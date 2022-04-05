Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Village Diner - Orange

131 Reviews

$

28149 Miles Rd

Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Popular Items

Country Boy Breakfast
Grilled Cheese
Croissant Sandwich

HOTCAKES

3 Pancakes

$7.50

3 Ban Wal Pancake

$8.75

2 Stack Hotcake

$5.75

Hot Apple Pancake

$8.75

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.50

M & M Pancake

$8.75

Pumpkin Pancake (2)

$6.50

WAFFLES

Belgium waffle

$6.25

Hot Apple Waffle

$7.75

Fruity Pebblle waffle

$7.25

Cocoa Pebble Waffle

$7.25

FRENCH TOAST

Original French Toast

$6.00

Dbl. Strawberry French Toast

$7.75

Blueberry French Toast

$7.50

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.95

Bagel Sandwich

$7.50

Croissant Sandwich

$7.95

The Village Sandwich

$8.50

Sausage Egg Cheese Sand

$6.95

OMELETS

Western Omelet

$10.25

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.25

Country Omelet

$10.25

Irish Omelet

$10.75

Veggie Omelet

$9.75

Create Your Own Omelette

$6.75

2 Egg Byo Omelet

$6.00

SPECIALTY BREAKFAST

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.50

Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs

$8.75

Country Steak & Egg

$9.75

Country Boy Breakfast

$11.25

Corned Beef Hash

$10.25

Lox, Eggs and Onions with Home Fries

$9.75

LOX, EGGS, (NO ONION) with Home Fries

$9.50

TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST

Sunrise

$6.75

Sunrise Plus

$8.25

Eggs and Homefries

$6.75

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$15.75

Chopped Sirloin & Eggs

$10.75

HOT SANDWICHES

Corn Beef

$10.95

Reuben

$12.50

Jumbo Corn Beef

$13.25

The New Yorker

$10.90

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.25

Jumbo Reuben

$13.25

Turkey Reuben

$10.25

COLD SANDWICHES

Turkey Sandwich

$8.75

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

Club Sandwich

$10.50

BLT Sandwich

$8.75

NO BREAD

-$0.50

Not Toasted

No tomato

BURGERS

Classic Burger

$9.50

Old Fashioned American Cheese Burger

$10.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.75

The Village Burger

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$8.50

Beyond Burger

$12.99

SIGNATURE SALADS

Side Salad

$3.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Chef Salad

$9.75

Cobb Salad

$10.50

DAILY SPECIAL

Whole Meatloaf

$28.00

Not Av

SIDES

French Fries

$2.75

Loaded French Fries

$4.75

Tater Tots

$2.75

Loaded Tater Tots

$4.75

Onion Rings

$4.75

Cup of Soup

$2.75

Bowl of Soup

$4.25

Quart of Soup

$7.50

KIDS

Hamburger

$4.50

Cheese Burger

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

COOKIES

2 PEANUT BUTTER

$1.25

2 CHOCOLATE CHIP

$1.25

2 OATMEAT RAISIN

$1.25

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Kids Drinks

$2.25

Small Coffee To Go

$2.00

V 8

$3.50

SIDES

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Avocado, Side sliced

$1.25

Bacon 2 Piece

$2.25

Bacon, 3 Piece Side

$3.50

Bagel

$2.50

Biscuit

$1.50

NOT AVAILABLE

$7.95

Chili, Bowl Call for Availability

$7.50

Chili, Cup CALL FOR AVAILABILITY

$5.95

Cole Slaw

$1.75

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.95

NOT AVAILABLE

$2.50

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Crispy

Crispy Homefry With Onion

$3.25

Croissant

$1.25

Egg (2)Side

$2.50

Egg, (1) Side

$1.25

Eggs (3) side

$3.75

English Muffin

$1.75

French Fries

$3.25

French Toast 1 Slice

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Gift Certicate

$25.00

Gluten Free Bread

$1.25

Grill Chx Breast Side

$5.00

Grilled Onion

$0.75

Grits, Bowl

$3.75

Grits, Cup

$2.50

Gyro Meat

$3.95

Ham Steak ,side

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.50

Home Fries - Crispy

$2.50

Homefries W Grill Onion

$3.25

Loaded French Fries (Bacon and Cheddar)

$5.00

Loaded Home Fries (Bacon and Cheddar)

$5.00

Loaded Home Fries, Onions, Peppers, Cheddar Cheese

$5.00

Loaded tater tots (Bacon, Cheddar)

$5.00

Lox Side

$6.95

Brisket

$12.00

Mike Maple Syrup Bottle

$2.50

Oatmeal, Bowl

$4.00

Oatmeal, Cup

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Pancake (1)

$1.95

Peanut Butter, side

$1.00

Pita

$1.25

Side Saus Links

$2.50

Ribeye

$9.25

Saurekraut, Side

$0.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.75

Sausage Patty 2, Side

$2.50

Saute spinach side

$0.99

Sauteed Mushroom

$0.75

NOT AVAILABLE Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.95

Grilled Peppers

$0.75

Side Strawberry Syrup

$1.95

Side Gravy (monkey bowl)

$1.00

Zuccini Pancake

$1.75

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00

Soup Bowl

$4.50

Soup, Cup

$3.00

Soup, Quart (to go only)

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.50

Tater tots, Plain

$3.50

Toast

$1.25

Turkey Sausage

$2.50

Side Hot Corned Beef

$6.00

Extra Cream 8 Or More

$1.00

Homefries W Grill Onion And Peppers

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local diner serving breakfast and lunch, daily specials.

Website

Location

28149 Miles Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Directions

Gallery
The Village Diner image
The Village Diner image
The Village Diner image
The Village Diner image

