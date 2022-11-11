- Home
- /
- Stamford
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- The Village Table
The Village Table
614 Reviews
$$
1056 Hope St
Stamford, CT 06907
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with ham
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with sausage
Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with steak
Black Knight
One egg and melted Swiss cheese with pastrami, grilled onions and Russian dressing on a roll
Breakfast Burrito
Egg Scramble with sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, jalapeno Jack cheese, black beans, and salsa in a flour tortilla
Crusader
One egg and American cheese with steak, bacon and a hashbrown on a roll
CYO Omelet
3 egg omelet with your choice of 3 toppings and toast
Depot
One egg, bacon and American cheese with chili and homefries on a roll
Eastender
One egg, bacon and American cheese with a hashbrown on a roll
Egg on Plate
Create your Own Egg Plate
Egg Platter
3 Eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served with toast and homefries
Farmer’s Scramble
Omelet with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, mozzarella cheese and Italian sausage and a side of toast
French Toast
3 Slices of French Toast topped with powdered sugar
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs sunny side up served on grilled corn tortillas with melted cheddar cheese, black beans & Pico de gallo topped with chipotle sauce
Pancakes
3 Pancakes topped with powdered sugar
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Omelet with fried hot peppers, melted mozzarella with a side of skirt steak and your choice of toast
Viking
One egg, steak and American cheese with ketchup and french fries on a roll
West Village
One egg, sausage and American cheese with french fries and hot sauce on a roll
Breakfast Sides
Bagel
Sandwiches & Wraps
Alexa
Grilled Cheese on sliced Italian bread with tomato, avocado and bacon
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms & onions, BBQ sauce and melted Swiss on a toasted Italian wedge
Beef Burrito
Beef with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and chopped celery in a flour tortilla
Calabrese Panini Sandwich
Chicken cutlet with melted fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh basil and Arugula with Balsamic vinaigrette on a flatbread panini
Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, red onion, bacon and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla
Chicken Parmesean Sandwich
Chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on a toasted Italian wedge
Chicken Quesadilla Supreme
Chipotle Panini
Chicken cutlet with melted cheddar cheese, crispy Turkey bacon and avocado with chipotle mayo on a flatbread panini
Clocktower Sandwich
Chicken cutlet with jalapeno peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch mayo on a toasted Italian Wedge
Darien
Rare roast beef with Russian dressing, horseradish, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a wedge
Egg Salad Deluxe
Egg salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon,red onion and Russian dressing on white toast
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant cutlet with melted mozzarella, Romano and ricotta cheeses on a toasted Italian wedge
Hat Trick Turkey Club
Triple decker turkey club on toasted white bread with bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Hope Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad with spinach, tomato, avocado, bacon and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
House Roasted Turkey Wrap
House Roasted Turkey with swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, cranberry sauce and mayo in a flour tortilla
Italian Combo
Ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar on a wedge
Italian Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken with broccoli rabe and melted provolone on a toasted Italian wedge
Italian Veggie
Eggplant cutlet with melted provolone cheese, sundried tomato, pesto, basil and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll
Lamborghini
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fried long hots, sundried tomato, basil, olive pesto, tomato and balsamic oil & vinegar on a ciabatta roll
Little Leaguer Wrap
Chicken cutlet with potato cones, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato and melted jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Luke Special
Grilled roast beef, sautéed onions and peppers, with melted cheese on white toast with a side of French Fries
Meatball Parmesan
Meatballs with melted mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheeses on a toasted Italian wedge
Pastrami Supreme
Grilled pastrami with Russian dressing, cole slaw, horseradish, sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese on a wedge
Pesto Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken cutlet with sundried tomato, melted provolone, red onion and fresh tomato on a ciabatta roll with pesto and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Philly Original
Grilled roast beef with sauteed onions and peppers and melted cheese on a toasted wedge
Power Play BLT
Bacon, tomato, avocado and mayo with an egg sunny side up on multi-grain toast
Robert Wrap
Grilled chicken with avocado, cilantro, sour cream and a blend of Mexican cheeses in a grilled wrap
Ruben
House cooked corned beef with Russian Dressing, Horseradish, melted Swiss on toasted rye bread with a side of coleslaw and a pickle
Russian Roulette Sandwich
Chicken cutlet with melted muenster cheese, tomato, bacon and Russian dressing on a toasted Italian wedge
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Grilled shrimp with romaine lettuce, avocado, crispy bacon, melted parmesan, grilled onions and creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla
Skirt Steak Burrito
Skirt Steak with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms with avocado, black beans, and salsa in a grilled flour tortilla
Spicy Tuna
Tuna with spicy banana peppers, balsamic oil and vinegar, provolone cheese, red onion, romaine lettuce, tomato and cucumbers on a ciabatta roll
Springdale Turkey
Turkey with apple butter, mayo, lettuce, cucumbers, bacon and Jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Steak & Cheese
Steak with melted American cheese
Taste Of Italy
Grilled chicken with melted gorgonzola, prosciutto, sundried tomato, basil, banana peppers, fresh tomato and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll
Tony’s Chicken Cutlet
Chicken cutlet with honey mustard, tomato, bacon and melted Jack cheese on a wedge
Tuna Club Melt
Tuna, melted provolone, bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled rye bread
Turkey Club
House Roasted Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice of bread
Veggie Wrap
Fresh spinach, lettuce, tomato, avocado, green peppers and cucumber with provolone cheese and oil & vinegar dressing in a flour tortilla
Village Table Turkey
House Roasted Turkey with fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh basil, tomato, roasted peppers and pesto on a ciabatta roll
West Coast Turkey Wrap
House Roasted Turkey with mango chutney, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk Ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
CYO Sandwich
Salads
Balsamic Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce with balsamic grilled chicken with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, black olives, cucumber and cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with marinated grilled chicken, shaved parmesan and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, turkey bacon, avocado and grilled chicken with honey mustard dressing
Kale Salad
Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
Lisa’s Favorite Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted turkey breast, avocado, red onion, dried cranberries and shredded low-fat mozzarella with red wine vinaigrette dressing
Orchard Salad
Field greens, sliced grapes, granny smith apples, cucumber, red onions, blue cheese and caramelized walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Santorini Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, Greek olives, cucumbers and feta cheese with a red wine vinaigrette
Skirt Steak Salad
Mixed greens with charbroiled skirt steak, cherry tomato, shaved carrots, cucumber, and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce with pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled chicken, avocado and Mexican cheeses served in a tortilla bowl
Tossed Salad
Romaine lettuce with shaved carrots, cherry tomato and cucumbers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Tuscan Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, caramelized pecans, and feta cheese with grilled chicken with lemon vinaigrette dressing
CYO Salad
Sides
Side Of Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Of Black Beans
Side Cup Chili
Side Cole Slaw
Side French Fries
Side Homefries
Sm Side Home Fries
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Meatballs
Side Pickle
Side Potato Cones
Side Rice
Side Sausage
Xtra Side Dressing
Drinks
Iced Coffee
Arizona
Bai
Coke
Coke Btl
Dr Brown's
Gatorade
Ginger Ale
Inkos
Mash
Naked Juice
Nesquick Choc Milk
Orangina
Pellegrino
Poland Spring LG
Poland Spring SM
Poland Spring Seltzer
SmartWater
Snapple
Steaz
Tropicana OJ
Vitamin Water
Cup w/ Ice
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1056 Hope St, Stamford, CT 06907