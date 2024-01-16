- Home
The Village Squire- South Elgin Squire South
480 Randall Road
South Elgin, IL 60177
DRINKS (ONLINE ORDERING)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages (ONLINE)
- Coke$3.89
- Diet$3.89
- Coke Zero$3.89
- Sprite$3.89
- Root Beer$3.89
- Mr Pibb$3.89
- Ginger Ale$3.89
- Lemonade$3.89
- Ice Tea$3.89
- Raspberry Ice Tea$3.89
- Arnold Palmer$3.89
- Soda Water$2.99
- Tonic Water$3.89
- Liquid Death Berry It Alive$4.75
- Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw$4.75
- Liquid Death Severed Limb$4.75
- Kids Drink
- KIds Apple Juice
- Kids Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Kids Grapefruit Juice$2.99
- Kids Orange Juice$2.99
- Kids Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Apple Juice$3.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.99
- Grapefruit Juice$3.99
- Orange Juice$3.99
- Pineapple Juice$3.99
- Milk$3.49
- Chocolate Milk$3.49
- Coffee/Tea$3.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Bottled Water$2.99
- Monster$3.99
- Monster Peach$3.99
- Root Beer Float$4.99
- Orange Dreamsicle$4.99
- Banana Berry Freeze$4.99
- Tropical Freeze$4.99
- Chocolate Shake$4.99
- Vanilla Shake$4.99
- Strawberry Shake$4.99
- Banana Shake$4.99
- Strawberry Smoothie$4.99
- Banana Smoothie$4.99
- Mango Smoothie$4.99
- Coconut Smoothie$4.99
- V-Bloody Mary$4.59
- V-Daiquiri$4.99
- V-Strawberry Daiq$4.99
- V-Margarita$4.99
- V-Strawberry Marg$4.99
- V-Pina Colada$4.99
FOOD (ONLINE ORDERING)
Appetizers (ONLINE)
- Saganaki
The Flaming Cheese! Served with pita bread.$12.99
- Roasted Garlic$14.99
- Roasted Feta
Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with horseradish sour cream$14.99
- Opaa! Shrimp$15.99
- Mini Gyros
bite size corn dogs, served with honey mustard$13.99
- Spanakopita
crispy mini chicken tacos topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream$13.99
- Giant King Pretzel
Served with cheese sauce and dusseldorf mustard$15.99
- Cheese Curds
Ellsworth Farm white cheese curds fried & served with sriracha ranch$12.99
- Ghost Curds$12.99
- Jumbo Onion Rings$12.99
- Calamari$15.99
- Buffalo Calamari$15.99
- Potato Skins$12.99
- Filet Sliders$20.99
- Italian Beef Rolls$14.99
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.99
- 8 Buffalo Wings
Served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots$15.99
- Cauliflower Wings$12.99
- Chicken Fingers App
battered chicken tenders, served with choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey mustard or Buffalo$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers App$12.99
Village Burgers (ONLINE)
- Hamburger$15.99
- Cheeseburger
Broiled juicy steak burger on a bun, add your cheese & toppings$16.99
- Squire Burger
Topped with applewood bacon, fried egg and american velveeta on a pretzel bun$17.99
- Bacon Cheddar Burger
Double patties, double American Velveeta cheese, double bacon, double delish$17.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon & cheese curds$17.99
- Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$17.99
- Pub Burger$18.99
- Western Burger$17.99
- Mini Burgers$16.99
- Squire Melt
Grilled onions, bacon, swiss on grilled marble rye$17.99
- Turkey Burger
grilled chipotle black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, avocado & pepper jack cheese$16.99
- Chipotle Veggie Burger
grilled chipotle black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, avocado & pepper jack cheese$15.99
- Salmon Burger$20.99
- Vegan Burger$17.99
Sandwiches (ONLINE)
- Gyros Sandwich
Grilled pita, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce$15.99
