Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

The Village Table

614 Reviews

$$

1056 Hope St

Stamford, CT 06907

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Create Your Own Sandwich
Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll

Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with ham

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with sausage

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with steak

Black Knight

$6.99

One egg and melted Swiss cheese with pastrami, grilled onions and Russian dressing on a roll

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Egg Scramble with sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, jalapeno Jack cheese, black beans, and salsa in a flour tortilla

Crusader

$6.99

One egg and American cheese with steak, bacon and a hashbrown on a roll

CYO Omelet

$10.75

3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 toppings and toast

Depot

$6.99

One egg, bacon and American cheese with chili and homefries on a roll

Eastender

$6.50

One egg, bacon and American cheese with a hashbrown on a roll

Egg on Plate

$0.25

Create your Own Egg Plate

Egg Platter

$10.50

3 Eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served with toast and homefries

Farmer’s Scramble

$10.99

Omelet with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, mozzarella cheese and Italian sausage and a side of toast

French Toast

$8.99

3 Slices of French Toast topped with powdered sugar

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

Two eggs sunny side up served on grilled corn tortillas with melted cheddar cheese, black beans & Pico de gallo topped with chipotle sauce

Pancakes

$8.99

3 Pancakes topped with powdered sugar

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Omelet with fried hot peppers, melted mozzarella with a side of skirt steak and your choice of toast

Viking

$6.99

One egg, steak and American cheese with ketchup and french fries on a roll

West Village

$6.99

One egg, sausage and American cheese with french fries and hot sauce on a roll

Breakfast Sides

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Hash Brown

$2.00

Side Homefries

$4.99

Side Potato Cones

$4.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Side Skirt Steak

$6.99

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$2.99

Bagel

Bagel

$3.25

Toast

$1.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Alexa

$8.99

Grilled Cheese on sliced Italian bread with tomato, avocado and bacon

BBQ Chicken

$10.65

Grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms & onions, BBQ sauce and melted Swiss on a toasted Italian wedge

Beef Burrito

$10.65

Beef with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla

BLT

$8.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.65

Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla

Calabrese Panini Sandwich

$10.65

Chicken cutlet with melted fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh basil and Arugula with Balsamic vinaigrette on a flatbread panini

Chicken Burrito

$10.65

Grilled Chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.65

Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, red onion, bacon and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla

Chicken Parmesean Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on a toasted Italian wedge

Chicken Quesadilla Supreme

$10.99

Chipotle Panini

$10.65

Chicken cutlet with melted cheddar cheese, crispy Turkey bacon and avocado with chipotle mayo on a flatbread panini

Clocktower Sandwich

$10.65

Chicken cutlet with jalapeno peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch mayo on a toasted Italian Wedge

Darien

$10.65

Rare roast beef with Russian dressing, horseradish, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a wedge

Egg Salad Deluxe

$9.50

Egg salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon,red onion and Russian dressing on white toast

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.99

Eggplant cutlet with melted mozzarella, Romano and ricotta cheeses on a toasted Italian wedge

Hat Trick Turkey Club

$10.99

Triple decker turkey club on toasted white bread with bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Hope Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.65

Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla

House Roasted Turkey Wrap

$10.65

House Roasted Turkey with swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, cranberry sauce and mayo in a flour tortilla

Italian Combo

$10.65

Ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar on a wedge

Italian Grilled Chicken

$10.65

Grilled chicken with broccoli rabe and melted provolone on a toasted Italian wedge

Italian Veggie

$10.65

Eggplant cutlet with melted provolone cheese, sundried tomato, pesto, basil and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll ​

Lamborghini

$10.65

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fried long hots, sundried tomato, basil, olive pesto, tomato and balsamic oil & vinegar on a ciabatta roll

Little Leaguer Wrap

$10.65

Chicken cutlet with potato cones, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato and melted jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Luke Special

$10.65

Grilled roast beef, sautéed onions and peppers, with melted cheese on white toast with a side of French Fries

Meatball Parmesan

$10.65

Meatballs with melted mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheeses on a toasted Italian wedge

Pastrami Supreme

$10.65

Grilled pastrami with Russian dressing, cole slaw, horseradish, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese on a wedge

Pesto Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$10.65

Chicken cutlet with sundried tomato, melted provolone, red onion and fresh tomato on a ciabatta roll with pesto and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Philly Original

$10.65

Grilled roast beef with sauteed onions and peppers and melted cheese on a toasted wedge

Power Play BLT

$9.50

Bacon, tomato, avocado and mayo with an egg sunny side up on multi-grain toast

Robert Wrap

$10.65

Grilled chicken with avocado, cilantro, sour cream and a blend of Mexican cheeses in a grilled wrap

