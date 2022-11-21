THE VILLAGER DELI RESTAURANT 6 CHINQUAPIN RD
278 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am
Restaurant info
Great food where the locals eat!
Location
6 CHINQUAPIN RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Santa Ana 2 - 211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A
No Reviews
211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A TAYLORTOWN, NC 28374
View restaurant
The Market Place - 246 Olmsted Blvd,Ste C
No Reviews
246 Olmsted Blvd,Ste C Pinehurst, NC 28374
View restaurant