- Gyros Plate
Mountain of gyros, onion,tomato & tzatziki$17.99
- Filet Sandwich$20.99
- Philly Cheesesteak$18.99
- French Dip$16.99
- Italian Dip
thin-sliced roast beef topped with choice of sweet peppers or giardiera on a french oll$16.99
- Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut on marble rye$16.99
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$15.99
- Just A Grilled Cheese$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.99
- Fish Sandwich
Best gosh darn beer battered cod, American velveeta cheese, chipotle slaw, tomato & tartar sauce on a gourmet bun$16.99
- Turkey Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese on toasted white bread$16.99
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo$15.99
- Chicken Sandwich$15.99
- Pub Chicken Sandwich
Blackened, grilled or fried, topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion strings, pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun$18.99
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich
slow roasted beef brisket, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, Windy city BBQ sauce on grilled white bread$18.99
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.99
- Gyros Wrap$16.99
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy, cajun, or grilled chicken strips, with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla$16.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken strips with buffalo sauce,bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato in a wheat tortilla$16.99
Tacos (ONLINE)
- Fish Tacos
Grilled or Fried cod, chipotle slaw,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde$18.99
- Shrimp Tacos
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce,avocado, bleu cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde$18.99
- Chicken Tacos
Seasoned chicken, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde$17.99
- Steak Tacos
Seasoned steak, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde$20.99
Pick Two Combo (ONLINE)
Salads (ONLINE)
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cuccumbers, onions, pepperocinis, crumbled feta cheese, served with pita$14.99
- Berry Nut Salad
Mixed greens,walnuts, egg, avocado,strawberries, cranberries, tomato, cuccumbers,carrots, served with pita$15.99
- Caesar Salad$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.99
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese & croutons.$15.99
- Southwest BBQ Salad
Mixed greens, pico de gallo, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, Windy City BBQ sauce & cripy onion straws.$17.99
- Filet & Blue Salad$20.99
Dinner Time (ONLINE)
- Ribeye Steak$30.99
- Filet Medallions$32.99
- NY Steak & Shrimp$30.99
- HALF SLAB Ribs$26.99
- FULL SLAB Ribs$30.99
- Ribs & Chicken Fingers$29.99
- NY Steak & Ribs$32.99
- Grecian Salmon
Choice of Greek Style (lemon, oregano, feta, tomato, Texas (bacon, BBQ saice, cheddar jack) or Plain Jane (broiled or blackened)$25.99
- Parmesan Cod$22.99
- Pork Chops$22.99
- Grecian Chicken
Choice of Greek Style (lemon, oregano, feta, tomato, Texas (bacon, BBQ saice, cheddar jack) or Plain Jane (broiled or blackened)$21.99
- Filet Souvlaki$28.99
- Chicken Souvlaki$23.99
- Fish & Chips
Beer Battered cod fillets, with cole slaw, tarta sauce & lemon$20.99
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$20.99
- Chicken Finger Dinner
Battered chicken tenders, served with cole slaw & choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo$19.99
Pastas (ONLINE)
- Tavern Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar jack, american & mozzarella cheese sauce topped with cracker garlic crumbs, served with garlic bread$18.99
