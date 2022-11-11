Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Juice & Smoothies

The Village Coffeehouse

92 Reviews

$$

121 S Huntington Street

Sulphur, LA 70663

Iced Latte
Frappe
Club Sandwich

Seasonal

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, milk and homemade pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice. Over ice.

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

Espresso with steamed milk and homemade pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice

Hot Toffee Nut Macchiato

Hot Toffee Nut Macchiato

$5.25+

Toffee nut syrup with steamed milk of your choice, marked with a shot of espresso and caramel drizzle

Iced Toffee Nut Macchiato

Iced Toffee Nut Macchiato

$5.75+

Toffee nut syrup with milk of your choice, marked with a shot of espresso and caramel drizzle. Over ice.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.50+

Our signature cold brew, topped with our house made pumpkin cold foam

Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.50+

Classic apple cider with cinnamon spice, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle

Hot Toasted Marshmallow Latte

Hot Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$5.25+

Iced Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$5.75+
Hot Cinnamon Toast Chai

Hot Cinnamon Toast Chai

$4.50+

A twist on our chai tea latte, infused with white mocha, brown sugar, and cinnamon.

Iced Cinnamon Toast Chai

Iced Cinnamon Toast Chai

$4.95+

A twist on our chai tea latte, infused with white mocha, brown sugar and cinnamon

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Our signature double shot of espresso. Our shots come standard as a double.

Frappe

Frappe

$5.75+

A blended espresso based drink made with a the flavor of your choice.

House Brewed Coffee

House Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Our brewed Brazilian drip coffee

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50+

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk over top.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.95+

Espresso with milk, shaken to perfection.

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.50+

Our cold brew mixed with our house made sweet cream.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.95+

This coffee is brewed for 18 hours then poured over ice. To take it to the next level add our homemade sweet cream.

Hot Caramel Macchiato

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Vanilla syrup with steamed milk, topped with a shot of espresso and caramel drizzle

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Vanilla syrup with milk, marked by espresso and caramel drizzle. Served over ice

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Two shots of espresso with extra frothy milk on top of it.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Our house brew coffee topped with steamed milk

Cortado

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk (4oz drink).

Hot Americano

Hot Americano

$3.50+

Espresso with hot water.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Espresso with iced filtered water

Hot Mocha

Hot Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and mocha topped with whip cream

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso with milk and mocha sauce, shaken and topped with whip cream

Hot White Mocha

Hot White Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso with steamed milk and white mocha sauce topped with whip cream

Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso with milk and white mocha sauce, shaken and topped with whip cream

Jitterbug

$5.75

An iced drink made with our home made sweet cream base and topped with 4 shots of espresso.

Hot Red Eye

Hot Red Eye

$3.50+

Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$2.95

Two shots of espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk.

White Lavender Latte

$4.95+

Teas and Others

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00+

Our chai tea concentrate mixed with steamed milk of your choice. Flavors of cinnamon, clove, orange blossom and ginger.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Our chai tea concentrate mixed with milk of your choice. Flavors of cinnamon, clove, orange blossom and ginger.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Warm dark chocolate infused with vanilla, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Your choice of tea, steeped in hot water. Brought to you by Bushwick Tea Company.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Classic iced tea, either black or elderberry hibiscus.

Italian Cream Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$4.25+

A fizzy flavored soda made with club soda, half and half, and flavor of your choice. Topped with whipped cream.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+

Our lemonade is hand squeezed and made fresh daily.

Tea Lemonade

Tea Lemonade

$3.50+

A mixture of half tea and half lemonade.

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.00+

A high-grade green tea ground into powdered form, whisked together in hot water. Combined with espresso, milk, and vanilla.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

A high-grade green tea ground into powdered form, whisked together in hot water. Combined with ice, milk, and vanilla.

Milk

Milk

$2.50+

A glass of your choice of milk.

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Classic chocolate milk

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Your choice of our artisan Bushwick tea, steeped together with milk.

Water

Water

$0.00+

Iced filtered water.

Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

Steamed milk and your flavor of choice. Great for the kids!

Smoothies

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.50+

A refreshing smoothie, with various flavors of your choice.

Eats

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Our homemade breakfast burrito comes with egg, cheese, bacon, and grilled with garlic butter. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Bagel

Bagel

$3.50

Everything bagel with your choice of butter or cream cheese.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.25

Wheatberry toast topped with our homemade avocado mix then sprinkled with cheese and pepper.

Garlic Cheddar Biscuit

Garlic Cheddar Biscuit

$5.50+

Bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese sandwiched between our homemade garlic cheddar biscuit.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.50

Bacon, cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo between wheatberry bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar and melted brie cheese sandwiched between Ciabatta bread. Topped with garlic butter coating and seared to perfection.

Soup

Soup

$4.50+

Enjoy our enchilada soup or roasted red pepper soup.

Banana

Banana

$1.00
Chips

Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's kettle cooked potato chips in various flavors.

Burrito Bowl

$5.50

Our breakfast burrito in a bowl. Comes with bacon, egg and cheddar cheese. Seasoned with salt and pepper. Along with a side of sour cream and salsa.

BLT

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, spring mix, and tomato on our toasted wheatberry bread. With mayo, salt and pepper.

Toast (1 piece)

Toast (1 piece)

$1.00

A slice of our wheatberry toast. Served with a side of butter.

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.45

Our homemade blueberry muffin!

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.45

Our homemade blueberry scone topped with our house icing.

Brownie

Brownie

$2.99

Our homemade brownie with chocolate chips

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Our homemade chocolate chip cookie packed full of chocolate chips.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Our homemade cinnamon roll topped with our homemade cream cheese icing

Flour-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

Flour-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

A gluten and flour free chocolate chip cookie, made with almond flour. (not made in a gluten free kitchen)

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.99

A twist on the classic snickerdoodle.

Cinnamon Spice Cake

Cinnamon Spice Cake

$2.99

The perfect fall bread, made with spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and more.

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$3.45

Our homemade scone made with cheddar cheese and bacon bits

Merchandise

12oz. Coffee Bag

12oz. Coffee Bag

$14.95

Bring our coffee home! Choose from our three roasts and if you would like it pre-ground or whole bean.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
We exist to be a gathering place where lives are shared by creating positive community, restoring significance, and contributing to the well-being of one another to the glory of God.

121 S Huntington Street, Sulphur, LA 70663

