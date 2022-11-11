- Home
- /
- Sulphur
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- The Village Coffeehouse
The Village Coffeehouse
92 Reviews
$$
121 S Huntington Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seasonal
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso, milk and homemade pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice. Over ice.
Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and homemade pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice
Hot Toffee Nut Macchiato
Toffee nut syrup with steamed milk of your choice, marked with a shot of espresso and caramel drizzle
Iced Toffee Nut Macchiato
Toffee nut syrup with milk of your choice, marked with a shot of espresso and caramel drizzle. Over ice.
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew, topped with our house made pumpkin cold foam
Spiced Apple Cider
Classic apple cider with cinnamon spice, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle
Hot Toasted Marshmallow Latte
Iced Toasted Marshmallow Latte
Hot Cinnamon Toast Chai
A twist on our chai tea latte, infused with white mocha, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Iced Cinnamon Toast Chai
A twist on our chai tea latte, infused with white mocha, brown sugar and cinnamon
Coffee
Espresso
Our signature double shot of espresso. Our shots come standard as a double.
Frappe
A blended espresso based drink made with a the flavor of your choice.
House Brewed Coffee
Our brewed Brazilian drip coffee
Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk over top.
Iced Latte
Espresso with milk, shaken to perfection.
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Our cold brew mixed with our house made sweet cream.
Cold Brew
This coffee is brewed for 18 hours then poured over ice. To take it to the next level add our homemade sweet cream.
Hot Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla syrup with steamed milk, topped with a shot of espresso and caramel drizzle
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla syrup with milk, marked by espresso and caramel drizzle. Served over ice
Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso with extra frothy milk on top of it.
Cafe Au Lait
Our house brew coffee topped with steamed milk
Cortado
A double shot of espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk (4oz drink).
Hot Americano
Espresso with hot water.
Iced Americano
Espresso with iced filtered water
Hot Mocha
Espresso with steamed milk and mocha topped with whip cream
Iced Mocha
Espresso with milk and mocha sauce, shaken and topped with whip cream
Hot White Mocha
Espresso with steamed milk and white mocha sauce topped with whip cream
Iced White Mocha
Espresso with milk and white mocha sauce, shaken and topped with whip cream
Jitterbug
An iced drink made with our home made sweet cream base and topped with 4 shots of espresso.
Hot Red Eye
Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso
Traditional Macchiato
Two shots of espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk.
Hot Toffee Nut Macchiato
Toffee nut syrup with steamed milk of your choice, marked with a shot of espresso and caramel drizzle
Iced Toffee Nut Macchiato
Toffee nut syrup with milk of your choice, marked with a shot of espresso and caramel drizzle. Over ice.
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew, topped with our house made pumpkin cold foam
Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and homemade pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso, milk and homemade pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice. Over ice.
White Lavender Latte
Teas and Others
Hot Chai Latte
Our chai tea concentrate mixed with steamed milk of your choice. Flavors of cinnamon, clove, orange blossom and ginger.
Iced Chai Latte
Our chai tea concentrate mixed with milk of your choice. Flavors of cinnamon, clove, orange blossom and ginger.
Hot Chocolate
Warm dark chocolate infused with vanilla, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream
Hot Tea
Your choice of tea, steeped in hot water. Brought to you by Bushwick Tea Company.
Iced Tea
Classic iced tea, either black or elderberry hibiscus.
Italian Cream Soda
A fizzy flavored soda made with club soda, half and half, and flavor of your choice. Topped with whipped cream.
Lemonade
Our lemonade is hand squeezed and made fresh daily.
Tea Lemonade
A mixture of half tea and half lemonade.
Hot Matcha Latte
A high-grade green tea ground into powdered form, whisked together in hot water. Combined with espresso, milk, and vanilla.
Iced Matcha Latte
A high-grade green tea ground into powdered form, whisked together in hot water. Combined with ice, milk, and vanilla.
Milk
A glass of your choice of milk.
Chocolate Milk
Classic chocolate milk
Tea Latte
Your choice of our artisan Bushwick tea, steeped together with milk.
Water
Iced filtered water.
Steamer
Steamed milk and your flavor of choice. Great for the kids!
Eats
Breakfast Burrito
Our homemade breakfast burrito comes with egg, cheese, bacon, and grilled with garlic butter. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Bagel
Everything bagel with your choice of butter or cream cheese.
Avocado Toast
Wheatberry toast topped with our homemade avocado mix then sprinkled with cheese and pepper.
Garlic Cheddar Biscuit
Bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese sandwiched between our homemade garlic cheddar biscuit.
Club Sandwich
Bacon, cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo between wheatberry bread.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and melted brie cheese sandwiched between Ciabatta bread. Topped with garlic butter coating and seared to perfection.
Soup
Enjoy our enchilada soup or roasted red pepper soup.
Banana
Chips
Miss Vickie's kettle cooked potato chips in various flavors.
Burrito Bowl
Our breakfast burrito in a bowl. Comes with bacon, egg and cheddar cheese. Seasoned with salt and pepper. Along with a side of sour cream and salsa.
BLT
Bacon, spring mix, and tomato on our toasted wheatberry bread. With mayo, salt and pepper.
Toast (1 piece)
A slice of our wheatberry toast. Served with a side of butter.
Pastries
Blueberry Muffin
Our homemade blueberry muffin!
Blueberry Scone
Our homemade blueberry scone topped with our house icing.
Brownie
Our homemade brownie with chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie packed full of chocolate chips.
Cinnamon Roll
Our homemade cinnamon roll topped with our homemade cream cheese icing
Flour-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
A gluten and flour free chocolate chip cookie, made with almond flour. (not made in a gluten free kitchen)
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie
A twist on the classic snickerdoodle.
Cinnamon Spice Cake
The perfect fall bread, made with spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and more.
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Our homemade scone made with cheddar cheese and bacon bits
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
We exist to be a gathering place where lives are shared by creating positive community, restoring significance, and contributing to the well-being of one another to the glory of God.
121 S Huntington Street, Sulphur, LA 70663