Ruben

$10.65

House cooked corned beef with Russian Dressing, Horseradish, melted Swiss on toasted rye bread with a side of coleslaw and a pickle

Russian Roulette Sandwich

$10.65

Chicken cutlet with melted muenster cheese, tomato, bacon and Russian dressing on a toasted Italian wedge

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Grilled shrimp with romaine lettuce, avocado, crispy bacon, melted parmesan, grilled onions and creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla

Skirt Steak Burrito

$14.99

Skirt Steak with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla

Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Tuna with spicy banana peppers, balsamic oil and vinegar, provolone cheese, red onion, romaine lettuce, tomato and cucumbers on a ciabatta roll

Springdale Turkey

$10.65

Turkey with apple butter, mayo, lettuce, cucumbers, bacon and Jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Steak & Cheese

$9.99

Steak with melted American cheese

Taste Of Italy

$10.65

Grilled chicken with melted gorgonzola, prosciutto, sundried tomato, basil, banana peppers, fresh tomato and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll

Tony’s Chicken Cutlet

$10.65

Chicken cutlet with honey mustard, tomato, bacon and melted Jack cheese on a wedge

Tuna Club Melt

$9.50

Tuna, melted provolone, bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled rye bread

Turkey Club

$9.50

House Roasted Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice of bread

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Fresh spinach, lettuce, tomato, avocado, green peppers and cucumber with provolone cheese and oil & vinegar dressing in a flour tortilla

Village Table Turkey

$10.65

House Roasted Turkey with fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh basil, tomato, roasted peppers and pesto on a ciabatta roll

West Coast Turkey Wrap

$10.65

House Roasted Turkey with mango chutney, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk Ranch dressing in a flour tortilla

CYO Sandwich

Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Create Your Own Sandwich

Salads

Field greens, sliced grapes, granny smith apples, cucumber, red onions, blue cheese and caramelized walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Balsamic Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.75

Romaine lettuce with balsamic grilled chicken with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, black olives, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce with marinated grilled chicken, shaved parmesan and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.25

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, turkey bacon, avocado and grilled chicken with honey mustard dressing

Kale Salad

$11.99

Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing

Lisa’s Favorite Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, roasted turkey breast, avocado, red onion, dried cranberries and shredded low-fat mozzarella with red wine vinaigrette dressing

Orchard Salad

$11.99

Field greens, sliced grapes, granny smith apples, cucumber, red onions, blue cheese and caramelized walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Santorini Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, Greek olives, cucumbers and feta cheese with a red wine vinaigrette

Skirt Steak Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens with charbroiled skirt steak, cherry tomato, shaved carrots, cucumber, and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Taco Salad

$14.25

Romaine lettuce with pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken, avocado and Mexican cheeses served in a tortilla bowl

Tossed Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce with shaved carrots, cherry tomato and cucumbers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Tuscan Spinach Salad

$12.99

Baby spinach, caramelized pecans, and feta cheese with grilled chicken with lemon vinaigrette dressing

CYO Salad

$9.99

Specials

Special #1

$10.99

Special #2

$10.99

Special #3

$13.99

Sides

Side Of Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Of Black Beans

$2.99

Side Cup Chili

$5.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.75

Side French Fries

$4.75

Side Homefries

$4.99

Sm Side Home Fries

$2.99

Side Grilled Veggies

$7.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$2.99

Side Meatballs

$2.50

Side Pickle

$1.75

Side Potato Cones

$4.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Xtra Side Dressing

$0.75

Soups

Cup Soup of Day

$4.75

Bowl Soup of Day

$5.75

Quart Soup of Day

$10.99

Cup Chicken Pastina Soup

$4.75

Bowl Chicken Pastina Soup

$5.75

Quart Chicken Pastina Soup

$10.99

Snacks

Banana Bread

$2.99

Brownie

$3.75

Chips

$2.15

Choc Chip Cookies

$5.99

Fruit Cup

$5.75

Muffin

$3.75

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.50

Nutella Sandwich

$4.99

1 Xtra Chic Tender

$2.00

Tacos

Tony’s Taco Platter

$11.25

Individual Tacos

$3.99

Drinks

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Arizona

$2.99

Bai

$2.99

Coke

$1.75

Coke Btl

$2.99

Dr Brown's

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Inkos

$3.99

Mash

$3.99

Naked Juice

$4.99

Nesquick Choc Milk

$2.99

Orangina

$2.75

Pellegrino

$2.85

Poland Spring LG

$3.25

Poland Spring SM

$1.89

Poland Spring Seltzer

$2.99

SmartWater

$3.75

Snapple

$2.99

Steaz

$3.25

Tropicana OJ

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Cup w/ Ice

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1056 Hope St, Stamford, CT 06907

Directions