- Brisket Mac & Cheese$20.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Battered chicken tenders, over cavatapi with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese,served with garlic bread$21.99
- Alfredo$16.99
- Chicken Alfredo$20.99
- Shrimp Alfredo$22.99
Lite Meals (ONLINE)
Kids Menu (ONLINE)
- Kids Pizza Bread$8.99
- Kids Pepperoni Pita Pizza$8.99
- Kids Buttered Pasta$8.99
- Kids Marinara Pasta$8.99
- Kids Alfredo Pasta$8.99
- Kids Chicken Breast$9.99
- Kids Chicken Fingers$9.99
- Kids Mac & Cheese$9.99
- Kids Mini Cheeseburger$9.99
- Kids Mini Hamburger$9.99
- Kids Gyros$9.99
- Kids Fish Stix$10.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.99
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs$8.99
- Kids Ribs$12.99
- Kids Fried Shrimp$10.99
Desserts (ONLINE)
- Tiramisu
Malted waffle, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream$8.99
- Godiva Chocolate$8.99
- Cheesecake
Malted waffle, fudge brownie, upside down vanilla ice cream cone, strawberries, caramel, whipped cream$8.99
- Bananas Foster Cheescake$8.99
- Mango Key Lime Cheesecake$8.99
- Oreo Cheesecake$8.99
- Reese's Cheesecake$8.99
- White Chocolate Cheesecake$8.99
- Caramel Apple Pie$7.99
- Apple Pie **PLAIN$6.99
- Carrot Cake$8.99
- Molten Lava
Apple pie, caramel, ice cream & whipped cream$9.99
- Ice Cream Sundae$5.99
- Ice Cream **ONE SCOOP$2.99
- Brownie Sundae
Warm fudge brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream$9.99
- **JUST Brownie$6.99
Sides (ONLINE)
- SIDE Fries$4.99
- SIDE Seasoned Fries$5.99
- SIDE Cheese Fries$5.99
- SIDE Greek Fries$6.99
- SIDE Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
- SIDE Mashed$3.99
- SIDE Rice$3.99
- SIDE Potato Chips$3.99
- SIDE Onion Rings$5.99
- SIDE Coleslaw$3.99
- SIDE Cottage Cheese$3.99
- SIDE Baked Beans$3.99
- SIDE Feta/Olive/Tom$3.99
- SIDE Fruit$4.99
- SIDE Veggies$3.99
- SIDE Veggies ONLY Broccoli$3.99
- SIDE Veggies ONLY Carrots$3.99
- CUP Soup$5.99
- BOWL Soup$6.99
- SMALL BFO$6.99
- LARGE BFO$7.99
- CUP Chili$6.99
- BOWL Chili$7.99
- SIDE Garden Salad$4.99
- SIDE Berry Nut Salad$7.99
- SIDE Caesar Salad$5.99
- SIDE Cobb Salad$7.99
- SIDE Greek Salad$5.99
- SIDE Celery$0.99
- SIDE Garlic Bread$2.00
- SIDE Burger Patty$7.99
- SIDE Chicken Breast *WHOLE*$7.99
- SIDE Gyro Meat$6.99
- Side Pita **WHOLE**$1.00
- Side Pita **CUT 1/8**$1.00
- Side Anchovies$$1.99
- Side Avocado$$1.00
- Side Bacon$$1.00
- Side Blue Cheese Crumbles$$0.99
- Side Corn Salsa$$0.50
- Side Egg *FRIED*$$1.99
- Side Giardiniera$$0.50
- Side Green Peppers$$0.50
- Side Mushrooms$$0.50
- Side Olives Green$$0.50
- Side Olives Black$$0.50
- Side Onions *RAW*
- Side Onions *GRILLED*$$0.50
- Side BBQ$$0.99
- Side Blue Cheese Dressing$$0.99
- Side Hot Sauce$$0.99
- Side Cheese Sauce$$0.99
- Side Cholula Sour Cream$$0.99
- Side Cocktail Sauce$$0.99
- Side Greek Dressing$$0.99
- Side Greek Sauce$$0.99
- Side Honey Mustard$$0.99
- Side Marinara$$0.99
- Side Mayo N/C
- Side Mild Sauce$$0.99
- Side Parm Garlic$$0.99
- Side Ranch$$0.99
- Side Salsa Verde$$0.99
- Side Sour Cream$$0.99
- Side Sweet Chili Tai$$0.99
- Side Tzatziki$$0.99
- Side Tarter Sauce$$0.99
PIZZA (ONLINE ORDERING)
12" (ONLINE)
14" (ONLINE)
16" (ONLINE)
10" Gluten Free (ONLINE)
- 10" Gluten Free Cheese$19.98
- 10" Gluten Free Squire Special
Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper$23.98
- 10" Gluten Free Godfather
Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato$23.98
- 10" Gluten Free Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes$23.98
- 10" Gluten Free Western BBQ
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack$23.98
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
