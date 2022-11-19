Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Village

1,345 Reviews

$$

210 W 26th St

Bryan, TX 77803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The TBA
Breakfast Panini
Greek Salad

Specials

Bicsuits N Gravy

$14.00Out of stock

Bfast Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Bills Sunny Side Eggs And Cinnamon Toast

$8.12

Breakfast

Dr. Rex's Breakfast

Dr. Rex's Breakfast

$11.50

Two eggs cooked your way, bacon or house made sausage, & whole wheat toast served with butter & jam

Breakfast Panini

Breakfast Panini

$12.50

Farm fresh scrambled eggs, cheddar, chipotle mayo* & your choice of meat pressed on our house made focaccia.

Turkey N Egg Sammy

$12.50

Sliced turkey, provolone, chipotle mayo* & a fried egg on a jalapeño cheese bun.

Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$12.50

A toasted egg bagel (from Zeitman's Grocery!) with farm fresh scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and your choice of meat

Bacon Jammy Sammy

$12.50

Housemade bacon jam, breakfast sausage, goat cheese and a fried egg on our jalapeno cheese bun!

Spicy Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Wheat Wrap

Garden Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Wheat Wrap

Quiche

Quiche

$10.00

House made daily, choose from Spinach & Feta or Ham & Cheddar.

Pulled Pork Biscuit Stack

$13.50

Open face, house made biscuits, with chipotle mayo, fried eggs, provolone & pulled pork with salsa verde

Eggies & Toast

$12.50

Avocado Toast Meal

$10.00

Wheat Toast, Smashed Avocado, Pesto, Goat Cheese

Oats-Your-Way

$6.00

Oatmeal made just the way you like it. Choose as many ingredients as you'd like for an additional cost.

Zeitman's Grocery Bagel & Schmear

Zeitman's Grocery Bagel & Schmear

$3.75

Zeitman's Grocery Bagel & Schmear

Steak Chimichurri Bowl

$15.00

Fresh Pastries

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Scone

$3.50

Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$4.50

Cheesecake Balls

$1.50

Macaron

$3.50
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Muffin

$3.00

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Donuts

$3.00Out of stock

Decorated Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.00Out of stock

A la Carte Breakfast Items

Bacon

$3.50

Two slices of bacon

Sausage

$3.50

One piece of our house made sausage

Toast

Toast

$3.00

Two slices of our toasted house made wheat bread served with butter & jam

Cinnamon Toast

Cinnamon Toast

$6.00

Two slices of our house made wheat bread loaded with butter, cinnamon and sugar.

Fruit & Toast

Fruit & Toast

$6.00

Two slices of our toasted house made wheat bread served with butter, jam and a cup of fruit

Oats-Your-Way

$6.00

Oatmeal made just the way you like it. Choose as many ingredients as you'd like for an additional cost.

Biscuit

$4.00

Egg Scrambled

$2.50

Egg Over Easy

$2.50

Egg Over Med

$2.50

Egg Over Hard

$2.50

Specials

Lunch Special

$14.00Out of stock

Pizza Special

$14.50

Salads n Wraps

Caesar Salad

$9.50

(CONTAINS ANCHOVIES) Green Leaf Lettuce, Caesar Dressing*, Parmesan, Croutons

Greek Salad

$9.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber & Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$9.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Roasted Red Onions, Green Apples, Red Grapes, Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Southwest Salad

$9.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Pico, Monterey Jack & Jalapeño Ranch*

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

(CONTAINS ANCHOVIES) Green Leaf Lettuce, Caesar Dressing*, Parmesan, Croutons

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber & Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Side Harvest Salad

$4.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Grapes, Green Apples, Roasted Red Onions, Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Side SW Salad

$4.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Pico, Monterey Jack & Jalapeño Ranch*

Sandwiches

Each sandwich comes with a side
The TBA

The TBA

$13.75

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Raspberry Chipotle Mayo* on a Jalapeño Cheese Bun

Classic BLT

$10.50

A classic! Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on whole wheat bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Provolone and Cheddar pressed on focaccia

Pavo Verde

Pavo Verde

$13.25

Turkey, Avocado, Spinach, Pesto & Cucumber on Whole Wheat Bread

BBQ Pork Sammy

BBQ Pork Sammy

$13.75

Pulled Pork, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro & Spicy BBQ Sauce on a Jalapeño Cheese Bun

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.75

Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Focaccia

Eggplant Pesto Panini

$13.75

Roasted Eggplant, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Focaccia

Bahn Mi-Tball Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Muffalata

$14.00Out of stock

Bowls

Served with Your Choice of Bread or Crackers. Add Turkey, Ham, Chicken, or Hummus $1.50/ea Add Chicken Salad or Steak $2.50/ea

