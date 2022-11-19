Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Village
1,345 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local food, art & brews.
Location
210 W 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station - 2305 LONGMIRE DR
3.9 • 98
2305 LONGMIRE DR COLLEGE STATTION, TX 77845
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bryan
Carney's Pub and Grill - 3410 S College Ave
4.5 • 668
3410 S College Ave Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurant
OLD ACCOUNT!!! DO NOT USE! - 120 South Main St.
4.6 • 303
120 South Main St. Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurant