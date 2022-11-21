A map showing the location of THE VILLAGER DELI RESTAURANT 6 CHINQUAPIN RDView gallery

THE VILLAGER DELI RESTAURANT 6 CHINQUAPIN RD

278 Reviews

$

6 CHINQUAPIN RD

Pinehurst, NC 28374

Order Again

BREAKFAST

The Breakfast Platter

$9.50

Toast or Biscuit

The Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

2 eggs any style, Bacon, Cheddar,

The Villager Omelet

$10.50

3 Egg Omelet with Cheese and Meat and

Villager 2 Pancakes

$9.50

2 Plain Pancakes and Meat

Famous French Toast

$10.00

Croissant French Toast and Meat

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Villager Eggs Benedict

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Villager Avocado Toast

Villager Bowl

$12.50

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Pancake

$5.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$3.50

Bacon Biscuit

$5.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

BLT

$8.50

Corn Beef Hash

$3.50

Country Ham

$3.50

Country Ham Biscuit

$6.00

Croissant

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Ham

$3.50

Homefries

$3.00

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.00

Muffin

$3.00

Sausage

$3.50

Sausage Biscuit

$5.50

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Slice Tomatoes

$1.00

Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Omelette

$8.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

BYO GOURMET SANDWICH

Whole Gourmet Sandwich Grilled

$10.50

Whole Gourmet Sandwich Toasted

$10.50

Whole Gourmet Sandwich Heated

$10.50

1/2 Sandwich Grilled

$8.50

1/2 Sandwich Toasted

1/2 Sandwich Heated

BYO 1/2 SANDWICH & SOUP & SALAD

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$11.00

1/2 Sandwich & Chili

$11.00

1/2 Sandwich & Tossed Salad

$11.00

1/2 BLT Sandwich

$11.00

1/2 Reuben Sandwich

$11.00

1/2 Club Sandwich

$12.00

SANDWICHES

Villager 8 oz Burger

$11.00

Villager GARDEN BURGER

$11.00

Villager Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Villager All Beef Hot Dog

$7.00

Villager BLT

$11.00

Villager Club

$11.00

Villager French Dip au jus

$11.00

Villager Grilled Reuben

$11.00

Villager Grilled Cheese

$6.50

QUICHE & SALAD

Spinach & Provolone Quiche

$11.00

Bacon & Cheddar & Tomato Quiche

$11.00

SOUPS

Bowl Of Soup

$5.50

Bowl Of Chili

$5.50

SALADS

House Salad

$8.00

Veggie Salad w/ Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Burger Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad Plate

$11.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.00

Egg Salad Plate

$11.00

Pasta Salad Plate

$11.00

Combo Salad Plate

$13.00

Quiche Size Salad

$5.00

SALAD DRESSINGS

Extra French

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra 1,000 Island

$0.50

Extra Paris

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Balsamic

$0.50

Extra FF 1,000

$0.50

Extra FF Catalina

$0.50

Extra FF Ranch

$0.50

Extra FF Italian

$0.50

SIDES

Basket of Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Chicken Salad Order

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Egg Salad

$9.00

1lb Chicken Salad

$11.50

1lb Tuna Salad

$11.50

1lb Egg Sala

$11.50

DESSERTS

Homemade Banana Pudding

$5.00

Chocolate Chess Pie

$5.00

Old Style MILKSHAKES

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Kentucky Derby Pie

$5.00

Ice Cream Floats

$5.00

Homemade Cookies

$1.00

DAILY FEATURES

Turkey Brie

$13.00

Blest

$13.00

BBQ Sandwich

$12.50

Southern Turkey

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.00

PB&J

$5.50

1/2 Turkey Brie with Soup or Salad

$13.00

1/2 Blest with Soup or Salad

1/2 Southern Turkey with Soup or Salad

N/A BEVERAGES

Sodas

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple, V8, Cranberry or Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Orageade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

MIMOSAS

The Classic

$9.00

The Madras

$9.00

The Poinsettia

$9.00

The Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

The Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

BEER

Stella

$4.00

SPB

$3.50

SPB Duck Hook Cream Ale

$3.50

SBP Man Of Law American IPA

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

WINE

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Pinot Noir

$8.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am
Restaurant info

Great food where the locals eat!

Location

6 CHINQUAPIN RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

