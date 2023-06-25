Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Village Deli - Kirkwood

No reviews yet

409 East Kirkwood Avenue

Bloomington, IN 47408

Breakfast

Specials

Corned Beef Hash - Meal

$12.95

A delicious blend of our house made corned beef, shredded hash browns, and grilled onions. Order it as a side or make it a hearty breakfast by topping it with 2 farm-fresh eggs cooked to your liking.

Corned Beef Hash - Side

$8.95

A delicious blend of our house made corned beef, shredded hash browns, and grilled onions. Order it as a side or make it a hearty breakfast by topping it with 2 farm-fresh eggs cooked to your liking.

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

A classic! Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with Canadian bacon, a toasted English muffin, and our delicious Hollandaise sauce.

Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes

$10.25

Our delicious buttermilk pancakes, with fresh blueberries and poppyseeds folded inside. Finished with a touch of refreshing lemon and powdered sugar.

Norwegian Benedict

$16.95

Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with fresh tomato slices, cream cheese, and Nova Lox salmon on a lightly toasted English Muffin. Topped with our delicious Hollandaise sauce, red onions, and capers.

The Capriole Wrap

$13.95

A unique blend of grilled asparagus, red onion, Capriole Farms goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and lightly-grilled spinach. Layered in two scrambled farm-fresh eggs and wrapped in a lightly-grilled whole wheat tortilla. Finished with a cilantro crema. Served with a side of tomatillo salsa (former Laughing Planet recipe).

Veggie Benedict

$13.95

A twist on a classic. Two basted Rhodes Farm eggs with lightly grilled spinach, diced tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served atop a toasted English muffin, topped with our delicious Hollandaise sauce.

Meals

3 Egg Omelet Built to Order

$6.75

Choose any three ingredients from the list below to create your own omelet. All of our omelets are made with three farm-fresh eggs and come with whole wheat toast.

Bagel with Lox

$15.99

What else, but a bagel layered with cream cheese, Nova lox salmon, and slices of fresh tomatoes, capers, and onions.

Belgian-Style Waffle

$9.95

A big ol' delicious waffle is a great way to start anyone's day.

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.95

Fresh buttermilk biscuits blanketed with our house-recipe sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Three farm-fresh eggs, chorizo and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with our homemade salsa. Sprinkled with mild cheddar cheese and served with home fries.

Breakfast on a Bagel

$8.99

Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mild cheddar cheese on a buttered and toasted Scholars Inn bage.

Breakfast on a Croissant

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs with mild cheddar cheese on a flaky grilled croissant.

Breakfast Tacos

$11.95

Two delicious flour tortilla tacos served with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, and our house jalapeno avocado sauce. Sprinkled with fresh chopped cilantro and served with a side of fruit.

COLOSSAL Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.55

They're big guys! Made from scratch.

French Toast

$9.95

A traditional favorite! Three slices of thick Texas toast with a touch of cinnamon and lightly-sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Gluten Free Waffle

$10.95

A belgian-style waffle, made with batter with no gluten-containing ingredients*

Homemade Granola

$8.45

Made from our own special recipe. Our granola is sweetened with local Hunter's wildflower honey and hand tossed with sunflower seeds, rolled oats, currants, sesame seeds, and finished off with a touch of cinnamon.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Two golden-fried tortillas, herbed black bean puree, melted mozzarella, sliced avocado, paprika, and an egg cooked any style.

Our Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$5.55

A giant wedge of our heirloom recipe coffee cake. Contains walnuts.

Our Special Eggs

$9.45

Two farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mushrooms, chives, and mild cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and whole wheat toast.

Paxton's Potatoes

$5.95

Delicious home fries topped with sausage gravy, grated cheddar cheese, and sprinkled with fresh chives.

Paxton's Potatoes Part 2

$5.95

Our south of the border version of Paxton's Potatoes. An incredible combination of home fries, cheddar cheese, and salsa. Topped with sour cream and chives.

The Hoosier Scramble

$10.95

Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, layered atop a toasted english muffin, topped with a generous portion of our house-recipe sausage gravy.

The Power Breakfast

$13.95

Two farm-fresh eggs cooked any style, our home fries, one of our HUGE buttermilk pancakes, and a choise of coffee, tea, or a soft drink.

The Southwest Omelet

$11.95

Three farm-fresh eggs with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and a generous portion of our house recipe salsa. Served with your choice of wheat toast or English muffin.

The Spinach Scramble

$10.95

Fresh spinach, bacon, onions, and swiss cheese. Scrambled with two farm-fresh eggs. Served with home fries and whole wheat toast.

The Veggie Village Omelet

$11.95

Three farm-fresh eggs with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, chives, green peppers, and your choice of cheese.

The Village Special

$10.95

Two farm-fresh eggs cooked any style, home fries, your choice of toast or an english muffin, and your choice of coffee, tea, or a soft drink.

A La Carte

Avocado Sliced - Side

$2.25

Bacon - Side

$3.45

Burton's Maplewood Farms Syrup - Side

$6.95

The real deal. Farmed in Medora, Indiana just south of the lake.

Canadian Bacon - Side

$3.45

Fruit - Bowl

$6.95

Fruit - Cup

$4.95

Gravy - Cup

$2.45

Ham - Side

$3.45

Home Fries - Side

$4.55

Home Fries w/Cheese - Side

$5.95

Sausage Patties - Side

$3.45

Toast/Bread - Side

$2.25

Toasted Bagel - Side

$2.99

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese - Side

$3.99

Turkey Sausage Links - Side

$3.45

SUNDAY's Scrambler - The Babe

Sunday Scrambler

The Babe Scrambler

$10.95

Ham, bacon, spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, and Feta cheese. "That'll do, pig". Our daily scramblers are made with two farm-fresh eggs, served with a side of home fries, and your choice of whole wheat toast or an English muffin.

Drinks

Soma Coffeehouse Cold Brew

$4.50

Courtesy of our friends at Soma Coffeehouse - this proprietary blend of coffee is brewed using triple-filtered water via the cold brew process - resulting in a full-bodied, low-acidity coffee that has gained fame in Bloomington and beyond.

Hot Coffee - Regular Moka Java Blend

$2.95

Diner coffee at its absolute best. Our fresh ground blend of Moka Java beans will start your day the right way.

Hot Coffee - Decaf

$2.95

Our fresh ground blend of decaf beans pack all the flavor of coffee without the jitters.

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

With whipped cream!

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Fresh brewed unsweetened tea

Milk

$2.45+

Chocolate Milk

$3.45+

Apple Juice

$2.95+

Fresh-Squeezed OJ

$3.50+

Fresh, locally-sourced oranges. Cold-pressed to order.

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95+

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Eat and get out!

Location

409 East Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington, IN 47408

