloaf burger. Pretzel bun, cheddar cheese, Anchor bacon, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo served with pub fries

Pick-Three

$15.00
Mom's Fried Bologna Sandwich

Mom's Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.00

Thick-cut all-beef bologna with cheddar & Dijonnaise served on toasted wheatberry bread

Lunch Entree's

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$17.00

Two grilled flour tortillas with blackened tilapia and Napa cabbage. Topped with avocado, queso fresco, and poblano-lime crema. Served with house-fried flour tortilla chips & pico de gallo

Hotter Brown

Hotter Brown

$20.00

Anchor’s award winning take on this Louisville classic. Pulled roasted chicken and TriBeCa Bakery French bread stuffing with onions, celery, cheddar-Parmesan Mornay sauce, slow-roasted grape tomatoes, Candied Anchor Bacon & Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Granola W/ Yogurt

Granola W/ Yogurt

$13.00

Protein Bowl

$11.00

Lunch Salmon

$26.00

Hbw Hot Brown

$12.00

Lunch Spec

$26.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Cottage Cheese

$6.00

Dixie Chopped Coleslaw

$6.00
Rosemary Pub Fries

Rosemary Pub Fries

$6.00

Side sweet potato fries

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Layered with cream cheese and cheese cake. A staple at the Village Anchor

Silk Pie

Silk Pie

$10.00

Layers of silky chocolate mousse and peanut butter mousse with an Oreo crust. Topped with chopped Reeses Peanut butter cups

Apple crumble

$12.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS DRUM STICK

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

PB&J

$6.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.00

HAG BAG

$6.00Out of stock

BUTTER NOODLES

$6.00

Wine

BTL Diseno Malbec

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Ferrari Carano

$45.00Out of stock
BTL Freakshow Cab

BTL Freakshow Cab

$45.00

this is the discounted price

BTL J. Lohr Syrah

$38.00

BTL Joel Gott Zin

$36.00
BTL Josh Cab

BTL Josh Cab

$38.00

this is discounted price

BTL La Crema PN

BTL La Crema PN

$48.00

this is discounted price

BTL Meiomi PN

BTL Meiomi PN

$45.00

this is discounted price

BTL Clayhouse Cab

BTL Clayhouse Cab

$30.00

This is the discounted price

BTL Torbreck Shiraz

$42.00

Btl Sin Miguel Gascon Malbec

$36.00

BTL Sea Sun Pn

$54.00

BTL Duckhorn

$65.00
BTL Castle Rock Merlot

BTL Castle Rock Merlot

$48.00

1000 Stories Zin

$50.00
Belle Glos PN

Belle Glos PN

$75.00

this is discounted price

BTL Castle Rock Merlot

BTL Castle Rock Merlot

$48.00

Cakebread Cellars Cab

$210.00

Campo Viejo Temp

$40.00

Caymus Cab

$380.00

Crossbarn Cab

$135.00

Duckhorn Merlot Btl

$70.00

Earthquake Zin

$55.00

Justin Iso

$195.00

Kuleto Estate Cab

$145.00

LAURENCE, Cotes Du Rhone

$35.00Out of stock

Les Cadrans Cru

$65.00

Mas Theo Syrah

$70.00Out of stock

Mt. Brave Cab

$195.00

Orin Swift Palermo Cab

$115.00

Orin Swift Papillon Blend

$140.00

Penfolds Bin 389

$90.00Out of stock

Ramon Bilbao Temp

$70.00

Red Schooner Malbec

$90.00

RM Maestro

$115.00

Sexual Chocolate

$55.00

Silver Oak Alexander Cab

$200.00

Silver Oak Napa Cab

$300.00
Skyside Red Blend

Skyside Red Blend

$80.00

this is discounted price

Stag's Leap Petite

$100.00

Stags Investor

$85.00

Unshackled

$60.00

Terrazas Cabernet

$75.00
The Prisoner

The Prisoner

$90.00

this is discounted price

Van Duzer PN

Van Duzer PN

$80.00

this is discounted price

Whole Cluster PN

$68.00

Sonoma Cutrer PN

$85.00

CASLTE ROCK MERLOT

$45.00Out of stock

Bargemone Btl

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Beringer Zinfandel

$27.00Out of stock

BTL CHT La Freynelle Blanc

$38.00

BTL J Roget

$30.00
BTL Kim Crawford SB

BTL Kim Crawford SB

$48.00

This is already discounted price

BTL La Crema Rosé

BTL La Crema Rosé

$40.00Out of stock

this is discounted price

BTL Maso Canali PG

BTL Maso Canali PG

$36.00

this is the discounted price

BTL Mer Soliel Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Rom Bauer

$100.00
BTL Seven Daughters Moscato

BTL Seven Daughters Moscato

$36.00

this is discounted price

BTL Sonoma Cuttrer

$50.00
BTL Ste Michelle Riesling

BTL Ste Michelle Riesling

$32.00

this is the discounted price

BTL Sud Sud

$50.00
BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay

BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$30.00

This is the discounted price

BTL Whitehaven SB

$38.00

Campuget Rose Btl

$36.00

Diora Btl

$38.00

Rose Meomi Bottle

$35.00

St Suprey Rose Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Carmel Road Chard BTL

$42.00

Cloudy Bay SB

$100.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$150.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$80.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$90.00

ZD Chardonnay

$90.00

Santa Margherita

$69.00

Robert Mondavi Fume

$65.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$85.00

Belaire Sparkling Rosé

$68.00

Dom Perignon

$450.00

Korbel Brut Split

$11.00
Lamarca Prosecco BTL

Lamarca Prosecco BTL

$36.00

this is discounted price

Lamarca Split

$12.00

Moet & Chandon

$150.00

Moet & Chandon Split

$34.00

Taittinger Brut

$95.00

Veuve Clicquot

$175.00

Belaire Sparkling Rose Split

$40.00

Korbel Brut Bottle

$33.00
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Location

11507 Park Road, Louisville, KY 40223

