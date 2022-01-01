Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

The Village Kitchen

24 Reviews

$

359 Huron Ave

Cambridge, MA 02138

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Lg Cheese
Caesar

Insalate

Di Stagione

$8.95

Seasonal baby greens, tomato, cucumber and red onion dressed in our balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar

$9.95

Classic Caesar of romaine heart, parmesean, and toasted croutons tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing

Antipasti

Antipasti

$18.95

Artistically presented assortment of grilled, roasted and sauteed vegetables

Lamb Kabob Salad

$18.95

Grilled eggplant, goat cheese, and tender lamb top our fresh garden salad

Caprese

$10.95

Traditional plum tomato and fresh mozzarella topped with marinated red peppers.

Di Mare Salad

$19.95

Calamari, shrimp and clams sauteed to perfection in tomato sauce and laid over a fresh garden salad. An extravagant experience of hot and cold

Apps & Sides

Side Meatballs

$7.95

Two housemade meatballs in our marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Toasted garlic, herbs, olive oil with a touch of cheese

Potato Chips

$1.95

Bread Eggplant pc

$3.25+

Housemade breaded eggplant prepared the traditional way.

Side Mixed Vegetables

$8.95+

Broccoli

$4.95

Carrots

$5.95

Beets

$5.95

Spinach

$8.95

Grilled Zuchini/Eggplant

$9.95

Cauliflower

$8.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Sandwiches

Lamb Kabob Sandiwch

$12.95

Grilled lamb topped with grilled eggplant, goat cheese, greens and tomato drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled steak topped with roasted red peppers, gorgonzolla cheese and greens and tomato drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Pollo val D'ostano Sandwich

$12.95

Pollo Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.95

Polpette Sandwich

$11.95

Melanzane Parmigiana

$11.95

Vegetali Sandwich

$11.95

Rustico Sandwich

$11.95

il Buongustaio Sandwich

$12.95

Bresaola, a cured beef, accented with tomato, fresh mozzarella, greens and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Tacchino Sandwich

$11.95

Tonno Sandwich

$11.95

Pizza

Lg Cheese

$16.95

Traditional Cheese Pizza

LG Margarita

$16.95

Our bright garlic and basil tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese accented with fresh tomato and basil

Lg Pepperoni

$19.95

LG Primavera

$21.95

Garlic & oil crust topped with artichoke heart, fresh tomato, mushrooms, zucchini, caramelized onion and mozzarella

LG iL Buongustaio

$21.95

Hand breaded chicken, broccoli, tomato sauce and mozzarella

LG Francesca

$21.95

Our tomato sauce topped with meatballs, Gorgonzola and mozzarella

LG Perugina

$21.95

Italian Sausage, mozzarella and basil top our tomato sauce

LG Tre Formaggi

$19.95

Garlic & oil crust topped with mozzarella, parmigiana and gorgonzola accented with sun-dried tomato and basil.

LG Siciliano

$19.95

Tomato sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese

LG Spinaci Al Forno

$19.95

Cheese Free Our tomato sauce topped with garlic sauteed spinach and marinated mushrooms

Lg Spinach Special

$22.95

Garlic & oil crust topped spinach, fresh tomato, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Please request eggplant or kalamata olives

Lg Sausage Special

$22.95

Garlic & oil crust accented with fresh pesto sauce topped with sausage as well as goat cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Sm Cheese

$12.95

A traditional cheese pizza

Sm Margarita

$12.95

Our bright garlic and basil tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese accented with fresh tomato and basil

Sm Pepperoni

$14.95

Sm Primavera

$14.95

Garlic & oil crust topped with artichoke heart, fresh tomato, mushrooms, zucchini, caramelized onion and mozzarella

Sm iL Buongustaio

$14.95

Hand breaded chicken, broccoli, tomato sauce and mozzarella

Sm Francesca

$14.95

Our tomato sauce topped with meatballs, Gorgonzola and mozzarella

Sm Perugina

$14.95

Italian Sausage, mozzarella and basil top our tomato sauce

Sm Tre Formaggi

$14.95

Garlic & oil crust topped with mozzarella, parmigiana and gorgonzola accented with sun-dried tomato and basil.

Sm Siciliano

$14.95

Sm Spinaci Al Forno

$14.95

Cheese Free Our tomato sauce topped with garlic sauteed spinach and marinated mushrooms

Sm Spinach Special

$14.95

Garlic & oil crust topped spinach, fresh tomato, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Please request eggplant or kalamata olives

Sm Sausage Special

$14.95

Garlic & oil crust accented with fresh pesto sauce topped with sausage as well as goat cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Cheese

$3.95

Toppings

$4.95

Calzones

iL Buongustaio Calzone

$16.95

Chicken and broccoli smothered in mozzarella.

Calabria Calzone

$16.95

Marinated mushroom and italian sausage folded to perfection

Vegetali Calzone

$16.95

Chef's choice of vegetables accented with ricotta cheese, a tasty melody

Pasta

Pasta del Mare

$21.95

Linguini with chef's choice of seafood, choose garlic & oil, arrabiata, or tomato sauce

Gamberi alla Marinara

$18.95

Choose penne or linguini for a sweet combination of shrimp and artichoke hearts and our marinara sauce.

Pasta al Polpette

$14.95

Housemade meatballs in our own marina sauce. Choose penne or lingiuni

Meat Lasagna

$14.95

Traditional layers of pasta, ricotta cheese, and beef.

Puttanesca

$14.95

Rustic tomato dish made with kalamata olives, capers, garlic, and a special touch of anchovy. Choose penne or linguine

il Buongustaio

$17.95

Penne, housemade breaded chicken breast and broccoli in a light pink sauce.

Pasta con Pesto

$14.95

Choose penne, gnocchi, or tortellini in our house pesto sauce

Gnocchi alla Sorentina

$14.95

Potato Gnocchi smothered in tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella.

Penne Bascaiola

$14.95

Fresh zucchini and mushrooms sauteed in our pink sauce

Tortellini con Fungi

$14.95

Cheese filled tortellini smothered in a creamy mushroom sauce.

Entrees

Pollo Parmigiana

$18.95

Breaded Boneless chicken breast topped with our special marinara sauce and mozzarella

Melanzane Parmigiana

$18.95

Housemade breaded eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella

Pollo alla Romana

$18.95

Breaded chicken breast in a tomato sauce with mushroom, artichoke heart and kalamata olives.

Pollo Picatta

$18.95

Breaded chicken breast in a bright caper and lemon sauce accented with mushrooms

Specials

Vegatable Lasagna

$14.95

Traditional layers of pasta, ricotta, and zucchini and eggplant.

Porcini Ravioli

$21.95

Porcini ravioli prepared in our boscaiola sauce, pink with zucchini and mushrooms.

Lobster Ravioli

$21.95

Fresh Lobster ravioli served in a pink shrimp sauce.

Linguini Clams

$19.95

Fresh little neck clams in your choice of Tomato, garlic & oil, or arrabiata sauce

Artichoke Mushroom Risotto

$18.95

Our risotto prepared specially for you in a saffron sauce

Shrimp & Broccoli Risotto

$18.95

Our risotto prepared specially for you in a saffron sauce

Desserts

Brownies

$3.25

A family recipe made special for you.

Cannoli

$5.00

A hand-filled cannoli made to order

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
The Village Kitchen, located in the heart of Huron Village, Cambridge. Bringing the best of home cooked foods from around the Mediterranean to you. Welcome to our kitchen.

359 Huron Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138

