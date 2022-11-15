The Village Inn Gambier
102 Gaskin Ave
Gambier, OH 43022
Popular Items
WINGS
FRIES & TOTS
Small Fresh-Cut Fries
cut in-house & seasoned with kosher salt
Large Fresh-Cut Fries
cut in-house & seasoned with kosher salt
Small Sweet Potato Fries
cut in-house & seasoned with kosher salt
Large Sweet Potato Fries
cut in-house & seasoned with kosher salt
Small Tater Tots
Large Tater Tots
STARTERS & SNACKS
Spinach Artichoke Dip
house-made creamy artichoke parmesan dip served hot with fried pita chips
Hummus Plate
house-made with organic garbanzo beans served with warm pita & carrot sticks
Portobello Fries
portobello mushrooms sliced, breaded & deep-fried, served with pesto aioli dipping sauce
Mozzarella Triangles
Six triangles deep fried & served with marinara sauce
Pimento Cheese Dip
house-made pimento cheese dip served with fried pita triangles
SOUP
SALADS
House Salad
mixed greens, dried cherries, walnuts, cherry tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles
MG Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, bermuda onions, shredded carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & toasted pepitas
Caesar Salad
fresh romaine, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes with house-made croutons & our caesar dressing
QUESADILLAS
Santa Fe Quesadilla
filled with smoked gouda & white cheddar cheeses & house-made black bean corn salsa, topped with ancho-honey drizzle. add grilled chicken & avocado if you'd like.
Portobello & Caramelized Onion
filled with white cheddar cheese, roasted portobello mushrooms & caramelized onions, topped with chipotle ranch drizzle. add grilled chicken and avocado if you'd like.
BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla
filled with smoked gouda & white cheddar cheeses, bbq pulled pork & caramelized onions, topped with bbq sauce and fresh cabbage slaw.
Honey-Chipotle Steak Quesadilla
filled with white cheddar cheese & grilled ribeye steak, topped with house-made black bean corn salsa, sour cream & honey-chipotle drizzle. add avocado if you'd like
Buffalo Chicken Quesdadilla
filled with white cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing topped with buffalo sauce
PASTA
VI Mac & Cheese
cavatappi noodles with andouille sausage, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers in house-made smoked gouda cream sauce.
Grilled Chicken Pasta
cavatappi noodles with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes & roasted red peppers in house-made roasted tomato cream sauce.
Pesto Pasta Primavera
cavatappi noodles with fresh & sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed red peppers, julienned zucchini, sliced portobellos in basil pesto sauce. topped with fresh-grated parmesan.
SPECIAL - Chili Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta tossed in gouda cream sauce & topped with house made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
SANDWICHES
Turkey Bacon Club
thinly-sliced smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic-herb cream cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce & tomato on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Reuben Sandwich
thinly-sliced corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on toasted marbled rye. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Rachel Sandwich
thinly-sliced smoked turkey, melted swiss, fresh cabbage slaw & thousand island dressing on toasted marbled rye. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
bbq pulled pork with grilled onions & fresh cabbage slaw on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Smoked Salmon BLT
smoked salmon, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & basil pesto aioli on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Avocado BLT
fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Black & Bleu Steak Sandwich
grilled ribeye steak, sauted portobello mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
marinated, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized onions, spinach & sun-dried tomato chevre on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
WRAPS
Caesar Chicken Wrap
grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, & house-made caesar dressing in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Jerk Chicken Wrap
grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, melted monterey jack cheese, fresh spinach, bermuda onions, mango chutney & jamaican jerk sauce in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap
grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, shredded carrots, & house-made thai peanut sauce in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Coconut Curried Chicken Wrap
grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, mango chutney, & house-made coconut curry sauce in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, spicy buffalo sauce & house-made blue cheese in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
BURGERS
Hamburger
half-pound burger grilled to order with lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. make it your own with any of our toppings. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Smokehouse Burger
half-pound burger grilled to order with bacon, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, white cheddar, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Avocado Bacon Bleu Burger
half-pound burger grilled to order with bacon, bleu crumbles, fresh avocado, lettuc & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Jerk Burger
half-pound burger grilled to order with jamaican jerk sauce, melted jack cheese, bermuda onion, spinach & mango chutney on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Tuscan Burger
half-pound burger grilled to order with sun-dried tomato chevre, caramelized onions, spinach, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Black & Bleu Burger
half-pound burger grilled to order with sliced portobello, bleu crumbles, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Carolina Burger
half-pound burger grilled to order with bacon, house-made pimento cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Veggie Burger
house-made veggie patty (black beans, organic red lentils, oats, roasted red peppers, celery, onion & carrots) with caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Beyond Burger
a plant-based burger made from pea protein & without GMO's, soy or gluten. served with lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. make it your own with any of our toppings or substitute the Beyond Burger in any specialty burger on the menu. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
FROM THE FRYER
KIDS MENU
Buttered Noodles
cavatappi noodles with butter
Plain Mac & Cheese
cavatappi noodles with our gouda cream sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
just the basics - tortilla and melted cheese
Grilled Cheese
plain grilled cheese served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
Pasta Marinara
cavatappi noodles with marinara sauce
Kid-Sized Chicken Tenders
a smaller portion of our chicken tenders. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
MISC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Good Eating Gambier
102 Gaskin Ave, Gambier, OH 43022