Rainbow Farro

$11.50

roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas, pickled red onion, feta, arugula, farro, and a chili lime dressing

Southwest Quinoa

Southwest Quinoa

$10.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Pico, Monterey Jack & Jalapeño Ranch*

Caprese Quinoa

$10.50

Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone & Feta

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, & Pepperoni

Ricotta Bacon Pizza

Ricotta Bacon Pizza

$14.50

Ricotta, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bacon & Mozzarella

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

Marinara, Mozarella, Ham, Pineapple & Jalapeños

Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

Tomato Basil Pesto Pizza

$12.00

Pesto, Mozzarella, & Sliced Tomato

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.50

Pork, BBQ Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Mozzarella

Breakfast Pizza

$14.50
Southwest Chicken Bacon

Southwest Chicken Bacon

$13.50

Marinara, Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Corn & Black Bean Pico, Monterey Jack & Jalapeño Ranch

Steak Chimichurri Pizza

$13.00

Chimichurri, chicken, mushrooms, & mozzarella.

Sides

Fruit

$4.50

Pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew, red grapes & green apples

Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Rosemary roasted red potatoes

Chips

$2.50

Your choice of BBQ, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno, & Original Sea Salt.

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber & Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Side Harvest Salad

$4.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Grapes, Green Apples, Roasted Red Onions, Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.50+

House made tomato basil soup

Soup Special

$4.50+

Classic minestrone soup with mushrooms, squash, tomatoes, cannellini beans and arborio rice. Gluten free & Vegan.

Cup of Hummus

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

(CONTAINS ANCHOVIES) Green Leaf Lettuce, Caesar Dressing*, Parmesan, Croutons

Kids Menu

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jam

$5.00

JP's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

Cheese Pizza

Kids Breakfast

$6.00

One scrambled egg, One piece of bacon, One cup of fruit

*Signature Coffee*

S'Mores Mocha

$4.75

Chocolate & Toasted Marshmallow

Golden Mocha

$4.75

Ghiradelli Chocolate & Caramel

Thin Mint

$4.75

Ghiradelli Chocolate & Peppermint

Dulce de Latte

$4.75

Caramel & Vanilla

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.75

Aggieland honey & Lavender

Dirty Coke

$5.25

Espresso, Vanilla, Mexican Coke, & Cream

Downtown Mocha

$4.75

Ghiradelli Chocolate & Orange Juice

Oats & Honey

$5.00

Local honey, hazelnut & oat milk

Filthy Chai

$4.75

Chai Mix, Espresso & your choice of Milk

Matcha Lemonade (special request flavor)

$4.75

White Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Caramel Maple Matcha

$5.00

CBD (Add To Drink)

$4.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$3.25

Ginger Snap Latte

$5.00

*Classic Coffee*

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Double Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Classic Macchiato

$3.00

American Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.00

Flat White

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$4.25

London Fog

$3.75

Undertow

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

*Hot Tea*

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Organic Green

$3.00

White Strawberry

$3.00

Mint

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Dark Orange

$3.00

Dragonfire Oolong

$3.00

Lavender Butterfly

$3.00

Hibiscus

$3.00

*Juices*

Fresh O.J.

$5.00Out of stock

Simply Oj

$4.00

Just Made Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

*Beverages*

Iced Tea

$2.75

Flavored CB Iced Tea

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

ICE

$2.50

Honest Kids Juice Box

$1.50

Glass of Milk

$2.50

San Pel

$3.25

Celsius

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Small Topo Chico

$2.00

Water

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local food, art & brews.

Website

Location

210 W 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803

Directions

Gallery
The Village image
The Village image
The Village image
The Village image

Similar restaurants in your area

Polite Coffee
orange star4.9 • 15
800 S Bryan Ave Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Kolache Rolf's - University
orange star4.4 • 252
800 Earl Rudder College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge
orange star4.4 • 346
2501 Texas Avenue College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station - 2305 LONGMIRE DR
orange star3.9 • 98
2305 LONGMIRE DR COLLEGE STATTION, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Lab
orange starNo Reviews
Changes Daily College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bryan

Fat Shack - College Station
orange star4.5 • 7,885
4309 Wellborn Road Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
Hot Dogs & Wings Etc
orange star4.4 • 883
310 N Texas Ave Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse - Bryan
orange star4.3 • 850
201 E 24th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Carney's Pub and Grill - 3410 S College Ave
orange star4.5 • 668
3410 S College Ave Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
OLD ACCOUNT!!! DO NOT USE! - 120 South Main St.
orange star4.6 • 303
120 South Main St. Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Rx Pizza - Downtown Bryan
orange star4.2 • 206
200 W 26th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bryan
College Station
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston