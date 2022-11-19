BG picView gallery

The Village Snack Bar

review star

No reviews yet

21496 US-82

Waynesville, GA 31566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Milkshake
Bacon Swiss

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.75+
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$6.00+
Bacon Swiss

Bacon Swiss

$6.50+

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.40+

Veggie Burger

$6.65+

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$5.50+

B.E.L.T

$6.25

Grilled Cheese

$3.50
Grilled Turkey

Grilled Turkey

$6.50Out of stock
Grilled Ham

Grilled Ham

$6.50

Fried Bologna

$4.75

B.L.T

$5.50

Bacon -n- EGG

$5.65
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.75
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$6.50

Chicken Club

$8.50

Kids Meal

Kids Hot Dog

$5.65

hot dog, kids fry & Drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese, Kids Fry & Drink

Kids Corn Dog

$5.00

Corn Dog, kids fry & drink

Kids Chicken Nugget

$5.65+

4 nuggets, kids fry & drink

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.30+
Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$4.05+

Kraut Dog

$4.05+
Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$4.30+

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.65+
BBQ Dog

BBQ Dog

$4.30+
Sausage Dog

Sausage Dog

$4.55

Corn Dog

$3.55

Chili Slaw Dog

$5.95+

Sides

Crinkle Fry

$2.65+
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.90+
BBQCFF

BBQCFF

$4.90+

Bowl Of Chili w/ Crackers

$4.30+

Cole Slaw

$2.80+

Corn Nuggets

$3.00

8 pc

Cheese Fry

Cheese Fry

$3.80+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.15+
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.40Out of stock
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.40Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fry

$2.90+

Curly FF

$3.00+

Cheddar Broccli Soup

$3.00+Out of stock

Sweets

Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.25+
RootBeer Float

RootBeer Float

$3.80

20oz

Cup of icecream

$3.00

Ice Cream Cone

$2.80
Waffle Bowl Ice Cream

Waffle Bowl Ice Cream

$4.75
Rainbow Sherbet Float

Rainbow Sherbet Float

$4.25

Rainbow Sherbet with your choice of Sprite or Orange Fanta

Drinks

A red bull mixed energy drink!

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Strawberry Fanta

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Pibb Xtra

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

$1.95+

UnSweet Tea

$1.75+

Refill (soda or tea)

$0.46

Orange Juice

$2.19

16oz

Apple Juice

$1.99

16oz

Coffee

$1.69+

16oz

Bottle Of Water

$1.15

Capri Sun

$1.00

Kids Cup Drink

$1.40

Arnold Palmer

$1.75+

Cup of water

$0.23

Lemonade

$1.90+

The Village Rush

$7.00

1/2 tea

$1.95+

Employee Drink

$1.85

Ice Cream Coffee

$4.65

Hot Chocolate

$2.15Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.00+

16oz

Breakfast

Biscuit

$0.95
Breakfast Biscuit

Breakfast Biscuit

$2.35
Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$5.30

Grits, egg's 1 meat

Breakfast Kids Meal

$5.15
Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$6.25

3 eggs, 1 meat Grets or Hashbrown Toast or biscuit

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.25

Chicken Breakfast Sandwich

$4.40
French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$3.25

4pc

Hash Brown Patty

Hash Brown Patty

$1.40
Large Biscuits & Gravy

Large Biscuits & Gravy

$4.25

Two Biscuit

Large Grit Bowl

$3.65

Low Carb Plate

$7.50
Parfait

Parfait

$3.95

fruit & yogurt with a side of granola

Satilla Monster

Satilla Monster

$6.75

three eggs, two meats, double cheese on texas toast

Side Of Meat

$1.95

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.15
Small Biscuits & Gravy

Small Biscuits & Gravy

$2.15

One biscuit

Small Grit Bowl

$2.40

Toast

$0.90

Breakfast Omelette

$6.55

Breakfast Burrito

$5.25

Waffle

$4.15Out of stock

French Waffle

$6.15Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets

10 PC Chicken Nugget

$6.25

Small FF

$2.40

Sweet Potato Fry

$2.90

Curly FF

$3.00Out of stock

Corn Nuggets

$2.90

Onion Rings

$2.90

Daily Special

BBQ, FF Drink (MONDAY)

$7.99Out of stock

Turkey, FF Drink (Tuesday)

$7.99Out of stock

Hamburger, FF, Drink (Wednesday)

$7.99Out of stock

Sausage Dog, FF Drink (Thursday)

$7.99Out of stock

2 Hot Dogs, FF Drink (Friday)

$7.99

Weekend Special

$9.00Out of stock

1 Pound Pulled Pork

1 Pound Pulled Pork

$14.50Out of stock

Cup of BBQ sauce

8 oz Cup

$2.00

16 Oz Cup

$4.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.50

BBQ Salad

$9.50
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sauces

Hickory bbq

$0.25

Mustard bbq

$0.25

Dressing Packet

$0.46

Merchandise

Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21496 US-82, Waynesville, GA 31566

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama Mia's Pizza Pub
orange starNo Reviews
10738 N Main St Nahunta, GA 31553
View restaurantnext
Shane's Kitchen - 13249 Cleveland St
orange starNo Reviews
13249 Cleveland St west Nahunta, GA 31553
View restaurantnext
Tortuga Jacks Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
290 Frontage Rd Brunswick, GA 31523
View restaurantnext
Arte Pizza - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 322
1518 New Castle St. Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Reid's Apothecary
orange star4.9 • 1,230
1618 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Tipsy McSway's
orange star4.7 • 1,195
1414 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Waynesville
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston