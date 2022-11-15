The Village Inn imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Village Inn Gambier

256 Reviews

$$

102 Gaskin Ave

Gambier, OH 43022

Popular Items

Hamburger
Avocado BLT
Grilled Chicken Pasta

WINGS

wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch

12 WINGS

$21.90

6 WINGS

$10.95

FRIES & TOTS

Small Fresh-Cut Fries

$4.50

cut in-house & seasoned with kosher salt

Large Fresh-Cut Fries

$6.50

cut in-house & seasoned with kosher salt

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

cut in-house & seasoned with kosher salt

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

cut in-house & seasoned with kosher salt

Small Tater Tots

$5.25

Large Tater Tots

$7.25

STARTERS & SNACKS

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95

house-made creamy artichoke parmesan dip served hot with fried pita chips

Hummus Plate

$9.95

house-made with organic garbanzo beans served with warm pita & carrot sticks

Portobello Fries

$9.95

portobello mushrooms sliced, breaded & deep-fried, served with pesto aioli dipping sauce

Mozzarella Triangles

$9.75

Six triangles deep fried & served with marinara sauce

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.95

house-made pimento cheese dip served with fried pita triangles

SOUP

Cup of TBD

$4.95

Cup of Curried Red Lentil - vegan

$4.95

Bowl of Classic Beef Chili

$6.95

Bowl of Curried Red Lentil - vegan

$6.95

XL Bowl of Classic Beef Chili

$8.95Out of stock

XL Bowl of Curried Red Lentil - vegan

$8.95

SALADS

House Salad

$9.75+

mixed greens, dried cherries, walnuts, cherry tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles

MG Salad

$8.75+

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, bermuda onions, shredded carrots, bleu cheese crumbles & toasted pepitas

Caesar Salad

$8.75+

fresh romaine, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes with house-made croutons & our caesar dressing

QUESADILLAS

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$10.25

filled with smoked gouda & white cheddar cheeses & house-made black bean corn salsa, topped with ancho-honey drizzle. add grilled chicken & avocado if you'd like.

Portobello & Caramelized Onion

$10.25

filled with white cheddar cheese, roasted portobello mushrooms & caramelized onions, topped with chipotle ranch drizzle. add grilled chicken and avocado if you'd like.

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.75

filled with smoked gouda & white cheddar cheeses, bbq pulled pork & caramelized onions, topped with bbq sauce and fresh cabbage slaw.

Honey-Chipotle Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

filled with white cheddar cheese & grilled ribeye steak, topped with house-made black bean corn salsa, sour cream & honey-chipotle drizzle. add avocado if you'd like

Buffalo Chicken Quesdadilla

$11.75

filled with white cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing topped with buffalo sauce

PASTA

VI Mac & Cheese

$12.25

cavatappi noodles with andouille sausage, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers in house-made smoked gouda cream sauce.

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$12.25

cavatappi noodles with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes & roasted red peppers in house-made roasted tomato cream sauce.

Pesto Pasta Primavera

$12.00

cavatappi noodles with fresh & sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed red peppers, julienned zucchini, sliced portobellos in basil pesto sauce. topped with fresh-grated parmesan.

SPECIAL - Chili Mac & Cheese

$13.95Out of stock

cavatappi pasta tossed in gouda cream sauce & topped with house made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.

SANDWICHES

Turkey Bacon Club

$12.00

thinly-sliced smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic-herb cream cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce & tomato on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

thinly-sliced corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing on toasted marbled rye. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Rachel Sandwich

$12.00

thinly-sliced smoked turkey, melted swiss, fresh cabbage slaw & thousand island dressing on toasted marbled rye. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

bbq pulled pork with grilled onions & fresh cabbage slaw on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$12.00

smoked salmon, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & basil pesto aioli on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Avocado BLT

$11.25

fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Black & Bleu Steak Sandwich

$15.00

grilled ribeye steak, sauted portobello mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$11.25

marinated, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized onions, spinach & sun-dried tomato chevre on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

WRAPS

Grilled organic tofu is available as a substitute for chicken in any of our wraps.

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$11.25

grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, & house-made caesar dressing in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$11.25

grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, melted monterey jack cheese, fresh spinach, bermuda onions, mango chutney & jamaican jerk sauce in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap

$11.25

grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, shredded carrots, & house-made thai peanut sauce in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Coconut Curried Chicken Wrap

$11.25

grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, mango chutney, & house-made coconut curry sauce in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.25

grilled Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, spicy buffalo sauce & house-made blue cheese in a warm italian street flat. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

BURGERS

Hamburger

$12.00

half-pound burger grilled to order with lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. make it your own with any of our toppings. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Smokehouse Burger

$14.75

half-pound burger grilled to order with bacon, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, white cheddar, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Avocado Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.95

half-pound burger grilled to order with bacon, bleu crumbles, fresh avocado, lettuc & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Jerk Burger

$12.95

half-pound burger grilled to order with jamaican jerk sauce, melted jack cheese, bermuda onion, spinach & mango chutney on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Tuscan Burger

$12.95

half-pound burger grilled to order with sun-dried tomato chevre, caramelized onions, spinach, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.00

half-pound burger grilled to order with sliced portobello, bleu crumbles, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Carolina Burger

$14.75

half-pound burger grilled to order with bacon, house-made pimento cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Veggie Burger

$11.25

house-made veggie patty (black beans, organic red lentils, oats, roasted red peppers, celery, onion & carrots) with caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Beyond Burger

$14.75

a plant-based burger made from pea protein & without GMO's, soy or gluten. served with lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. make it your own with any of our toppings or substitute the Beyond Burger in any specialty burger on the menu. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

FROM THE FRYER

Chicken Tenders

$10.25

house-breaded Gerber's Amish Farm chicken breast tenders served with fresh-cut fries add dipping sauce for 50 cents each!

Fish & Chips

$12.00

lager-battered cod with fresh-cut fries, fresh cabbage slaw & house-made pineapple tartar sauce

KIDS MENU

Buttered Noodles

$5.25

cavatappi noodles with butter

Plain Mac & Cheese

$6.95

cavatappi noodles with our gouda cream sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

just the basics - tortilla and melted cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

plain grilled cheese served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

Pasta Marinara

$5.95

cavatappi noodles with marinara sauce

Kid-Sized Chicken Tenders

$6.95

a smaller portion of our chicken tenders. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.

MISC

PITA BREAD - Warm

$2.00

PITA BREAD - Fried

$2.00

Side of Slaw

$3.50

Side Hummus & Carrots

$3.50

Side Hummus & Pita

$3.50

Bread & Butter

$2.00

BEER

Amstel Light

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Bell's Official

$3.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Clausthauler N/A

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Guinness Can

$5.00

Heineken

$3.50

Heineken N/A

$3.50Out of stock

Jackie-O Mystic Mama

$3.50

Kaliber N/A

$3.50

Madtree Amber Ale

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$2.50

Miller Lite - 16oz

$3.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$3.50

Rhinegeist Swizzle

$3.50

Rhinegeist Zappy

$3.50

Stella

$4.00

Truly Pineapple

$4.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$2.50

Rhinegeist Cheetah Lager

$10.00+

Blue Moon

$10.00+

Goodwood Brown Ale

$10.00+

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$10.00+

Guinness Stout

$10.00+

Fat Head Goggle Fogger

$10.00+

Miller Lite

$6.00+

32oz Growler for filling

$6.00

FROZEN

Froze

$7.00

Frozen Mangorita

$7.00

NA Beverages

Perrier

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Eating Gambier

Website

Location

102 Gaskin Ave, Gambier, OH 43022

Directions

Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
