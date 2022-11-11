Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Village Table and Tavern

869 Reviews

$$

1314 Duck Rd

Duck, NC 27949

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Tavern Burger

Takeout Menu

Tavern Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut fries tossed with herb butter and our smoky perorino romano seasoning

Crimson Lentil Dip

$11.00

Lentils simmered in coconut milk with fresh ginger and turmeric; served with naan bread and cucumber (vegan, GF by request)

Peel And Eat Shrimp

$16.00

local Wanchese shrimp with seafood spices and lemon wedges

Fried Pickles

$8.00

House IPA brined pickles, battered and breaded and fried to crispy perfection! Served with Chipotle Ranch

Village Greens Salad

$10.00

Artisan lettuce mix, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, pickled red onion, and roasted garlic croutons with green goddess dressing (Vegetarian) Add a protein(select below)

Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Kale and shaved Brussels tossed with crispy chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, shaved parmesan, and tahini Caesar dressing (contains sesame seeds)

Nicoise Salad

$22.00

Local Yellowfin tuna, castelvetrano olives, heirloom cherry tomato, green beans and fingerling potatoes and hard boiled egg over greens with an herbed dijon dressing

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Our house seafood chowder

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Chef's take on what's fresh now. Changes daily.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pickle-brined chicken breast in a buttermilk batter, fried to crunchy perfection and topped with lettuce, pickle and our sweet and tangy sauce on a brioche roll

Tavern Burger

$16.00

Hand-pattied and topped with Barber's Cheddar, one piece of house smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a smear of house aioli on a brioche roll

Boar Meatloaf (Lunch)

$17.00

West Texas wild boar, loaded potato croquette, green beans, quick kraut, beer cheese sauce

Southern Fish Fry (Lunch)

$18.00

Local fresh whitefish (selections vary) fried and served with house fries and brussels slaw

Side Fries

$4.00

Side of House Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Route 11 Potato Chips

$3.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

A 3oz burger with American cheese ona brioche roll with choice of side

Kids Mac

$6.00

Four cheese mac sauce topped with panko breadcrumbs with choice of side

Kid Chix Tenders

$7.00

Buttermilk brined tenderloins with choice of side

Kids Fish

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$5.00

American cheese on Texas Toast with choice of side

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual Dining and Drinks on the Sound in Duck, N.C.!

Location

1314 Duck Rd, Duck, NC 27949

